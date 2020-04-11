Uniti: Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?

The underlying problems at Windstream are reaching a critical point and any lease concessions will only serve to delay the inevitable.

We always try to find the bullish play but in the case of Uniti Group Inc. we failed.

When we last covered Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), we made it clear that the Company and stock were broken and investors should take profits on the ratio call spread we had suggested.

There might be more upside in the short term, thanks to short positions caught offside in this melee, but the longer term looks rather ominous for the UNIT equity holder, especially one relying on large dividend increase. From our perspective, there is zero chance of UNIT paying a single nickel over the minimum required under REIT rules as far as the eyes can see. Don't mistake the tremendous short squeeze for a change in fundamentals. UNIT is now hobbled beyond a reasonable doubt.

Source: Our Feb 21, 2020 article The Old Dividend Is Never Ever Coming Back At Uniti

The stock seemed to peak on that day and went south in a hurry.

Data by YCharts

Of course, there is no way to know where the Uniti stock would be in the absence of COVID-19, but we do believe that it would be perched very close to where it is today. The key reason for that is because the underlying trends for Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) continue to head in one direction only.

Windstream-An OIBDAR Story

About the time we published the last update, Windstream reported its Q4-2019 results. The slideshow was colorful to the max and Windstream drew attention to all the things it got right.

Source: Windstream Presentation

There was also a victory lap on the growth in Broadband subscribers.

Source: Windstream Presentation

But all of that could not change the fact that OIBDAR (operating Income before deprecation, amortization and Rent) had another down year.

Source: Windstream Presentation

The 6% drop is hardly a one-off move. Windstream has been dropping its OIBDAR by 6%-7% annually almost like clockwork.

Source: Windstream Presentation

In case you thought that this would change any time soon, you will be sorely disappointed.

Source: Windstream Presentation

We would add that this guidance was issued prior to the COVID-19 impact, so Windstream will undershoot this by a large margin.

The Unfinalized Lease Negotiation

Uniti and Windstream are renegotiating the lease with possibly the most unusual people on either side of the table.

Windstream may extract everything it wants out of the lease negotiation or Uniti may be able salvage a little dignity and not completely rollover. We had mentioned this more than 20 months back that Uniti could talk tough all it wanted but if Windstream's revenue decline continued, Uniti would come to the negotiating table hat in hand.

So a WIN bondholder should be indifferent to walking away from the UNIT lease as they get no money whether or not they accept the UNIT lease. Now, there is a neat little sleight of hand there in our numbers. We have assumed that the $825 million of capex is necessary to sustain the business. We don't know the exact numbers but WIN has spent over that on average for the past 3 years and has still lost business and customers. So we think that sustaining (and we use the word really loosely here) capex cannot be too far below that. If that is true, and if revenues decline by even 25%, UNIT is coming to negotiating table, regardless of what they say now.

Source: Our July 2, 2018 article Windstream Bondholders Can Reject Uniti's Lease In Bankruptcy

We are now taking the drastic stance that regardless of what gets handed out in the lease renegotiation, it will not matter in the long run. Windstream's revenue base is bleeding so badly and will likely tank further in 2020 to such an extent, that Uniti's common shares will not escape unscathed. The renegotiation was designed to create a viable entity in Windstream, but we don't think that is possible in the long run here. Whatever concessions Uniti makes, will likely be absorbed in the next 1-3 years by Windstream's declining business prospects.

How to Play

In the past we have taken a bullish stance on the Uniti bonds as they have offered a good way to gain exposure to the assets without the doldrums of the common shares. We sold those out in the high $90's.

Source: Finra

At this point, we would not even touch those as we don't think Uniti is going to look very pretty come 2023. Instead, we would look for opportunities to short the common shares on any "good news" rebound. We are becoming increasingly convinced that Uniti shares are worth a big fat zero. The combination of exceptionally high capex (which we have documented before) and a major customer that will constantly need life support, will break the common shares down.

Conclusion

Windstream's problems started long before COVID-19. But at this point the 6% decline in OIBDAR looks like a pipe dream. The more likely situation is far worse and regardless of what Uniti gives up in this brother-vs-brother negotiation, the end result is not good for Uniti. We might change our stance if management at Uniti is shown the exit and someone new can demonstrate ability to run this without spending millions in "growth capex" that never does seem to grow the bottom line. We will look to short this on any big bounce.

TipRanks: UNIT - Sell, WINMQ - Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UNIT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.