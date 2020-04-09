AGNC Investment's Q1 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Includes Current Recommendation)

Author's Note: This three-part article is a very detailed analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income"). I continue to perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC's ever-changing mortgage-backed securities ("MBS")/investment portfolio and risk management strategies. The accounts/topics discussed within this series of articles are also valuable for any investor that has an interest within the fixed-rate agency and broader mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section near the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2020. Prior to results being provided to the public likely in late April or early May (via the company's quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which impacted the yield curve and the overall market "across the board". Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC's decision regarding the Federal ("FED") Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Due to the length of the material covered, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into three parts.

Side Note: Predicting a company's accounting figures within the mREIT sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are multiple assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC's actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances (which has been a rare occurrence since I began covering AGNC over seven years ago). Such variances could occur because management deviates from a company's prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware of these possibilities. This especially holds true due to events that occurred within the first quarter of 2020 (liquidity concerns/margin calls). All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor's buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "outperformance" in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "underperformance" in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "three-months ended" (quarterly) timeframe.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the first quarter of 2020, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI's 2018 "entity status" was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics" including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI "switched back" to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Overview:

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2020 (ESTIMATE column). Table 1 also provides AGNC's comprehensive income (loss) for the prior three quarters (ACTUAL columns) for comparative purposes.

Table 1 - AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC's net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue reference next to the March 31, 2020 column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 2 of this article will include an analysis on the following account (including several "sub-accounts"): 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net.

1) Interest Income:

Estimate of $570 Million; Range $520 - $620 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference "1" in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

AGNC's interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 2 are derived from AGNC's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. As such, there will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC's interest income is the company's cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC's cash interest income for the first quarter of 2020. First, I am projecting AGNC's "average securities, at cost" balance decreased by ($5.6) billion for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($88.0 billion versus $93.6 billion). I would consider this a minor decrease. While AGNC recently disclosed the company's on-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio was only approximately $70 billion as of 3/27/2020, I would point out management likely very quickly decreased its MBS portfolio during the third week of March due to the "liquidity crisis" within most leveraged products. This stemmed from the fallout associated with the COVID-19 virus and the likely notable impacts to the global economy. Since this occurred near the end of the first quarter of 2020, I still believe AGNC maintained a fairly similar on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during most of the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter. I would point out many fixed-rate agency mREIT peers lowered their on-balance sheet MBS portfolio to any even greater extent (proportionately speaking) versus AGNC. In this instance, AGNC's historical strong cash position actually benefited this particular fixed-rate agency mREIT peer. AGNC also disclosed the company increased its net long "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS position (which will be discussed in PART 2) during the first quarter of 2020 which is an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing generic agency MBS.

Second, I am projecting a modest decrease to AGNC's "weighted average coupon" ("WAC") for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter (3.55% versus 3.76%). This projection factors in AGNC's TBA MBS position, portfolio reinvestment, proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS versus 30-year, and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a cash interest income decrease of ($102) million for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($750 million versus $852 million).

The second component of AGNC's interest income is the company's premium amortization, net sub-account. During a falling interest rate environment, generally, an increase in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have higher interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance increases. As a result, prepayment risk generally increases while extension risk decreases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally shortens. This would directly lead to a higher quarterly premium amortization expense. The exact opposite generally occurs during a rising interest rate environment. In addition, seasonality trends should also be considered when analyzing/projecting this account.

During the first quarter of 2020, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields decreased during the first half which accelerated during March 2020 (especially U.S. Treasury yields). Through research, I have determined a majority of AGNC's MBS holdings continued to experience a slightly lower "conditional prepayment rate" ("CPR") percentage during January and February 2020 but began to increase once again by the end of the first quarter of 2020. This includes considering intra-quarterly strategies executed by management to combat an increased prepayment environment (higher coupon specified pool MBS and lower coupon generic MBS). However, contrary to the fourth quarter of 2019 when AGNC projected a very "aggressive" lifetime CPR percentage as of 12/31/2019 (which, at the time, I immediately stated was an incorrect assessment), I believe AGNC's lifetime CPR as of 3/31/2020 will, at the least, modestly increase when compared to 12/31/2019's percentage.

