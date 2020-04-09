Lessons On Delayed Response Trading Expectations From GFI, CYDY, And CAPR

Included in the article are Gold Fields, representing the gold sector, and CytoDyn and Capricor Therapeutics in the COVID-19 segment.

We'll also examine the role support on the floor of the share price has on making decisions on how to enter a trade.

In the article we'll look at why in some cases delays in the stocks reaction to catalysts occur, and how to better respond to them.

I break down some recent trades I made in relationship to delays and support on the floor in relationship to the impact on the results.

I've recently been trading a lot of stocks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as gold stocks, as their volatility make for great opportunities to generate some serious profits quickly, based upon the rapid movement of the share price.

While these movements can be very quick, there are some things to learn in regard to different types of delays that can have an impact on how successful the trade will be, as well as some factors that can provide, in some cases, support on the downside.

In this article we'll look at three recent trades I made with Gold Fields (GFI), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), examining how delayed responses and support factors played a role in how I traded them.

Gold Fields

I've traded Gold Fields successfully several times over the last couple weeks, but I want to focus on the first trade I made when its share price started to jump.

First, I had been waiting for the share price of Gold Fields to correct, as it had shown some strength for several months, reaching a 52-week high of $7.80 on February 24, and continuing to find support up to March 11, when it started to correct. On March 16 it dropped below $4.00 per share. It rebounded for a couple of days before dropping below $4.00 once again on March 19.

My first position I took in Gold Fields was on March 20, when it traded at $4.46. That came near the end of a three-day correction. I thought it was ready to make another upward run.

Interestingly, not long after I hit the send button in my trading platform, the share price plummeted to $4.00 per share. Usually on my trades I would have exited the position before it dropped that far and limited my losses. But because I knew the gold sector was participating in a favorable trend, and Gold Fields was a solid company within the sector, I believed it had support and wasn't going to bottom out for a prolonged period of time. For that reason I held my position in the company.

The next day I was rewarded as the share price came roaring back, making up for the drop in price on the previous day and more. My problem was I thought the gain of almost $0.50 per share was a big move, and wondered if I needed to take a small gain and call it a day. I decided to do that, and sold at $4.49 per share, for a whopping $0.03 gain per share.

Without exaggeration, probably less than a minute after selling, the stock took off and jumped to well over $6.00 per share within three days after selling.

The major takeaway in this trade is I should have known that the gold trend was my friend and held on longer, knowing gold stocks were getting ready to take off because of fear and uncertainty in regard to the economy and COVID-19; the stimulus bill; and the money being injected into the economy by the Federal Reserve.

The point is trading these gold stocks, even though I'm in them short term, is very different than trading the extremely volatile Covid-19 stocks, which can move up and down in wild swings - many times in the same day.

As for the delay factor, with Gold Fields it was in taking longer to rebound than I believed after the stock price plunged, which made me glad to get out of the trade the next day with a small gain; it distorted my perspective concerning trading this particular sector, which is to understand in times like these there is a support on the floor that many other stocks I trade don't normally have.

While gold stocks have been somewhat volatile, they still aren't as risky as some of these other stocks that can be one or two day wonders, and than they're gone. This doesn't apply to gold stocks under normal conditions when gold isn't considered a fear trade.

CytoDyn

In March CytoDyn stated it believed it could adapt its leronlimab drug to provide a potential treatment for COVID-19. Leronlimab would be used primarily to treat patients that have complications associated with respiratory issues as a result of the virus.

On that news, the share price of the company climbed from a little under $1.00 per share to $3.51 per share two days later. Since then it has pulled back to trade in a range of about $2.60 to $3.00.

When looking to take a position in CytoDyn, I was considering a couple of factors. One was the fact it had first jumped on Friday, and over the weekend it had soared to over $2.00 per share before trading opened on Monday, March 30. While I believed it had legs left to run, the big move in pre-market trading made me want to wait to see if it was going to take off at the opening bell.

As the market opened, the immediate response of the share price, for about ten to fifteen seconds, was to remain flat. That gave me pause, generating the idea that the share price, after a couple of days of upward movement was about to take a temporary dive. That caused me to wait a few seconds when it was trading at $2.17 per share. By the time I decided to go long, the share price started to soar; in five minutes it reached $3.50. Moving up that quickly, I made the decision not to chase it.

I never was able to take a position in it because of how quickly it moved up.

As for the delay factor, this time it was related to a very brief pause at the beginning of the trading day that caused me to wait a little longer to get in. That would have cost me about $1.00 per share. I'm confident I would've held that long because of how quickly the share price rose with little resistance.

On the support side of the equation, an announcement like that concerning a potential treatment for COVID-19 using an existing drug that could be adapted for that purpose, had a strong probability of maintaining a higher floor, meaning the downside was less of a risk than similar types of stocks had.

Capricor Therapeutics

The catalyst for Capricor Therapeutics was an analyst reiterating a Buy rating on the company, including a big $9.00 price target. Something I have rarely seen before is even with that tremendous report, the stock did almost nothing the trading day after it was announced.

What triggered the coverage was that Capricor's CAP-1002 was being used to treat patients that had advanced COVID-19. It is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It was allowed to be used for COVID-19 under the compassionate use pathway.

I think I was among the first to see the potential of the stock soaring, and took a position in it while it was trading at $22.00 per share. At the beginning of the trading day I could have gotten in at $1.16 per share, but the lack of investors taking a position in the stock caused me to wait to see if the action was going to come. On that day, it never did. It was one of the longer delayed reactions to a significant catalyst I've ever seen.

I eventually sold and made a small profit on the same day, but regretted it later when the market discovered the stock the next day and pushed it up to $1.85 per share. Trading volume climbed to 8.88 million, a nice number to work with.

With Capricor I took a pretty significant position as far as the number of shares go because I also found it had limited downside even if the trade went against me. It did drop to as low as $1.16 on the day, but it didn't concern me because of the upside potential.

Like I mentioned, this was one of the longer delays I've ever seen a stock have in response to an extremely positive catalyst. Knowing that the market would eventually find the report, I should have stayed in much longer to reap much bigger gains.

Conclusion

I normally wouldn't consider delays or support as a big part of the stocks I trade, but as shown above, there are always exceptions to the rule, and in my case, all three of these stocks experienced both as I was trading them, or contemplating trading them.

In the case of the support element, I wouldn't make too much of that other than it helping to reinforce taking a position in a stock you're already interested in and believe can move much higher in a short period of time. The reinforcement is the assumed limited downside if the share price doesn't do what you think it'll do.

Support for me means I may also take a larger position in the company than I otherwise would.

On the delay side that's trickier because they can come in a matter of seconds, or a couple of days. The key is we must do our home work and understand why we believe the stock is a potentially solid trade. In other words, we must know why the trade is attractive to us.

With myself and the trades above, each one had something a little different that threw me off my game, causing me to exit a position too quickly or not take a position at all.

As a trader, we need to take into account delays in our expectations for a stock, and whether or not there are reasons for their to be some support in place on the floor.

Support shouldn't be a reason to take a position, but it can offer more confidence that we can be a little more aggressive than usual if that's in place.

For a season of time, COVID-19-related stocks, as well as gold stocks have been generating good returns for traders. For now they should continue to be on our watch lists as long as the trends remain in place.

