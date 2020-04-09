Despite The Oil Price Carnage Exxon Will Grow The Dividend For The 38th Year In A Row

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been in the oil and gas game for a very long time, more than a century, in fact. During that time the company has seen almost everything, from stagflation to high inflation, two world wars, a depression and multiple recessions.

In a very short period of time the market has turned from OK to absolutely terrible for oil and gas producers. Even so, given its disciplined approach, the company will weather this storm as well and reward shareholders with a decent dividend increase in a time when most oil companies will be forced to slash their dividends. Since the market has already sent the stock down by half, the combination of a historically massive dividend yield and modest long-term growth makes this a compelling buy for dividend growth investors.

Well, the chart above doesn't exactly scream value creation. Over very long periods of time, this company has produced both dividends, dividend growth and stock price appreciation. Over the last five years however, the stock has not exactly appreciated.

We have to remember that the period from 2014 to 2016 was pretty tough for the industry as it experienced a massive oil price decline at that time. Just as the industry had lived through some tough years with cost cutting, things were about to look a little bit better. Then the Coronavirus hit and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia erupted at the same time, on March 9. Of course, this caused the oil price to collapse as well as the stock price of most oil companies. So in recent years the return has obviously not been good. But after all, investors pondering an investment today invest for the future. And the current dividend yield is enticing, to say the least.

Historical Dividend Growth

Even though the company operates in a very volatile industry -- as we have seen above -- it has managed to grow profitably over time, cranking up the dividend all the while. Very few companies in this industry have managed to do so. It is a testament to the conservative nature of the company and above all the very disciplined capital allocation approach.

This disciplined approach has enabled the company to increase the dividend every year, for 37 years in a row now. The size of the increase has varied over time. For instance, back in the good old days of 2012, the increase was of a full 10 cents from $0.47 to $0.57 or 21%. In later years it has been more in the range of two to five cents. As can be seen in the chart above, it had actually started on an upward trend the last two years with a five cent increase both years, up from two cents in 2017.

Over the ten years from the spring of 2009 to the spring of 2019 -- the latest increase -- the average annual increase of the dividend was 7.6%, from $0.42 to $0.87. Unfortunately, that kind of growth rate will not be seen for many years to come. For one thing, the payout ratio is now dangerously high at slightly above 100%, up from 50% only a little more than a year ago. Since the latest earnings report, oil prices have fallen further so if anything, the payout ratio is even higher now. But again, with this volatile oil price, we can expect the payout ratio to fluctuate wildly and a short-term high payout ratio has historically not been an argument to not increase dividends for the Board of this company.

April Dividend Hike

With an eventful couple of weeks behind us -- and probably in front of us -- it will be more exciting than usual to witness the coming dividend hike announcement in April from Exxon.

Things are moving fast and even though the numbers in its Q4 report, released in January were fine, those numbers are old now. It was a fairly upbeat earnings report where it announced it had invested $31 billion over the last year as compared to $26 billion the year before. Only two months later, it announced it would significantly cut both operating costs and investments, but also reiterated that it was focused on continuing generating long-term shareholder value.

The current environment makes it very hard to predict what kind of results this company will deliver in the near-term as well as over the longer-term. We already now know that this will not be a good year earnings-wise and when the company is slashing costs, we also know dividends won't experience a bumper year. So the expectation in a year like this is to evaluate if the Board will consider not raising the dividend, and if it will increase, what historical guidelines do we have for the size of the increase.

As to the first, the most concrete we have is that they are very particular about writing in all dividend increase announcements, how many consecutive years they have increased the dividend. In addition to this, it reiterates every time it can, that it has as a clear priority to reward shareholders over the long term. Though by no means a guarantee, I think it is very unlikely that it will not increase the dividend. Yes, times are hard, but this might very well be a short-term crisis. It if persists into next year, it could always evaluate the dividend policy then. I don't expect the Board to break its track record before it absolutely has to. And remember, this company is still one of very few companies with an AA rating.