Using Table 2 above as a reference, including the assumption of a slightly smaller average MBS balance (minor positive factor), slightly lower weighted average purchase price (movement into lower coupons; minor positive factor), a slightly greater proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS versus 15-year during the quarter (minor positive factor), and at least a modestly larger lifetime CPR adjustment (notable negative factor), I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense increase of $96 million for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($180 million versus $84 million). As such, I believe a notable "true-up" adjustment should occur during the first quarter of 2020.

When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC's interest income to decrease by ($198) million for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($570 million versus $768 million).

2) Interest Expense:

Estimate of $430 Million; Range $390 - $470 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference "2" in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

Now let us take a look at AGNC's interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 3 are derived from AGNC's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC's interest expense account.

Table 3 - AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC's quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company's outstanding repurchase agreements and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate. Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC's interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected in PART 2 of the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC's quarterly interest expense figure. There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC's interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC's quarterly interest expense figure for the first quarter of 2020. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly "average repurchase agreements" balance. Based on an earlier calculated figure within AGNC's interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company had quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $88.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. If one takes this figure and divides it by the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated "ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements" is projected. This ratio has been in a range of 1.05-1.08 during the prior three quarters. For the first quarter of 2020, I am using a ratio of 1.05. When calculated, this balance is projected to be $84.2 billion. This is a projected decrease of ($5.6) billion for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($88.0 billion versus $93.6 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly "average cost of funds rate". I am projecting a decrease of (1) basis points ("bps") regarding AGNC's average cost of funds rate for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter (1.83% versus 1.84%). While the mREIT sector experienced a continued, gradual decrease in agency repurchase agreement rates during the first half of the first quarter of 2020, rates quickly increased as a direct result of the COVID-19 virus during March 2020. As mentioned earlier, all interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC's interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC's interest expense regarding the company's outstanding repurchase agreements is based on a small fixed-rate percentage and a variable-rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the first quarter of 2020, repurchase agreement interest rates had a less beneficial decrease when compared to current/"spot" U.S. LIBOR.

AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements was 2.17% and 2.48% as of 12/31/2019 and 9/30/2019, respectively. However, it should be noted these percentages were "elevated" due to quarter-/year-end "spikes" in rates. U.S. LIBOR had a notable net decrease across all tenors/maturities during the first quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to the market's anticipation that the FOMC would continue to indicate a more "dovish"/cautious tone regarding overall U.S. monetary policy. This only accelerated as a direct result of the COVID-19 virus.

However, during times of market volatility/panic, the typical "parallel" movements between the Fed Funds Rate, U.S. LIBOR, and repurchase agreement rates can notably "de-couple". Simply put, even as the FOMC quickly decreased the Fed Funds Rate to a range of 0%-0.25% in March 2020 (from a range of 1.50%-1.75% at the start of the year), U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, and 6-month maturity remained much more "sticky" and ended the quarter at 0.99%, 1.45%, and 1.18%, respectively. Simply put, the COVID-19 "risk premium" regarding numerous financial-related assets/instruments/metrics remained elevated; even with the quick, decisive moves by the FOMC when it came to interest rate policy. This risk premium was also apparent within repurchase loan agreements as rates "spiked" north of 2% during March 2020. As such, the typical very direct relationship between the Fed Funds Rate and U.S. LIBOR has recently been temporarily "distorted/dislocated". This has occurred even as the Fed intervened several times and injected capital into this market to alleviate liquidity concerns.

Now that we have determined AGNC's average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company's interest expense for the first quarter of 2020. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a projected reclassification of $30 million in relation to the net periodic interest income regarding AGNC's interest rate swaps (projected eighth consecutive quarter interest income would be recorded/received by the company; very important to understand as this partially mitigates the 2018-2019 net increase in borrowing costs), I am projecting the company's interest expense decreased by ($51) million for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($430 million versus $481 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($150) Million; Range ($250) - ($50) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference "3" in Table 1 Above Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management "should" act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an "exact science" each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. When it comes to the first quarter of 2020, the exact timing of sales will directly lead to this account's performance versus my expectations. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company's intended strategy regarding investment sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.

