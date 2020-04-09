Shale Oil's Final Theft From Shareholders

Sell your oil stocks while you can still get something, then sue the dirt out of the executives who have almost all broken fiduciary duties.

Executives and private equity are about to steal the remaining value in the shale oil industry after years of skimming by executives.

Whiting Petroleum is the first high-profile bankruptcy in the shale patch and won't be the last.

Several years ago, I correctly forecast that deep water drillers are doomed. Now, it's the shale oil companies' turn. Investors need to run from shale stocks as fast as they can.

We are about to see a massive wave of shale oil bankruptcies by thieving executives who have borrowed against assets and paid themselves bonuses for years without regard to shareholder value.

That will not be the worst insult. Most of the companies will not liquidate in bankruptcy. The majority will come out of bankruptcy with new shareholders led by major debt holders, private equity and the executives themselves.

Sell your shale oil stocks now. There are only a few exceptions.

Oil Demand Is Doomed

Shareholders should have figured out by now that most of the shale industry was doomed with the dual shocks of another price war and collapse of demand due to Coronavirus/COVID-19. The idea that demand will come roaring back also is not taking into account two major trends:

The "work from home," "smart everything" economy will grow sooner and faster due to COVID-19.

Car makers will primarily be selling electric vehicles by 2026 according to their announcements.

Most models of oil demand had base case scenarios and high/low scenarios. In every case, the low cases are now taking shape. See McKinsey as one example:

If you look at virtually any oil demand modeling, the base modeling had peak oil demand sometime in the 2030s no higher than 110mbd. The low case use cases had oil demand falling by 2030 and heading under 100mbd quickly after. The low case models seem to be much closer to reality now than anything else.

I have worked on the EIA spreadsheet and developed a model as well. My estimate is that oil demand peaks at 102-103mbd by 2026. I see demand falling by 2030 and accelerating to around 70mbd by 2040.

Oil Shale Debt Is Overwhelming

For years, shale executives have been leveraging up their companies, with the complicity of fee-hungry bankers. Executives turned around, and after putting buddies on their Boards of Directors, paid themselves exorbitant amounts despite not being profitable.

Net debt among oil and gas E&Ps, as well as integrated producers, now exceeds $814 billion. Total liabilities exceed $2.26 trillion.

Total assets, as stated by the oil companies, are supposedly worth $4.17 trillion. I would challenge anybody in the world to try to find buyers for those assets.

Total assets of the oil and gas industry are worth far less than reported. If recent oil deals are any measure, then total assets are worth less than total liabilities industry wide. Individually, most companies are zombies awaiting death.

I presume the bankers were either willfully ignorant of how bad the loans they were making or figured that a bailout would come their way should things fail. As a citizen, you should oppose any bailouts for either the oil companies or banks with regard to shale oil debt.

What's about to play out are a wave of bankruptcies that wipe out shareholders. A combination of debt holders, private equity, vulture investors and executives will end up with control of shale and many conventional assets.

Shareholder's biggest recourse is through the courts. Shareholders should engage in a scorched earth policy to extract whatever they can from these crooks. Executives should face multiple years of claw backs on compensation, and most should be barred from any executive or board positions for life.

Tariffs And Oil Deals Do Not Matter

There's currently talk that Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. will make a major oil production deal. I find that dubious at best. Not only are Russia and Saudi Arabia not trustworthy, but really, neither is our oil industry.

If there's an oil cut deal imminently or shortly down the road, the impact will be minimal. I do not think that oil cuts this year will exceed about 4 or 5 million barrels. Here's what I'd expect a deal to play out like, regardless of what's agreed upon:

Saudi Arabia cuts by one to two million barrels per day.

Russia commits to cutting a million or two million barrels per day, but it will come from lack of new drilling, not capping up wells. That will take time for decline to work.

The U.S. will lose at least a million barrels per day due to the sharp decline rates on shale wells. With capex cuts that will grow to about 2 million barrels per day by winter.

The rest of the world could cut 1-2 million barrels per day, but that's optimistic I think as most nations need the money or cheap fuel.

In the most aggressive case, oil supply falls by 8 million barrels per day by year-end. The more realistic case is 4-5mbd. Ask why would Saudi Arabia and Russia do anything to support shale?

In the case of Saudi Arabia, they have among the cheapest oil on the planet. If you were Saudi Arabia why wouldn't you press for market share?

Russia's oil is not cheap, but not expensive either. And, importantly, like OPEC nations, Russia's oil is about 99% conventional (they've done some test fracking). Simply dialing back capex is a winning combination for them as that's money not going out and the price of oil rises.

Tariffs are not a solution of any consequence either to current shareholders. Debt is too much for companies to pay. The vast majority must recapitalize. Tariffs might play well with voters, but the end result is that a few jobs are saved at great expense. Oil prices will rise, but the government collects that tax.

