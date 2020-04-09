Eldorado Gold: I Stay Bullish After Q1 Production Report

Eldorado Gold is set to benefit from high gold prices, and its shares have more room for upside.

I believe that other mines of the company will not suffer shutdowns despite the challenging virus situation in Turkey.

The coronavirus pandemic changed the situation for all gold mining stocks including Eldorado Gold (EGO), which fell from $11.00 to $5.00 at some point as investors sold stocks in panic to raise cash. Before the crisis, I was bullish on Eldorado Gold after the company announced that Kisladag mine would have a 15-year mine life. Now, Eldorado Gold has released its preliminary 2020 results, so it's high time to check the bullish thesis.

Source: Eldorado Gold press release

Eldorado Gold reported that its first-quarter production totaled 115,949 ounces of gold. First-quarter production was lower than originally anticipated as rainfall led to increased solution volumes. However, gold contained in excess solution will be recovered in upcoming months.

All company mines except Efemcukuru showed year-over-year increases in production. Efemcukuru had lower grades, which was expected. Importantly, production at Olympias increased to 15,181 ounces from 12,617 ounces in the fourth quarter. Olympias is a problematic mine whose costs remained persistently high, so increased production will ease the situation on the cost front.

Lamaque mine, which is situated in Canada, was put on care and maintenance on March 23 as the government of Quebec introduced strict coronavirus containment measures. As I recently wrote in my article on Yamana Gold (AUY), I expect that all major economies will get back to work at the beginning of May, so I think that Lamaque mine will be able to restart production relatively soon.

Source: Eldorado Gold presentation

The previous production guidance implied that Lamaque will produce 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold in 2020. It remains to be seen how much damage to mine's 2020 production will be dealt by virus containment measures, but currently it looks like the mine should be able to stay at production levels above 100,000.

Other mines have not yet been impacted by coronavirus-related measures. One could argue that the Turkish mines, Kisladag and Efemcukuru, are at risk, since the virus situation in Turkey is challenging as the country has accumulated almost 40,000 cases (coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University). However, I'd argue that Turkey will allow mining to continue in almost any case because the country is rather weak financially and needs revenue. A good example is Argentina, which first moved to close the mines due to the virus, but then changed its mind and declared mining an essential business.

In its press release, Eldorado Gold did not specify whether it would present new production guidance when it reports its first-quarter results on April 30 after the market close. I'd expect that the new production guidance (in case it is presented) will be close to 490,000-520,000 ounces. This is still a good production level for Eldorado Gold which will allow it to enjoy higher gold prices and boost its balance sheet.

For many months, investors have wondered how the Skouries saga will end. The Greek mine failed to received permits and the process did not move forward even after a more business-friendly government was elected in Greece. I believe that coronavirus further delays any progress with Skouries since the Greek government is likely too busy with containing the virus and trying to solve the migrant problem at the same time.

However, the big hit that European virus containment measures will deal to the Greek economy could make the country move faster towards issuing permits as the mine will produce new jobs, which will be in great demand after the world re-opens its economies. Thus, while the short-term picture for Skouries looks bleak, the longer-term picture may have improved. I'd also note that it will be easier to find financing or partners at current gold prices (I remain bullish on gold due to never-ending money printing from central banks).

In short, I remain bullish on Eldorado Gold. The fundamental picture is favorable, and the only near-term risk is a major indiscriminate sell-off in the equity markets.

