TE Connectivity Ltd. - Fairly Valued, However, With Steady Growth Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics

Among the nearly 6,000 companies taken into account by Innovalpha's TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is analyzed based on its patent dynamics (patent activity over time) and combined with writer's technical analysis. PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications are taken into account, which is administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Innovalpha provides a weekly patent index for all the 6,000 companies from which patent scores are computed as well as buy and sell signals and recommendations.

The investment thesis is that companies like TEL: 1. filing PCT patent applications outperform the ones which don't in out of sample backtestings. Innovalpha is the first company to provide evidence of the strong intrinsic value of PCT patent applications per se. Why so? Because the PCT, administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), is used by nearly all companies worldwide whatever the industry. It is a standardized process used to facilitate patent protection on a global scale. Hence, companies use the PCT when they believe their inventions deserve extended patent protection (several countries). Further, the PCT publications are the earliest publications related to a company's innovation, with only a 6-month delay between the filing date and the publication date. These two unique features represent exceptional advantages and explain to a large extent the outperformance measured by Innovalpha. Investors shall be much more attentive to PCT publications in their investment decision. However, several thousand PCTs are published each week rendering the patent analysis impossible without using automated tools and scores as provided by Innovalpha. 2. displaying specific patent patterns/clusters, cycles of innovation, and fluctuations over time in the patent index will generate outperformance. The historical patent profile of a company, its patent dynamics, is a storyteller. Typically, a current intense patent filing activity over a defined period of time within a company, in contrast with a previous declining historical profile, will generate positive patent scores. If a company believes that it has developed a valuable invention, it will obviously try to secure such innovation with many patents, which will translate into what is called patent thickets/clusters, all detected by Innovalpha's algorithms. The models built with related outperformance have been validated by out of sample backtestings, real track, and third-party confirmation. What is essential to understand is that models relying on PCT patent applications capture forward-looking innovation (recent patent activity analyzed), new products that may or are in the process of being launched, which translate into strong market outperformance versus current methods relying on granted patents (past innovation and with inherent drawbacks, e.g. models using U.S. patents will be U.S. centric). For the above reasons, Innovalpha does not assess the value of a patent per se, which, in addition, is probably an impossible task even for a patent/field expert. As a consequence, detection of companies with PCT clusters/patterns is of particular relevance for the investor, as one can expect such companies to develop and launch new products soon which will hopefully translate into higher market valuation (detection of promising innovation-driven and patent-centric companies). At the minimum, such recent patent patterns reflect management belief that such PCT innovation deserves consideration with consequently substantial financial and human resources allocated through increased patent-filing activity over a defined period of time, a clear indication of growth within a company which makes sense for the rationale as it underlies a sustainable innovation/business (actual innovation is a core/fundamental value of a company). Indeed, alpha lies in expectations not in past innovation already part of companies' market valuation. Further, our patent models show that patent size doesn't matter (presently, the market doesn't confer a value to important patent portfolios, on the contrary). As a consequence, big patent portfolios are not indicative of future stock market increase. We believe that the combination of Patent Dynamics with financial analyst opinions will increase the likelihood of stock outperformance. An important takeaway is therefore that the number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics. Please see Innovalpha's previous articles in order to understand the methodology used. Five factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion: Company's actual patent value scores

Company's historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price with trend & gap analysis

Trends in patent activity in other regions

Comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not)

Company's technical analysis

Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd.

Figure 1 shows TEL's scorecard displaying the patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores.

TEL displays overall very good patent scores which represent evidence of the actual intense R&D/innovation activity within the company that can be considered an industry leader. The overall patent score of TEL is 123, which is above average and ranks the company first out of 50 (compared with companies in the same sector listed in the NYSE, NASDAQ and AMEX). The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade).

Based on the historical data used, TEL is considered an innovation star, a midstage company that is disruptive with growth and in its first cycle of innovation. It also indicates that TEL is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 2nd position for its patent index

in 1st position for its patent value score

in 1st position for its disruptive score

in 4th position for its risk score

in 1st position for its overall score

An increase in minimum values can be seen, which indicates constant growth however, a decrease in maximums scores have been seen in the past 52 weeks. Investors should still consider this company for further analysis.

Figure 1 - TE Connectivity Ltd. SCORECARD - Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of TEL's patent scores.

Figure 2 - TEL portfolio view - Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays TEL's patent index and stock price over time. During the period from 2015 until Q2 of 2018 a constant and stable increase was seen for the patent index that was followed by increase in the stock price until the end of Q1 of 2018 when the price peaked just over 100 USD and decreased substantially to the low of around 70 USD until the end of 2018 when a recovery was seen, however, patent index continued moving lower ever since indicating trouble for further innovation.

Figure 3 - TEL's patent index and stock price over time - Source

Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows TEL's overall patent score and its stock price over time, Figure 5 shows its patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 6 shows its patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar with steady growth until Q2 of 2018 and a further steady decline ever since.