Those who took companies private will be the ones who benefit - this is another reason to oppose any oil industry bailouts. Let there be dilution among those who want to vulture the assets. There's no need for taxpayer money to save jobs. We are all better off to pay unemployment and extra assistance through sub pay (i.e. the extra $600 per week for unemployment we are seeing now), as well as ultra low-cost skills training or education. The oil jobs are going away anyway over time, why prop up a loser?

Shale Stocks You Could Hold Maybe

In general you should sell almost all shale stocks and sell the SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP). The only shale stocks I would hold right now are Permian pure plays Pioneer Resources (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO), Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Parsley Energy (PE). These companies have lower debt profiles, good rock and infrastructure. Frankly, I'd like to see all three companies merge and form something maybe called Permian Natural Resources. They could gain great economies of scale including reducing corporate overhead from office properties, executive pay and boards Of directors. They also would be able to scale into water resources, as well as wind and solar farms for powering Austin and surrounding areas.

Sell Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental has total debt of $40 billion which they are trying to negotiate down. Their total assets are $109 billion on paper. Their plan had been to sell assets to pay down debt and that has failed miserably. For comparison, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has total debt of $27 billion and total assets on paper of $362 billion, but cannot cover its dividend from free cash flow.

The idea of selling assets to free up cash just went from bad to worse. Consider Chesapeake Energy (CHK) which is in danger of imminent bankruptcy, their total assets are listed at $16 billion, but they have not been able to monetize those to pay down their debt which has remained about the same for years near $9 billion. Occidental is running into the same problem. Nobody will actually pay the prices they need to materially cut debt.

Occidental, while it has attractive assets in the Permian, also has unattractive assets. Their No. 1 production position in the DJ Basin was once seen as an advantage, but now with rising opposition to drilling not such a great asset. I believe that Occidental should try to sell its DJ Basin assets to the No. 2 player there PDC Energy (PDCE) which is viable financially. Occidental might have to take back PDC stock. Their STACK/SCOOP assets also are not as valuable as hoped as production is slower, lower and more expensive due to earthquake mitigation.

Sell Occidental Petroleum stock. If you are a hungry oil vulture, consider Occidental debt at a discount that's likely to get converted. The Occidental conventional and Permian assets have value, as does their CO2 business. During or after bankruptcy other assets will get sold off at fire sale prices as Carl Icahn suggested.

Sell Hess (HES)

Hess has been free cash flow negative for a decade. Their total debt was $8 billion with paper assets of $21 billion. Hess has been free cash flow negative for a decade. Yes, I know I typed that twice. What makes anybody think that will change?

Much of their value is tied up in their Guyana offshore project which is unlikely to ever be completed in full. Exxon is their partner in Guyana, with Hess having a 30% stake. Exxon just announced a 30% capex reduction.

The first project, Liza, got off the ground, and phase 2 was slated for 2022. Right now, Exxon's capex cuts are not slated to delay that project, but I think as Exxon's own cash flow problems require attention and oil demand maintains a nearly flat demand growth, it's very possible that project does in fact get delayed. The third project there at Payara is tied up in review now and will be up and running at the earliest by 2023.

The question to ask for any offshore development is whether the project costs will be justified if oil demand is no longer rising by mid-decade. There could be significant shortfall on expected development.

Hess Bakken operations are alright, but high grading has taken away much of the future value of that play. Malaysia and Libya are subject to change. So far, Suriname is too soon to know anything, but it's likely to follow a similar path as Guyana - slow and uncertain.

While there's residual value in Hess, it's another play will have to shrink in a world with few or no buyers of oil and gas assets at anything other than fire sale prices.

Sell Continental Resources (CLR)

Continental this week announced the suspension of their dividend. The company has more than $5 billion of debt and a bit over $15 billion in paper assets. However, their Bakken asset, long the crown jewel, are tailing off. Their STACK/SCOOP assets suffer the same problem as others, which is slower, lower and more expensive due to earthquake mitigation.

Neither of Continental's asset groups will ever garner much in a sale, thus must be counted on to produce to pay down debt. How will those assets, which are not profitable, going to pay down debt and return capital to shareholders? The answer is it's not possible. At 1.5 billion proven barrels, the company would have to pump every drop at a $4 profit per barrel just to pay off debt. Think that through.

Harold Hamm, the founder and former CEO stepped down on December 19th, 2019, and promptly sold $60 million worth of shares. Here's the quote you should remember from him when asked by Bloomberg if it's still worth it to be a publicly-traded oil company: "In today’s market, we don’t see a lot of value in it..."

What worked in the past decade won't work in the coming more volatile decade. Many companies are permanently damaged. We called for investors to raise cash levels to 50-75% earlier this year. We are now planning to be buyers again and are recommending investors rotate into a better asset allocation designed for the 2020s. This week, get Margin of Safety Investing for 50% off at only $249 your first year. Go to Kirk Spano's profile page and send a message with "half price" in the subject line to get your discount offer. Take a free trial to get my Quarterly Outlook & Game Plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: On Friday mornings I hold a webinar for Seeking Alpha readers. See my blog for details. --- I own a Registered Investment, but publish separately from that entity for DIY investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.