Today's Crisis And The Impact On The Real Estate Market

The rush to real estate will only accelerate in the aftermath of the crisis and now is time to buy quality REITs at deep discounts to NAV.

We expect it to have limited long-term impact on property NOI, but cap rates will keep compressing as a result of lower interest rates.

We discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on property values.

During the past six weeks, we went from less than 100 to more than 400,000 coronavirus cases in the US alone. By the time this article is published, the number will probably be much higher than that.

Half of the world population is now on lockdown. Businesses are starting to file for bankruptcy. Unemployment is soaring like never before. And we are finally again in a bear market with market indexes (SPY) down by over 25%.

How will this impact the real estate market?

Many already are claiming that real estate is set to crash even worse than in 2008-2009. Others believe that prices will remain resilient throughout the crisis.

Which one is it then?

To understand how the coronavirus crisis impacts the value of real estate, we must first understand how properties are valued.

Income-producing properties, such as those owned by REITs, are valued based on Net Operating Income and a Cap Rate. Let's review how these are impacted by the recent crisis.

Net Operating Income

Properties are valued based on their long-term income generation potential. We are referring to Net Operating Income or NOI in short. NOI equals to rent minus property expenses.

Example:

Rent: $1,000 per month

Expenses: $300 per month (utilities, property tax, insurance...)

NOI: $700 per month

In today’s crisis, most properties will suffer a hit to NOI due to less rent coming in. Some tenants are unable to pay rent and will try to negotiate with landlords to get a rent cut or deferral. Other tenants may just default altogether and vacate space.

In case of rent deferral, there's no loss in value. The rent is still paid, but at a later date. In case of a rent cut, there's a loss to property value only if it's a permanent cut that will remain in place indefinitely. Right now, this is not what we are seeing. Tenants are only asking for temporary relief and this has minimal impact on property values.

Lease defaults and vacated space have a larger impact. If the landlord is unable to release space, then there's a permanent loss in value. However, assuming that you own a desirable property in a good location, it's reasonable to assume that you will find another tenant, at the latest when this crisis is over. You may lose rents in the near term, but it does not automatically lead to permanent capital destruction.

The important thing to remember here is that real estate investors are interested in the long-term NOI generation potential. Unlike the stock market that's very short-term focused, landlords want to know the NOI of the coming decades. Because of this longer-term orientation in valuing properties, the temporary drop in NOI that's happening in 2020 is unlikely to heavily impact the value of the properties.

The economy is temporarily shut down, rents are missing, but the long-term NOI generation potential under normal circumstances has not greatly changed in the recent crisis.

Cap Rate

The NOI is ultimately capitalized with a capitalization rate, or cap rate in short, to determine the value of the property.

Example:

NOI: $700 per month

Cap rate: 6%

Property value: $140,000

(calculated as $700*12=$8,400; $8,400/0.06=$140,000)

From this calculation, you already can see that the higher the cap rate, the lower the property value, and vice versa.

Therefore, if cap rates expand to higher levels, then properties lose in value. If cap rates compress to lower levels, then properties rise in value.

How do we predict the direction of cap rates?

As with anything else, it's mostly a question of supply and demand. How many people are willing to sell their properties, and how many want to buy them?

Supply

The new supply of properties hitting the market is expected to remain somewhat stable. This is because there are offsetting factors in play.

On one hand, some overleveraged property owners may be forced to sell because they have no other option. On the other hand, most other property owners won’t sell at a time when uncertainty is high. They will prefer to hold on to what they have, ride out the storm, and wait for better days to maximize future sale proceeds.

Demand

The demand for properties will take a hit in the near term because of increased uncertainty. It will lead to greater cap rate volatility.

However, the long-term implication of this crisis will result in higher demand for properties. This is because the other investment alternatives have become less attractive.

Most importantly, interest rates are down from 1.5-2% to 0%. Pension funds, sovereign funds, and other large investment vehicles buy real estate for the income primarily. They serve as a bond replacement in today’s low yielding world.

