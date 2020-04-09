Marriott: Evaluating The Possibility Of Default

If hotel occupancy doesn't pick up soon, Marriott will be forced to evaluate ways to raise cash.

The coronavirus or COVID-19 is has become the worst event ever to have impacted Marriott's (MAR) business, including the period after 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2009. The impact on its business is going to be staggering and a complete reversal to the conditions pre-2020.

Unfortunately, the effects of having a pandemic are clearly evident now as ever. As COVID-19 spreads through different regions, the impact on Marriott's business will be felt for some time.

Today, we focus on Marriott's balance sheet and specifically on a specific credit facility covenant.

In summary, Marriott will be required to reduce its debt load or find a way to increase its EBITDA.

Marriott has a $4.5B credit facility. It contains certain covenants, including a single financial covenant that limits their maximum leverage (consisting of the ratio of Adjusted Total Debt to EBITDA (for the last 4 fiscal quarters), each as defined in the Credit Facility) to not more than 4 to 1.

By the end of 2020, I believe EBITDA will likely be around $1.4B. That would allow for a net adjustable debt load of $5.6B.

From their 10K, their contractual obligations are as follows:

(Source: Marriott 2019 10k)

Their cash on hand (before they made use of the entire revolver) stood at $225m.

Marriott doesn't have a liquidity crisis. What they have instead is a covenant crisis that will unfold as their trailing twelve months EBITDA falls.

Macro Environment

Marriott is well aware that during this period of stress and its priority has been taking actions to preserve liquidity.

Financing costs in the commercial paper market have become a point of stress and interest rates have soared since the coronavirus pandemic reached US shores.

On March 13th, Reuters reported that the cost of short-term debt was rising for U.S. companies (source). The commercial paper market is an indicator of the integrity of the US financial system. A breakdown is concerning because it could leave companies without a way of financing them through moments of stress, forcing them to take greater measures to safeguard cash, exacerbating the downturn.

(Source: 90-Day A2/P2 Nonfinancial Commercial Paper Interest Rate)

Initially, the Fed will only support highly-rated companies. A2/P2 paper was added on March 17th, the fed issues a press release regarding Commercial Paper Funding Facility 2020 (hint - it is in the footnotes). I don't foresee the Federal Reserve providing support to the hotel's commercial paper. I believe this extension into P2 was meant for utilities which are part of the critical infrastructure.

Marriott now faces increased pressure due to a downgrade by Moody's:

Moody's Investors Service downgraded the ratings of Marriott International, Inc. including its senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and its short term commercial paper rating to Prime-3 from Prime-2. At the same time, Moody's placed the company's ratings on review for further downgrade.

(Source: Moody's)

Occupancy, Average Daily Rates, and RevPAR

The outlook isn't particularly good for CY 2020. STR, forecasts a steep drop in Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR").

During the latest update, STR reported occupancy at 9.6% in the luxury class (Source: STR's Video: U.S. performance results for week ending March 28)

(Source: https://str.com/data-insights-blog/what-is-revpar)

Marriott's business is distributed as follows:

(Source: Q4 Marriott International 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call)

Marriott's Reaction

On March 18th, Marriott said in its press release (source):

In the current environment, a major priority is preserving liquidity. Marriott has a $4.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires in June 2024 to provide liquidity when needed. As of March 17, the company has drawn down $2.5 billion primarily to support commercial paper maturities. The company’s levers to preserve cash include reducing or eliminating share repurchases, suspending the cash dividend, reducing payroll and other costs and cutting back investment spending. The company has not repurchased shares in 2020 other than the $150 million of share repurchases reported in the February 26, 2020 press release, and Marriott anticipates that its previously announced first quarter 2020 dividend, payable on March 31, 2020, will be the last until conditions improve. The company is also working with vendors and other partners in order to preserve working capital.

In lieu of everything that is happening, on April 2, 2020, Marriott announced that it had borrowed $2.0 billion under the Credit Facility so that a total of $4.5 billion is currently outstanding (this will show up as long term debt in the balance sheet going forward).

Marriott increased its borrowings under the Credit Facility to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of the impact on global markets resulting from the COVID-19 situation. The proceeds from the incremental Credit Facility borrowings are currently being held as cash, resulting in total cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.7 billion as of April 2, 2020. As of April 2, 2020, Marriott has approximately $2.0 billion of commercial paper outstanding. The proceeds from the incremental Credit Facility borrowings may be used in the future to repay commercial paper when it matures and for general corporate or other purposes permitted by the Credit Facility.

