Insider Purchasing Could Indicate A Bottom In These Stocks - Weekly Update (04/02/20 - 04/08/20)

Two lists of 10 stocks will be provided, based on highest market cap and highest value purchases. Moreover, I will discuss my favourite pick: Amazon.

The market gained almost 9% in the week of 2 April until 8 April. Investors with much cash on hand can keep cautiously buying high-quality stocks.

The S&P 500 gained 8.82% last week as a consequence of growing optimism about a restart of the economy very soon as the number of new Covid-19 cases is slowing down. After recommending to increase cash positions at the end of 2019, I do believe that it is interesting to cautiously put some of that cash to work at further market dips. Each week, I give an update on insider purchasing activity as this could be a valuable indicator to search for undervalued stocks. In fact, academic literature suggests that one can, on average, beat the market significantly by mimicking these purchases, as shown in the table below. I am currently writing my thesis as well on insider purchases. Current results indicate that CEO purchases outperform by 3.14% annually. Moreover, the highest FCF yield (free cash flow divided by market capitalisation) and operating margin quintiles earn an abnormal return of 13.25% and 6.55%, respectively. A list of the ten highest insider purchases by market capitalisation and by value purchased will be provided. Moreover, as each week, I will discuss my favourite pick out of these lists.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on included papers)

List of highest market cap insider purchases

In this section, I will provide a list of the 10 insider purchases with the highest market capitalisation:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) director Indra K Nooyi purchased $193K of own shares during the last week. Amazon is a well-known e-commerce and cloud computing services provider. Also, the company is operating in retail (Whole Foods business), viewing services (Prime) and many other businesses. The company has created a lot of shareholder value in the past, by both growing revenues and margins significantly. The operating margin of 5.05% has much room for growth. The FCF yield of 2.34% looks quite expensive.

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) director John W Rogers Jr. bought another $79K worth of shares last week after having purchased $211K worth of shares the prior week. Nike is an international athletic wear brand. The company is generating astonishing returns on invested capital of almost 30%, which partially explains its rich valuation.

Equinix's (NASDAQ:EQIX) director William K. Luby bought $3.2 mln worth of shares last week. Equinix is one of the biggest REITs worldwide with operations in America, the EU, and APAC.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is one of the world's largest chemical groups. Its CEO Bhavesh V. Pater bought $230K worth of shares last week. Its dividend is yielding an attractive 7.7% currently, but its financials are very weak, which makes me cautious about the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) director Randall J Weisenburger bought an astonishing $10 mln worth of shares last week. Carnival is a cruise line company which is hit significantly by the Covid-19 crisis. However, as a consequence of its recent capital raise and debt offering, it has sufficient cash for many months. This purchase puts some confidence in a turnaround for the stock after declining 76% YTD.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a global casino operator with focus on the USA and China. There is some significant insider purchasing activity which could indicate that a bottom is near after losing 55% of its value YTD due to the Covid-19 crisis. Directors Paul J Salem and Keith A. Meister bought, respectively, $4 mln and $1.1 mln worth of shares, adding to $22.4 mln worth of insider purchases in the prior weeks. MGM looks attractively valued right now and has ample liquidity to withstand this crisis.

HD Supply Holdings' (NASDAQ:HDS) director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought $7 mln worth of shares last week. HD Supply Holdings is an industrial distributor in North America. The stock is attractively valued at an FCF yield of 11.92% and significant free cash flow growth.

Science Applications International Corporation's (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S Keene bought $1 mln worth of shares last week. The company is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology services. The company is growing strongly and is attractively valued at an FCF yield of 7.83%. However, its leverage ratio of 3.2 is quite high, which should make investors more cautious.

