Forget Inflation For The Moment - The Measurements Will Be Wrong

Second, we're going to be told inflation numbers in the next couple of months. None of them will have any importance, as investors we can and should ignore them.

The first is that by running a vast budget deficit, printing money with gay abandon, we're storing up inflation for the future. Entirely true, but something to worry about later.

We have two entirely separate concerns about inflation at present and neither of them are worth worrying about in this short term.

Inflation

Inflation matters to us as citizens of course, but as investors it becomes very important indeed. Fixed income investments like bonds - or bank accounts - become a great way of losing money when inflation becomes at all significant. We can protect against this by being in inflation proofed Treasuries for example, but there's a premium for doing so, a premium we'd prefer not to have to pay if we don't have to.

Equities do much better in inflationary environments, as does real estate. So, whether inflation or not determines to a great extent our investing stance or strategy. We thus need to monitor whether there's going to be that inflation or not.

Government and inflation

More than one economist has been shouting that ever since the introduction of quantitative easing we're building up inflation that is going to come out into the real economy at some point. This is true but like many truths, true only under a certain set of circumstances. Without going into the intricacies of the money equation (MV=PQ and all that) if - and this is the circumstance - money goes back to behaving like it did before 2008 then the new money created by QE will indeed create inflation.

Which is fine, because the Federal Reserve can then shrink its balance sheet, withdraw that new money from circulation and cancel it. This is why the whole process was done as QE, so that it is at least potentially reversible if we decide we need to do that.

We are doing more of that right now and the same will be true in the future. It's something to keep an eye upon for that inflation - even hyperinflation - is possible but the very method we're using to increase the money supply is reversible by design.

There is also the point that we're now - righteously - running vast fiscal deficits as Congress does what it does best, spending money. As even Keynesians would point out if we do that when the economy returns to an even keel and something like full capacity then we'll be creating inflation. Which again is OK, as we are in dire times and we can always curb the spending when we don't need to be doing it.

It is not true that current actions are going to inevitably create inflation. It is entirely possible that if the future is managed badly then they could. We therefore don't need to change our investing stance right now, we should monitor and see what the politicians - and the Fed - do in the future to decide whether that inflation is going to be allowed to happen or not.

CPI, PPI and other inflation measures now

We do however have another problem with inflation at present. That longer term possible problem of it rising up is indeed there. But in this short term we've an entirely different little problem. Which is that the inflation numbers that will be reported to us are going to be entirely, wholly, wrong. The statisticians will do their best but it's just not going to be possible to get this right.

I've mentioned that many economic statistics are going to be wrong in this near future, giving an example here. It's not anyone's fault, it's just that reality is moving faster than the collection and calculation process. Data collected up to - say - a week ago and then published today isn't all that useful when the last 7 days might have changed matters considerably. Not much that can be done about it other than that we pay less attention than normal to such numbers.

The problem with near term measures of inflation is different. Census is trying to deal with this, the ONS over in the UK a little less.

The details

To grasp this we need to understand the manner in which inflation is measured. Some prices fall, some rise, what we're trying to do is find the general rate of inflation across all things. If you like, what's the change in the value of money? This depends on what we spend our money upon. Only by knowing that can we work out what is the balance of those rises and falls in the prices of different things.

For example, people often note that college has got more expensive, rather faster than inflation. True, but food has got cheaper over the same period of time. So, to work out the average rate of inflation we need to know two things. How much of our income is spent upon college, how much on food? And then we also need the change in price of food and of college.

With those two sets of numbers we can now work out what is the average rate of inflation across the economy. Not across all things, rather, across the average things that the average people buy. That set of average things that people buy, on average, is called "the consumer basket". In the US we actually run several of them, one for retired households, one for urban and so on.

OK, so what's happening now?

So, we've put basket of goods that we check the prices of. We've also got our weightings, how much of each are we assuming a household uses. So, now what's happening? In our lockdown that basket has changed considerably. Here in Europe airline tickets can't really be part of it as the airlines aren't flying and very few would be traveling even if they were.

The weightings have changed as well, even for those things that are still possible. Famously people have been buying a lot of toilet paper in the last few weeks.

The numbers we're collecting simply aren't going to be reflective of what's really happening out there. Thus we should be paying rather less attention to the numbers as they come out.

My view

There's nothing much we can do about this paucity of accurate information. That's just the way the world is at present. We can look at prices themselves, which are the market economy's method of passing information along to us. But that's not much good when we're trying to calculate an average of those prices which is what inflation is.

The investor view

The rate of inflation is an important input into our investment decisions. That stance, perhaps allocation method, concerning equities, inflation protected bonds and bonds themselves depends upon estimations of what the current and future rates are going to be.

Sadly, at present, those inflation numbers just aren't going to be all that useful so we'd be best off not paying much attention to them. Pity, just when we need them, but there we are.

Much of the economic information we're going to be getting in this next few weeks is going to be inaccurate at very best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.