The Case Against Treasury Bonds

Treasury bonds have been a core holding in client portfolios for years. This post explains why I recently sold all of them.

In 2018, the 10-year Treasury (IEF) yield reached 3.2%, meaning investors could reasonably expect to earn a total 32% over a decade. In 18 months that return is already 25% since bond values have raced higher as yields imploded.

These returns have been pulled from the future. Imagine somebody owes you $100 per year for ten years. Then, in year two, they pay $700. You don't collect any extra money - you just got paid sooner than expected.

If you know a bond's yield, then you know its approximate future return:

Treasury yields as of yesterday:

Source: U.S. Treasury

Current yields guarantee that future bond returns will not resemble the past.

Despite record low yields, two narratives about Treasury bonds persist:

"Bonds go up when stocks go down"

Treasuries provided big returns to offset stock losses in the last two recessions. A long-term perspective shows how unusual this performance was. The table below shows 10-year Treasury returns during the ten worst years for the S&P (SPY) since 1928:

More often than not, bonds have offered a limited benefit when stocks crash. The 10-year Treasury yield would have to fall to -1.0% for bonds purchased today to match the price gain of 2008. Is that possible? Yes. Is it probable? No.

People always say to me: "This is what works." I say: "Worked." David Harding

"Bonds outperform cash"

The cash is trash mindset is a byproduct of the stellar bond performance since 1980:

Source: A Wealth of Common Sense

Cash actually outperformed bonds in half of the ten-year periods before 1980:

People say that cash has an opportunity cost. But that opportunity cost is a function of what comparable investments can earn. Rarely has cash (without rate risk) had this low of an opportunity cost compared to Treasury bonds (with rate risk).

I'm not in the camp that thinks interest rates will mean revert to levels from decades ago. But bond investors should acknowledge the risk they're bearing. For example, 10-year Treasury bond prices would fall 19% if their yield rose to 3%.

My job is to take smart risks, and I can no longer look at somebody with a straight face and say buying Treasuries at these yields is a risk worth taking. They've experienced an incredible run and I'm happy to use it as a selling opportunity. I should note that this article only pertains to regular Treasury bonds, not inflation-protected Treasuries (VTIP) like I previously wrote about.

Summary

Don't expect Treasuries to offset a big amount of the next stock crash.

The opportunity cost of cash relative to Treasuries is low.

Recent bond returns have pulled forward years of yield from the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data for the third and fifth graphs is from NYU Stern: pages.stern.nyu.edu/... The stocks column in the third graph is for the S&P 500 including dividends and the bonds column is for the total return of a 10-year Treasury bond. Cash returns in the fifth graph are for 3-month Treasury bills and bond returns are for 10-year Treasury bonds. All returns shown are hypothetical, simulated, and are not an indicator of future results.