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value score is identified with the gap increasing between value and price since the price reversed in Q2 of 2018 and dropped much faster than value score until the price reversed at the end of 2018 and started closing the gap, which for the past months has been relatively small, however, due to recent stock market selloff, TEL`s now appears undervalued with a negative gap, indicating that not value can be made by purchasing the stock at the current price. PCT patent dynamics trend is slightly bearish.

Figure 4 - TEL's overall patent score over time - Source Innovalpha

Figure 5 - TEL's patent value score over time - Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 - TEL's patent disruptive score over time - Source Innovalpha

WIPO indicates that TEL's principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: USA, EU, China, PCT applications followed by Japan, Germany and India and very minor activity in several others, see Figure 7.

As expected, USA is by far the country with most patent activity.

This trend of USA, EU, China, PCT applications being the top 4 for patents filed, remains constant throughout the years with only notable change being an increased activity in Germany this year as it overtook PCT applications. Some additional minor activities can be seen in India, Korea, Spain and Mexico and indicates a diversification around the world and is a bullish sign. The trend in principal markets (USA, Europe, China) is somehow distinct from the PCT dynamics as generally an increase is identified including for 2019, which is slightly bullish (while decreasing for PCT applications since 2018).

In terms of the various classes under which TEL filed patent applications, the top class has remained constant throughout the 5-year period as an overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under H01R - electrically conductive connections; structural associations of a plurality of mutually insulated electrical connecting elements; coupling devices; current collectors with the rest accounting for a very minor activity, however, indicating some patent diversity indicating a stable and secure company.

Figure 7 - Top patent applications by region/country for TEL since

2015 - Source WIPO

Figure 8 is a standard bubble chart showing TE Connectivity Ltd with its competitors in the Electronic Components industry within the NASDAQ, NYSE and AMEX. TEL is close to the middle of the graph with only one company performing better, with the overall patent score on the y-axis and patent index on the x-axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index).

Figure 8 - TEL with overall patent score vs. patent index - Source

Innovalpha

Figures 9 and 10 display TEL's patent dynamics and clearly shows TEL on the right as an outlier, representing useful views to immediately identify promising companies warranting further scrutiny.

Figure 9 displays overall patent score on the y-axis and disruptive score on the x-axis and Figure 10 displays the overall patent score on the y-axis and risk score on the x-axis.

TEL is one of the outliers in this industry by a very large margin.

Figure 9 - TEL with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score -

Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 - TEL with overall patent score vs patent risk score - Source

Innovalpha

Figure 11 shows a long-term technical analysis of TEL. The overall trend is still very bullish as the share price has increased considerably since 2009 low of 7.6 USD.

In 2018 a strong retracement was seen as the price peaked around 108.23 USD and lost slightly more than 35% to the low of 70 USD, however, last year, we saw a strong recovery until June when the price failed to set another higher high and got rejected once again around 98-100 USD resistance.

This has led to the current dramatic drop in the market price as is has lost more than 50% due to recent market crash.

However, this also means that the stock is very undervalued right now.

Therefore, TEL receives a neutral rating short-term and bullish rating for the upcoming 5 years

Figure 11 - Technical analysis of TEL - Source Tradingview

Figure 12 shows the distribution of companies that are in the same industry as TEL (and in the NASDAQ, NYSE and AMEX) and indicates that most of them are based in the USA followed by Europe.

Figure 12 - Competition in the electronic components industry -

Source Innovalpha

Conclusion

TEL displays good patent activity with 3 stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score, and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks TEL first among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy. TEL appears to be relatively strong when compared to the industry indicating a buy.

Based on TEL's historical patent profiles with the identification of a slightly negative gap in relation to the stock price, investors should be bullish as it appears to be undervalued.

PCT patent dynamics trend is slightly bearish.

Current market patent dynamics in principal markets (USA, Europe, China) are generally in an uptrend and thus distinct from the PCT dynamics, and therefore positive. Patent activity within patent sectors of the company is stable with some diversification, another positive for the company.

Technical analysis indicates a neutral rating for the upcoming year, however, bullish for the next 5 year period.

Therefore, the overall rating for TEL is bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. Innovalpha Sàrl provides no assurance as to its completeness or accuracy nor the reasonableness of the conclusions based upon such information. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program or of any one or more of the models mentioned in the document. There is no assurance that the model's investment objectives will be achieved and investment results may vary significantly over time. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance. The content of this document is subject to change without prior notification. All information and data presented in this document is for informational purpose only and should not be reproduced, distributed nor used without the prior written authorization of Innovalpha Sàrl.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) bears no responsibility for the integrity or accuracy of the data contained herein, in particular due, but not limited, to any deletion, manipulation, or reformatting of data that may have occurred beyond its control.