Therefore, this particular account is DIRECTLY tied to AGNC's "unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value ("FMV") through net income, net" and "unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net" accounts that will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. If AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in these two other accounts. As such, my COMBINED projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net and unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net accounts have an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized account. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account's analysis.

When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating a notably larger amount of activity within this account during the current quarter. As such, I am projecting an "investment sold, at cost" amount of ($27.5) billion for the first quarter of 2020. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of investment securities sold but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly sales. As of 9/30/2019, AGNC had an accumulated other comprehensive income ("OCI") balance of $82 million. This balance slightly increased to $97 million as of 12/31/2019. Even though most MBS coupons experienced a net price increase during the first quarter of 2020, most sector peers were "forced" to sell-off a good portion of one's existing investment portfolio to either satisfy margin calls by debt counterparties, satisfy additional collateral requirements on certain derivative instruments, and/or wanted to voluntarily raise cash/de-lever knowing future margin calls could be a possibility. As such, most sector peers sold at least a modest portion of one's MBS/investment portfolio at or near intra-quarter lows. This scenario notably increased the probability of sector peers recording net realized losses during the first quarter of 2020. The total amount of AGNC's net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular investment securities were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred.

When taking all factors above into consideration, I am projecting AGNC will report a net realized loss on the sale of investment securities of ($150) million for the first quarter of 2020. This should be considered a more "cautious" projection.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the first quarter of 2020 (look back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article for quick reference):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $750 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $430 Million

3) Quarterly Net Loss on the Sale of Investment Securities of ($150) Million

First, I am projecting AGNC had a notable decrease in interest income when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($198) million in this account due to the following factors regarding AGNC's MBS/investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2020 (when compared to the prior quarter): 1) minor decrease in the average securities balance (negative factor); 2) modest decrease in the WAC rate (negative factor); and 3) notable increase in net premium amortization expense (negative factor).

Second, I am projecting AGNC had a modest decrease to the company's interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($51) million in this account due to the following factors during the first quarter of 2020 (when compared to the prior quarter): 1) minor decrease in AGNC's average outstanding repurchase agreements balance (positive factor); and 2) minor decrease to the weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements (positive factor).

Third, I am projecting AGNC had a modest net realized loss on the company's investment securities sales during the first quarter of 2020. This projection is due to the following factors: 1) minor OCI balance as of 12/31/2019 (minor positive factor); and 2) forced/voluntary selling of a modest portfolio of AGNC's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio when pricing across most coupons was at or near intra-quarter lows (negative factor).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 of this article so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company's current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 3). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on ALL of my AGNC account projections, including accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 and PART 3. All I ask is to please be patient for PART 2 and PART 3. Subscribers of the REIT Forum have access to my 3/31/2020 and CURRENT BV projections on all 21 mREIT stocks I cover prior to earnings/throughout the quarter).

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/8/2020), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a STRONG BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is notably undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $14.65 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $13.30 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to near zero. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the very recent announcement of the start of another round of "quantitative easing" that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Finally, I believe my/our historical "track record"/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should "count for something" when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIW.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIC.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on CHMI.PB.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the "live chat" feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of March 2020, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 74.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 78.4% out of 51 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a "total loss" in any of my past/sold positions. Both percentages experienced a minor decrease, when compared to February 2020, as a direct result of the recent notable market sell-off due to fears/panic surrounding COVID-19. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real-time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Recently, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).

I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV and NAV per share projections on all 21 mREIT and 15 BDC stocks I currently cover. These very informative (and "premium") projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. In addition, this includes additional data/analytics, continuous sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive "rapid fire" mREIT and BDC articles after earnings. For a full list of benefits I provide to the REIT Forum subscribers, please see my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, GPMT, MITT, NLY, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARR, DX, MORT, NYMT, ORC, or REM.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNCO, AIC, ANH, ANH-C, CMO, CMO-E, EFC, IVR-C, MFA-B, MITT-B, MITT-C, MFO, NLY-F, NLY-I, NRZ, NYMTM, NYMTN, NYMTO, TWO-A, TWO-B, and TWO-E .