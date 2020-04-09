Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF: Why It Has Underperformed

The question of whether holding VBR and expecting it to outperform going forward will depend in great part on macroeconomic trends.

Has VBR lagged the broad market lately due to its exposure to small caps, the value factor, or certain out-of-favor sectors?

Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has consistently underperformed the S&P 500 since I last wrote about it, more so in 2020.

A couple of years ago, I had a few positive words to say about Vanguard's Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR). This very inexpensive fund that charges a management fee of only 7 bps had features that I appreciated back then, other than low cost: (1) lower-than-market average valuation, (2) a bias towards small companies which, over a multi-decade period, have presented better investment opportunities, and (3) wide diversification.

Since mid-2018, however, VBR has consistently underperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), more so in 2020. The fund has lost an average of 9% per year since I wrote my first article on it, while the broad market has given up less than 1% of its value over the same period.

Today, I take a look under the hood and try to understand what may have happened, and whether holding the small cap value ETF today might make sense.

Zeroing in on the problem

To start this discussion, it may help to take a quick look at the ETF's holdings first. Vanguard's Small Cap Value ETF holds 854 stocks, more than half of which in the financial services and industrial sectors combined. The 10 largest allocations account for 5.9% of the total assets, and many of the stocks might not be familiar to most investors: Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), and IDEX Corp. (NYSE:IEX) are a few examples.

As the name of the fund itself conveys, VBR has a value bias. CRSP, which assembles the benchmark tracked by Vanguard's ETF, ranks companies based on a few factors to determine which qualify as value stocks: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend-to-price and sales-to-price ratios.

My first hypothesis to explain why VBR has been underperfoming lately is the fund's value factor exposure. As reported by Seeking Alpha, lower P/E stocks have traditionally outperformed higher P/E ones since the 1960s at least, but the dynamic has recently been flipped on its head. During the brief periods that preceded the dot-com crash and over the past few years, investing in high instead of low P/E has paid off.

To identify the problem with VBR's performance, I put together two hypothetical long-short portfolios and back-tested them to the ETF's inception date, in 2004.

Portfolio 1: long VBR and short Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB), to isolate the value component

Portfolio 2: long VBR and short Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV), to isolate the small cap component

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The graph above shows how the value factor seems to have been dragging VBR's performance the most in the past decade and a half. Notice how long-short portfolio #1 has dipped progressively since 2004, more so over the past two years. Small caps have not done all that well on aggregate either, but at least, they outperformed by quite a bit during the 24 months of recovery from the 2008-2009 recession.

Looking a bit more closely at the asset allocations within VBR and VB, however, I noticed something interesting. The value ETF is more heavily weighted towards sectors that have not performed very well recently. For example, nearly 35% of VBR's assets are invested in financial services, a sector that has taken a beating in the last 24 months. Industrial stocks have not fared much better, and nearly 22% of VBR is exposed to it. On the other hand, VB is less allocated to these two sectors and much more heavily invested in healthcare and technology.

Therefore, perhaps an important factor to consider is exposure to out-of-favor sectors. The graph below represents the performance of yet another hypothetical portfolio that is long the top five sectors in VBR and short the top 5 sectors in VB, regardless of cap size or value vs. growth bias. Notice that investing in the "wrong sectors" (e.g. overweight financials and industrial instead of healthcare and technology) seems to have been an important driver of VBR's underperformance.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What to make of it

At the end of the day, has VBR underperformed the broad market lately because of its exposure to (1) small caps, (2) the value factor, or (3) certain out-of-favor sectors? The answer is probably a combination of all of the above.

The small cap variable seems to have acted as a drag to performance only during the past couple of years, likely as the markets realized that the end of the economic expansion cycle was imminent. At that point, it probably made more sense to bet on large companies with robust balance sheets and well-established business models. The good news for VBR is that, coming out of the 2020 recession (timeline still very much TBD), small caps may once again begin to outperform the broad market.

The value and sector allocation variables probably overlap too much to be separated cleanly. For example, financial services stocks have generally done poorly over the past two years, especially in 2020 as the economy began to unwind, and they fundamentally tend to be valued at lower multiples due to their higher risk profile and pro-cyclical nature. The same is true of industrial stocks. On the other hand, healthcare and consumer staple stocks have fared better in the very late stages of economic expansion and during times of uncertainty, and their valuation tends to generally "run a bit richer" than those of most other sectors.

The question of whether holding VBR and expecting it to outperform going forward is a trickier one to answer, and it will depend in great part on macroeconomic factors. A deep recession ahead may spell trouble for the ETF, as small cap stocks and those with low valuations remain under pressure. Meanwhile, the restart of another expansion cycle could benefit the fund's performance.

