iShares S&P 500 Value ETF: Investors Probably Should Just Invest In The S&P 500 Index ETF

ETF Overview

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap value stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P 500 Value Index. Stocks in IVE’s portfolio are generally moaty stocks with healthy financial ratings. These stocks are also trading at a discount. However, the fund’s inferior growth outlook makes it less appealing. Despite its attractive valuation, an investment in the S&P 500 Index will likely provide better total returns in the long-term. Therefore, we think investors should simply invest in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index instead of IVE.

Fund Analysis

Its top 10 stocks are moaty stocks with healthy financial ratings

Stocks in IVE’s portfolio are mostly giant-cap or large-cap value stocks. In fact, giant cap and large cap stocks represent about 87.2% of its total portfolio. Below is a table that shows IVE’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, these are high-profile companies that have competitive business models or know how to handle a crisis. For example, its top holding Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) owns key moaty assets such as railroads and insurance company. It also has a good track record of growing shareholder value through investments in the past few decades. Its second and third largest holdings are wireless communication providers that provide wireless services to Americans. Their revenues should be less impacted in an economic recession. Other companies such as Bank of America (BAC.PK) has a network of branches across the nation and has been through numerous economic cycles. As the table below shows, these are also stocks that have moderate or strong financial health ratings.

Company Name Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Wide Strong 3.6 VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 2.0 T AT&T Narrow Moderate 2.3 UNH UnitedHealth Group Narrow Moderate 2.2 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Wide Strong 1.9 WMT Walmart Wide Moderate 1.7 PFE Pfizer Wide Moderate 1.7 BAC Bank of America Wide Strong 2.1 CSCO Cisco Systems Narrow Strong 1.6 XOM Exxon Mobil Narrow Moderate 2.0 TOTAL 21.1

Source: Created by author

IVE’s exposure to cyclical sector is now much reduced

Back in November 2019, IVE’s exposure to cyclical sectors represented nearly 66% of its portfolio. This exposure is now much reduced. Cyclical sectors now represent about 52 % of the total portfolio whereas non-cyclical sectors now represent nearly 48% of the total portfolio. We suspect the change was primarily due to the recent market selloff as IVE implements a market-cap weighted approach. Since cyclical and rate sensitive stocks tend to decline in their value more quickly than defensive and non-cyclical stocks due to the market’s fear of a recession, we now have a much more balanced portfolio.

Source: iShares Website

Many defensive companies in IVE’s portfolio should be better prepared to weather the storm of COVID-19 as their businesses are much more recession-resilient. For example, Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) provides wireless services to Americans and people still need to contact their friends while they stay at home due to COVID-19. However, some companies will likely suffer as well. Bank of America may see higher provision for credit losses and net interest margin compression while Exon Mobil (XOM) may see lower crude oil demand.

IVE is now trading at a much more attractive valuation

Thanks to the recent market selloff, stocks in IVE’s portfolio are trading at a much attractive valuation now. As can be seen from the table below, IVE’s weighted average forward P/E ratio of its top 10 stocks is now down to 11.36x. This is much lower than its weighted average 5-year average P/E ratio of 14.61x.

Company Name Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average P/E % of ETF BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway 12.22 14.68 3.96 VZ Verizon Communications 10.17 12.12 2.55 T AT&T 7.43 11.49 2.48 UNH UnitedHealth Group 11.85 17.18 2.33 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 12.38 16.20 2.18 WMT Walmart 22.17 18.39 1.93 PFE Pfizer 10.57 13.35 1.91 BAC Bank of America 6.15 10.97 1.90 CSCO Cisco Systems 10.75 13.84 1.80 XOM Exxon Mobil 9.90 19.30 1.65 TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 11.36 14.61 22.69

Source: Created by author

Value stocks may have slower future growth outlook

Unfortunately, long-term investors may not be rewarded. IVE’s portfolio is constructed based on the S&P 500 Value Index. The index first selects stocks in the S&P 500 Index and rank them based on three value metrics: price to book ratio, price to sales, and price to earnings ratios. The fund selects the top 33% of the S&P 500 Index that exhibits the strongest value characteristics. Theoretically, these are supposed to be stocks that have better value than other stocks. However, if Mr. Market is correct, there must be reasons why many of these stocks trade at lower valuations. Indeed, these are stocks that have slower growth profile than the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table below, IVE’s weighted average sales growth rate, cash flow growth rate and book-value growth rate are inferior than the S&P 500 Index’s growth rates.

IVE S&P 500 Index Sales Growth 5.40% 6.92% Cash Flow Growth 4.65% 7.63% Book-Value Growth 5.11% 6.41%

Source: Morningstar; Created by author

We believe this is the reason why IVE has a much lower total returns than the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the chart below, IVE’s total return in the past 10 year is 83.7%. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s total return of 142%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Value investing is a good strategy. But picking stocks with strongest value characteristics (e.g. P/B, P/E, P/S ratios) does not seem to provide better total return than the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think long-term investors may want to just invest in the S&P 500 Index instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.