Now that bond yields are even lower than before, the demand for real estate will only rise, which will cause cap rates to decline. This trend of compressing cap rates (due to lower interest rates) is nothing new. Cap rates have been declining for 20 years now:

And the recent crisis will only push cap rates even lower. With 0% interest rates, investors have no other options than real estate to generate steady income. And as a result, investors will continue to allocate more and more into real estate.

Blackstone (BX) just recently raised its largest real estate fund ever, at more than $20 billion. And it's not an exception. Similar private funds currently have more than $2.5 trillion in cash, waiting to be invested in real estate and other alternatives. This is by far the highest amount ever recorded.

Before the collapse in interest rates, these investors may have demanded a 6% cap rate for a specific property. But now that interest rates are 150 basis points lower, the competition for new properties will increase, and the same property may change hands for a 4.5% cap rate. This is exactly what happened in Europe when interest rates hit zero and investors were left with no other options than real estate to generate income.

This small change in cap rates has an enormous impact on property value.

Example:

NOI: $700 per month

Cap rate: 6%

Cap rate: 4.5%

Property value based on 6% cap: $140,000

Property value based on 4.5% cap: $186,700

That's a 33% increase in property value. Even if the NOI dropped to just $600 in this new world, the property would still be worth 15% more due to the lower cap rate.

So, Property Values Go Up or Down?

In the short run, the market will be very illiquid as few investors want to transact during times of high uncertainty, unless they really have to. Those who have to sell will have to accept distressed prices, but this is not a good reflection of true market value.

As we put this crisis behind us, we believe that cap rates are headed lower while NOI normalizes to around the same level as before the crisis. Therefore, property values are set to go up in the coming years.

The Rush to Real Estate Has Started

Brookfield (BAM) predicts that over the 10 coming years, the allocation to real estate in institution’s portfolios will nearly double:

If they are correct, this would represent a nearly $50 trillion increase in capital chasing real estate investments. That’s enormous. We are not talking about billions, but trillions of dollars.

And while it may seem laughable, note that this is exactly what has already been happening elsewhere in the world, most notably in Europe. If you cannot earn income from bonds to pay pensions, where else can you invest your capital?

There's really just one option left, and it's real estate. Even a 4.5% cap rate, if you finance half of it with a 3% mortgage, turns into a 6% income yield, which is very attractive in a 0% interest rate environment.

As a result, investors are expected to shift from fixed income to real estate:

How to Profit From the Rush to Real Estate

Right now, the public REIT market is priced as if real estate values are about to collapse and never recover from there.

However, as we explained in this article, we actually expect the opposite to happen. Real estate values will be very uncertain in the near term, but they are headed higher in the coming years.

Declining cap rates will cause the net asset value of REITs to rise to new highs. And yet, you can find many high-quality REITs today trading at up to 50% discounts to NAV.

Below are two examples:

Independence Realty Trust (IRT): Well-capitalized apartment REIT with a 40% LTV, plenty of liquidity to weather the crisis, and a diverse portfolio of apartment communities in high-growth markets. It's currently offered at a 10% FFO yield and a ~50% discount to NAV:

Federal Realty Trust (FRT): A-rated juggernaut with a 50-year history of increasing dividends and a portfolio of trophy-level mixed use properties in densely populated areas. It's offered at a ~50% discount to NAV and pays a nearly 6% yield:

These are just two examples among many others. Generally, these companies trade at close to their NAV or even at a premium. Today, you can buy real estate at 50 cents on the dollar through the mispriced REIT market.

This is simply because most REIT investors don’t understand real estate and they are much more focused on short-term results than on long-term potential.

If you understand the potential of real estate in a yield-starved environment, this is a golden opportunity to build a diversified portfolio of high-quality REITs at truly exceptional prices that won’t last once the crisis is put behind us.