Applying savings described in their March 19th call (Source: company website) to the FY 2019 10K, we get the following:

Expected CapEx for 2020: ~$250m of CapEx can be eliminated or deferred from previous guidance of $700m to 800m in spending. (I'm not sure how much they've already spent so I'm not sure how much of this amount is salvageable)

$400m in dividends ($0.41 x 324.2m shares outstanding x 3 quarters)

No stock buybacks (FY 2019 Marriott did +$2B in buybacks)

$140m in General & Administrative costs (lower than previous guidance)

On top of that, I believe they will likely be able to save

~$70m in merger-related expenses compared to FY 2019 (my estimate)

~$200m from their owned, leased, and other directly managed hotels

Occupancy, Net Income, and EBITDA

The first question you have to ask yourself is: what level of occupancy will Marriott achieve for FY 2020?

I think Marriott will likely have somewhere between a net income of $200m to $300m (~50% occupancy over the year).

EBITDA will likely be around $1.4B (in the March 19th call, they "modeled" $800m in EBITDA (it was used as an example), but I'm optimistic that management will find ways to squeeze as much EBITDA as possible from the business)

2020E EBITDA $1.4B x 4 = $5.6B in Max Net Adjustable Debt

Cash & Debt

This is the part that worries me the most:

From their 10K, they started off with $225m in cash but in their April 2nd announcement, management said they had $3.7B in cash and cash equivalents. This includes the total use of the revolver ($2B). I have to believe that this also includes part of their receivables... The company has $2B of commercial paper outstanding. I'm assuming it is or will be paid off with the cash they raised. The company has ~$1B in maturities this year Marriott will have to pay $400m in interest expenses I'm assuming cash generated from the business to be at $1.5B (mainly due to positive working capital changes) Then you have $500m of expected CapEx This results in cash & cash equivalents = ~$1.3B

How big is the gap?

1. From their 10K --> $9,963m in Long-term debt + $882m in operating leases = $10.6B in Debt

Back of the envelope calculation of the Net Adjustable Debt

Debt of $10.6B - $1.3B of Cash = $9.3B Adjustable Net Debt

How much in EBITDA does Marriott need to generate

Then, $9.3B divided by 4 = They need to generate > $2.3B in EBITDA

My EBITDA projections for 2020E are max $1.4B.

What is the gap?

The gap they need to fill is either $3.7B in additional cash or +$0.9B in EBITDA; maybe a combination of both

What is consensus EBITDA?

You'll see that adjustments have been made on the low end of the range but the upper range remains fixed. You can infer that not all the analysts have updated their estimates.

(Source: Sentieo)

How might the company fill the gap?

Additional business cost reductions Asset sales Capital raises Renegotiation with creditors for temporary covenant suspension

My Final Thoughts

Marriott has managed to create a unique type of business with significant switching costs for property owners. Their brands have created loyalty among customers and the sheer scale of the business along with the asset-light structure has enabled them to generate high returns on invested capital.

It is beyond clear that this industry is facing strong headwinds. There is a strong likelihood that Marriott's credit will get further downgraded. Marriott's business is slowly recovering in China. I don't believe the US and Europe will recover as fast as China. The US and other parts of Europe will suffer from "rolling peaks of infections" across geographies limiting overall travel across borders and resumption of hotel activity. The macroenvironment will recover but will likely have a long-term effect on the business.

This downturn reminds me of the effect of the 2008 crisis on Home Depot. After the crisis, Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) rightsized their business. No big new entrants showed up while the housing market recovered. Over the last decade, HD and LOW have enjoyed very high returns on capital.

Similar to air travel, overcapacity is the main issue. I believe the coronavirus pandemic will force lesser capitalized hotels out of business and reduce the industry's capacity.

Management has made it clear that they have a lot of latitude in reducing expenses. For example, Marriott spends $1B in marketing (Source: March 19th call) which would be cut if nobody is traveling. The US market is unlikely to make a fast recovery but in the long run, similar to HD, this will benefit them by surviving and then consolidating their market share. If they are able to resolve this covenant default risk, I will likely become a long-term investor.

Helpful Definitions

The credit agreement's (also "Credit Facility") main covenant is the "Leverage Ratio" which is defined as:

... as at the last day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending on or after the date hereof, the ratio (determined on a Pro Forma Basis) of:

(A) Adjusted Total Debt as of such day, to

(B) Consolidated EBITDA for the period of four fiscal quarters ending on such day.

The leverage ratio shall not exceed 4.0 to 1.0 (however, in the event of an acquisition, it may be increased to 4.5)

The Credit Facility also defines EBITDA as net income less cost reimbursement revenue, plus reimbursed expenses, plus the sum of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring non-cash charges, and extraordinary, non-recurring or unusual cash charges, expenses or losses up to a certain amount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are also long HD.



