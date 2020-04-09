Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF: Why It Has Underperformed
Summary
Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has consistently underperformed the S&P 500 since I last wrote about it, more so in 2020.
Has VBR lagged the broad market lately due to its exposure to small caps, the value factor, or certain out-of-favor sectors?
The question of whether holding VBR and expecting it to outperform going forward will depend in great part on macroeconomic trends.
A couple of years ago, I had a few positive words to say about Vanguard's Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR). This very inexpensive fund that charges a management fee of only 7 bps