Synnex Corp.'s (NYSE:SNX) director Matthew Miau bought $3.8 mln worth of shares last week. Synnex is a business process services company. While its valuation is low, so is its operating margin, which could indicate that the company is facing much competition.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

List of highest value insider purchases

Next, I will provide a list of the biggest insider purchases by value:

Carnival, HD Supply Holdings, MGM Resorts, Equinix, and Synnex also appear in the highest value list.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw significant insider purchasing activity from majority shareholder Total (NYSE:TOT) for a value of $9.1 mln. SunPower delivers solar solutions worldwide and is not profitable yet.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:NGM) directors David V Goeddel and Peter Svennilson keep adding to their positions by purchasing approximately $5 mln worth of shares last week. NGM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is a US-based REIT which focuses on strong cash flow generating projects. Its president James D Dondero bought $2 mln worth of shares last week.

Avalon GloboCare Corporation's (NASDAQ:AVCO) director and majority shareholder Wenzhao Lu bought $1 mln worth of shares last week. Avalon is a small-cap biotech developer and healthcare service provider.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Favourite weekly pick: Amazon.com

Each week, I choose my favourite pick out of the stocks with insider purchasing activity, based on valuation and operational performance. This week, I choose the tech giant Amazon. Amazon's businesses include e-commerce, retail, cloud computing services, viewing services and many others. Despite its relatively high valuation and strong outperformance over the past weeks, I believe this stock can be an attractive long-term buying opportunity. In this section, I will explain why.

Historical financial performance

Over the past years, Amazon has created a lot of shareholder value. Revenues and free cash flows grew by a CAGR of approximately 27% over the past 12 years. Margins are still pretty low at 5% as a consequence of significant long-term investments made by its management.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company filings)

Why I like Amazon over the long term

There are three main reasons why I like Amazon as a long-term pick: its margin growth opportunities, resilience to a recession, and high growth business segments.

First, Amazon has been able to grow earnings and free cash flows significantly despite its strong investments in future growth. This is a consequence of its strong growth in gross margins by 1554 bps over the past 7 years. This is caused by achieving higher sales volumes, optimizing their fulfilment network, negotiating better terms with their suppliers and achieving better operating efficiencies. These cost efficiencies are invested in future growth opportunities by increasing fulfillment, marketing and technology costs. Technology investments are focused on R&D, staff and networks such as data centers. These investments are expected to keep rising over time. However, at a slower rate due to increase in useful life of servers. Fulfilment costs are increasing due to the expansion of its fulfillment center network. While operational costs will likely keep increasing over time, I expect this increase to be significantly lower than gross profit growth. As a consequence, its operating margin could grow from the current 5% level to more than 10% in the longer term. This will put a leverage on earnings growth, which could lead to significantly higher stock prices in the long term.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company filings)

Second, Amazon is relatively resilient to a recession. Approximately 63% of its operating income comes from Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing business. These profits are relatively independent from economic cycles as businesses will need to keep investing in cloud computing each year. Moreover, retail is seen as a steady sector during economic downturn as people keep consuming their necessary goods.

Third, Amazon is increasingly investing in growth markets such as its AWS (cloud computing) and Amazon Prime (video streaming) businesses. The cloud computing market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 29.2% until 2025, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, the video streaming market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 20.4% until 2027. Amazon's profits should significantly benefit from these investments in high-growth markets in the longer term.

Amazon valuation

Amazon looks rather expensive compared to other technology giants such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) if you compare the free cash flow yields. Also, its forward P/E of 73 is very high. However, investors need to take into account that Amazon is growing free cash flows much faster compared to other tech giants. Its 6-year free cash flow CAGR stands at 49.38% (2015 saw a strong increase in free cash flows, which decreases the 5-year CAGR). I expect Amazon's growth to significantly keep outperforming over the coming years based on growing margins and its presence in strongly growing markets. It is important for investors to look behind the valuation of Amazon. It is a high quality company with a lot of competitive power, expected to become a huge cash cow in the future.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company filings)

If you would like to be updated on informative insider purchases, you can press follow next to my name. Moreover, if you are interested in a portfolio strategy which could beat the market significantly based on these insider purchases, keep up to date because I intend to start a Marketplace service soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.