And so the question is how much it will be increased. There is absolutely no reason and no room for a bumper increase -- nothing else but a token increase will be in the cards this year. In the lean years of 2016 and 2017 the dividend was raised by $0.02 or by 2.5%. In many ways, the crisis was similar in that the oil price dropped by half over a relatively short period of time. The difference was that cost levels were higher back then so in many respects it was even more painful. If it increased the dividend by $0.02 this year, it would be the lowest percentage-wise increase for many years, only 2.3%. I still think it's more likely than a $0.03 hike as that would be a full 3.4%, more than most would expect in times like these.

My prediction is therefore for a dividend increase of $0.02 for a new quarterly dividend of $0.89. Last year, I was bit conservative, predicting the dividend a cent lower than where the Board ended up setting it. For dividend growth investors' sake, let's hope I'm conservative this year as well!

Risk Factors

Obviously the oil price is a major risk for Exxon Mobil. The oil price is notoriously volatile, rising quickly from 2003 to 2008, flat-lining for a number of years before collapsing in 2014, rising slightly and then collapsing again now. Exxon is a global corporation. This has many advantages, such as having many different revenue streams and costs in different currencies. But the risks are also numerous. The oil and gas is usually sold in U.S. dollars but the costs are often in local currency. So currency fluctuations could impact numbers significantly. There is also political risk. Operations could be nationalized, as they were in Venezuela a number of years ago. Lastly, unprofitable investments are a real risk. As the price is volatile, projects that looked profitable may turn out to be unprofitable when the project is completed and ready for production.

Current Valuation

The good news for new prospective investors is that the stock price has fallen precipitously already. Even so, we have to look at some key ratios as well as compare it to some competitors in order to see whether this is a good entry point or not.

As a peer group I have selected two other major international petroleum producers: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B).

Exxon Mobil Chevron Royal Dutch Shell Price/Sales 0.7x 1.2x 0.4x Price/Earnings 57.8x 71.4x 20.1x Yield 7.9% 6.0% 10.2%

On the Price/Sales ratio none of the companies are expensive. Exxon comes in second place with Shell as the clear winner. As for Price/Earnings, none of them are really low due to the volatile nature of this business. I wouldn't place too much emphasis on this one ratio. When the oil price recovers, the numbers will suddenly be unusually low, just as they are now unusually high.

Turning to the dividend yield, all of these offer juicy yields. Again, Shell is the winner with slightly more than a 10% dividend yield. Exxon comes in second place with its 7.9% dividend yield. Such a yield from Exxon is unheard of. It has usually been in the 3-4% range, and now it's double that! All of these companies should be good investments. Based on Exxon's stellar history of capital discipline and predictability, I would have this as my number one pick in the sector.

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon to offer an average annual EPS growth rate over the next five years of 5.7%. True, with recent events that is probably optimistic. But let's shave two percentage points off that, which would leave us 3.7%. Adding in the dividend yield of 7.9% would give us an expected average annual shareholder return of 11.6%. This is significantly above the 10% or so the market overall has offered over time. And you get it from an AA-rated stalwart in the oil industry. The time to buy quality dividend growers is when they have fallen in price. Exxon has fallen by half, offering a historically unprecedented dividend yield. You will get some growth on top. The combination of this will make for a very good total shareholder return for dividend growth investors who buy at these levels.

Conclusion

Exxon has a long and proud history of dividend growth having hiked its dividend for 37 years straight. The entire oil and gas industry is undergoing a serious oil price decline and will have to encounter a number of challenges going forward. Exxon is best in class, however, and will continue its disciplined capital allocation approach and is dedicated to producing long-term shareholder value. In April the Board is likely to increase the dividend by two cents, compensating investors for inflation. While waiting for the economy and the oil market to recover, investors will receive a fat 7.9% dividend yield. The time to buy best-in-class businesses is when they have fallen out of favor. Exxon is down by half. Dividend growth investors who get in today will enjoy a generous dividend yield and decent long-term growth of that dividend over time.

