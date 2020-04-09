S-Oil: High Dividend Unlikely For The Time Being

Investment highlights

1Q20 will likely see massive losses due to the collapse of oil prices and narrowing refining margins. Demand related to mobility, which accounts for over 60% of crude consumption, has plunged since the coronavirus outbreak. We expect refining margins to recover when COVID-19 shows signs of containment. Since we believe COVID-19 will begin to wane in 2Q20, refining margins should recover in 3Q20.

Even if refining margins partially recover after COVID-19 is brought under control, it would be a Herculean task for S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) to pay out handsome dividends in the near future. We downgrade our rating to Marketperform and trim our target price to KRW65,000 based on 1.26x target P/B, applying a 10% discount to the average P/B of 2014-2015 when the valuation hit the floor.

Major issues and earnings outlook

1Q20 results are expected to fall far short of consensus with sales of KRW5.6tn (-13% QoQ, +3.9% YoY) and an operating loss of KRW674.2bn (turn to red QoQ, YoY). The lower-than-expected results have to do with weak refining margins, the sudden collapse of the oil market, and inventory valuation losses. It will take time for demand to recover as 2Q20 will not be completely clear of the COVID pandemic. Even with a declining OSP, the current refining margins are too thin to yield profits.

It was initially believed that S-Oil would enjoy an earnings surge on the implementation of IMO 2020. However, soaring exports from China, following Beijing's tax exemption on LSFO, have erased most of the effects from IMO 2020, and COVID-19, combined with plummeting oil prices, has forced the company to move away from its original plan.

The company had KRW5.8tn in debt as of end-2019. It has to reduce debt proactively, given the FID on the second phase of its chemical project scheduled for 2021 and the plan to invest KRW7tn by 2024. As such, S-Oil would be hard-pressed to maintain dividend payouts as past levels.

Looking back, low oil prices in 2015-2016 were positive for demand. However, this time, COVID-19 is suppressing demand, and a recovery will not be as fast as in the past. In addition, a potential paradigm shift could affect the mobility business as people grow accustomed to remote activities or working from home, which would further weaken crude demand.

Share price outlook and valuation

Uncertain oil demand, combined with a limited ability to pay out big dividends, weighs on share price performance. Valuations should improve when the stock returns to being an attractive dividend play. That said, the current price level implies that the stock has priced in most negatives. Given the gradually improving sector fundamentals and the company's strengthening chemical business, the current price level could be a long-term bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.