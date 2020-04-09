Europe In Recession: Leaders Balk

Investors need to be aware of this very disturbing situation because the consequences of a failure to reach a unified package could result in a major market reaction.

European finance ministers remain reluctant to work together to create a uniform economic and financial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The evidence is that Germany and France are already in recession and the results are expected to be pretty damaging.

The German and French economies, the two largest economies in Europe, are tanking, operating in recessions that will be setting historical standards.

European agencies are expecting that Germany's economy will decline in the second quarter by 10 percent. This is the largest decline since the German statistics were calculated in the current method. Furthermore, it is double the drop that took place in the 2008 financial crisis.

Germany's experienced a negative growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2019, thus it is already in a recession. For the full year, the economy is expected to drop by 4.2 percent.

And, France? The Banque de France has suggested that France experienced a 6 percent decline in real GDP in the first quarter of 2020 and is expected to decline even faster in the second quarter. The shutdowns are taking 1.5 percentage points off of French growth every two weeks it continues.

This means that France is already in a recession. The decline in the economy for the full year is expected to be in the 4.0 percent to 5.0 percent range.

In both cases, economic recovery is expected to be achieved by the end of the year, but, of course, the actual result will depend upon the length and continued strength of the spread of the coronavirus.

This sets the background for what is now going on within the European Union with respect to how the leaders of the European Union are responding to the crisis. It also sets the background for investors as they consider how the Europeans are working out how the EU will respond to the current crisis.

European Unity

While all this economic distress is taking place, the leaders of the European Union are trying to make progress on a program, or, at least, policy responses to work together as a community to bring relief to the various nations within the community.

This, historically has been a problem. As I discussed in an earlier article, the European community has a problem in working together.

"We have joked, and I admit I have been guilty of joking as well, about the highest skill possessed by members of the EU is the ability to "kick the can" further down the road. This has been a prime talent of the EU as it consistently put off reaching solutions to issues it needed to deal with."

Well, after a lengthy session of European Union Finance Ministers that ended late Wednesday, Europe did it again.

The lead editorial in the New York Times reported that:

"In the end, in classic E.U. style, the leaders kicked the problem down the road, tasking finance ministers to come up with some ideas in two weeks' time."

What is going on?

In the Financial Times, the current argument appears to be reduced to the differences between ministers from the Netherlands and from Italy. After a 14-hour meeting, the finance ministers broke up without an agreement.

"Ministers failed to break an impasse over the conditions attached to loans from the European Stability Mechanism, the bloc's bailout fund, during an all-night teleconference that ended on Wednesday morning. Diplomats said the Dutch finance minister, Wopke Hoekstra, refused to back down from demands for tougher conditions being attached to the credit lines, (destroying) hopes for a deal in the early hours of Wednesday." "The dispute meant ministers could not agree on a broader report for EU27 leaders that lays out Europe's crisis fighting measures and a plan for a post-pandemic recovery."

This is just a reflection of the "north versus south" battle that has raged in Europe for a long time. In my opinion, it has been the underlying script for the EU from the beginning.

Market Response

The yield on benchmark 10-year debt jumped above 1.7% on Wednesday from around 1.5% the day before. The spread between this bond and Europe's safest asset, German government debt, widened to more than 2 percentage points, having been as narrow as 1.6 points on March 26. Italy's shorter-dated bond yields also rose, with the two-year yield up 0.11 percentage point, reflecting a perceived rise in credit risk for the country in the next few years.

The financial markets reacted negatively to the breakdown reflecting the seriousness of the situation. According to Anna Hirtenstein in the Wall Street Journal, financial markets were expecting a deal, and not getting one just puts things off with some potential red flags.

Italy "has launched a €750 billion ($815 billion) program of bank-loan guarantees and liquidity for businesses and households, equating to more than 40% of the country's gross domestic product last year. Italy is already one of the most indebted countries in Europe, with borrowings stretching above 130% of GDP. The Italian Treasury has yet to release a revised bond-issuance schedule since the crisis began, but UniCredit expects this closely watched metric to rise to 167% this year. This could present a problem if the country's cost of borrowing increases and it is left to deal with the blow to its economy largely on its own."

Financial markets are very sensitive to the north/south standoff and, in my mind, are reflecting this in the market response.

Where is the middle ground?

The Netherlands, and other countries from the "north" of Europe, focus on the breakdown in fiscal discipline and hence are reluctant to agree with such a deal.

Questions about European cohesion arise. Ms. Hirtenstein quotes Luca Cazzulani, a fixed-income strategist at UniCredit: "This is a crisis that's affecting the entire euro area. It's about being a single market, a political bloc."

And this, in my mind, is what it all comes down to. One cannot keep "kicking the can down the road" forever. This is what everyone has always been afraid of, yet the EU has not changed its act. The EU has constantly escaped the consequences connected with putting off the decision until another day.

Can the community stay together in the face of the pandemic?

Moving on

Are we moving on to the "last act"? The spread of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the rules. The coronavirus pandemic is not something that can be put off. Recessions have either started or will be starting, and they will not be gentle ones. Time is running out.

Investors need to be fully aware of what is going on in the European Union and how the leaders of the EU are responding. If the leaders continue to avoid any meaningful decisions, the financial markets will take over. But, if the financial markets take over due to a failure in leadership, the result will not be a very good one.

