We recently upgraded shares in LTC Properties to a Strong Buy. And we added them to our Cash Is King Portfolio.

We’re living in a market that’s somewhere between fear and fear of missing out.

Looking at the markets as I write this at noon-ish on Wednesday, March 8, 2020, I’m seeing green – for a third day in a row.

What it looks like when you’re reading this, I don’t know. (This was first published for iREIT on Alpha members.) Sadly, I misplaced my crystal ball earlier this year. Though my ability to look into the past, I’m happy to say, is still right at my fingertips.

To prove it, I can completely quote “CNBC from Monday”:

“The Dow surged 1,627.26 points, or 7.73%, to close at 22,679.99. The S&P 500 gained 7.03% to end the day at 2,663.68. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.33% to 7,913.24. Stocks rallied on hopes that the growth rate of new coronavirus cases may be ebbing.”

Moreover:

“In the U.S., there were about 30,000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday; 32,100 cases on Friday; 33,260 cases on Saturday; and then a slowing to just 28,200 new cases Sunday, according to the latest data from John’s Hopkins. The Trump administration also noted on Sunday there are signs of stabilization in hospital rates, helping to lift Wall Street sentiment...”

Even “New York State reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday.” This marked “the first daily decline in coronavirus-related deaths.”

That’s all very welcome news at a time when we’re all fairly weary – if not desperate – for welcome news. So I genuinely hesitate to say we’re not out of the woods yet.

But…

Source

Hold Your Horses a Little While Longer

We’re not out of the woods yet.

Believe me: I’m just as happy to see good data as you are. I’m craving good news every bit as much as you are.

So when FastCompany reports that, “The picture began to change very markedly on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4,” you’d better believe I’m reading more.

That’s when:

“… the number of deaths in the United States stayed the same (when smoothed). France was now reporting falling mortality, as was Spain and Italy. So too, for the first time, was the U.K. The three-day smoothed daily number of deaths in Germany was also now falling.”

But (and yes, there’s that’s utterly obnoxious conjunction again), “As modelers know all too well, the number of cases could conceivably rise again…”

Before I go down that depressing-sounding trail any further, I want to stop to say this: I do believe this crisis is going to end.

I’ll even take it a step further. Because not only do I believe this crisis is going to end, I also believe the economy is going to come back.

If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be recommending anything right now. Or ever again, I suppose. Nor would I be in select stocks myself.

Clearly then, I do genuinely think there are worthwhile opportunities out there right now. And I do genuinely think there will be worthwhile opportunities again.

But we have to understand that, right now, predictions are equivalent to best guesses. Since we’ve never been in this exact position before, we can only eyeball the situation – from six feet or more away – and see what we can see.

Which presents a limited view, to say the least. And that’s hardly the only thing we’re not seeing clearly yet in 2020.

Source

The New Norm?

Also limited is our understanding of what “out of the woods” is going to look like. What’s the new normal going to be after everything is said and done concerning new cases of coronvirus?

We can only speculate. And since most of us are very good at that, let’s throw out a few possibilities.

Will people refuse to buy up movie seats next to someone else?

Will tables be more spaced out at restaurants?

Will people return to physical shopping after being interaction-starved from weeks of social distancing?

Or will they have created whole new habits that push more traditional retailers into oblivion?

Out of all the questions, one thing is certain. Without a crystal ball on hand, there’s a lack of long-term clarity going on that we’d be foolish to ignore.

Short term though, with three more weeks predicted for so many means of income to be shut down, it seems rather clear we’ll be seeing more publicly-traded companies cut their dividends.

So far in the REIT sector, we’ve seen some 20 do so. And I see more following considering how their sources of revenue have been brutally paused.

I’m not saying they’ll want to cut their dividends. I’m also not saying they weren’t properly prepared for an average or even severe downturn.

Many if not most of them were. They’d learned their lessons from the financial crisis and vowed to never go back.

But this isn’t a mere downturn, average or otherwise. This wasn’t something to factor for. It’s an enormous disruption – even an entire cessation – to their operations.

How does a company prepare for that?

That’s why I’m advising we all continue monitoring the markets, testing them out slowly but surely. Only until we relocate our crystal spheres, mind you.

Or things start making more sense.

Source

iREIT Is Busy Screening, Filtering, and Buying

Yesterday one of my colleagues on Dividend Kings said, “We’re living in a market that is somewhere between fear and fear of missing out.”

I can’t help but agree. It’s a great way to sum up the stock market we’re in.

In case you doubt us though, here’s a snapshot of both the REIT sector in the form of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY):

Source: Yahoo Finance

As I explained in a recent article, “VNQ is made up of over 150 companies (mostly REITs) and is market-cap weighted.” Broken down, it “has 11.4% retail exposure, 9.1% office exposure, 3.4% hotel exposure, and 9.7% healthcare exposure.”

Moreover:

“These sectors account for around 35% of VNQ's business model. And these sectors are also some of the hardest hit categories related to the coronavirus. Within the top 10 list, VNQ has exposure to Simon (NYSE: SPG) and Welltower (NYSE: WELL).”

We recently launched our latest portfolio, the Cash Is King Portfolio, where we’re capitalizing on the mispricing of healthcare REITs. With more clarity from the recently passed CARES Act, we’re taking advantage of some high-quality REITs with long-term price-appreciation potential.

For certain other sectors though – like hotels, gaming, and retail – we don’t think it’s the right time to be too aggressive. Not with the current lack of clarity.

Though that could change at any time. That’s why we’ve purposely begun to build a “rising from the ashes” watchlist in which we’ll look to take advantage of mispricing at the right time.

Potential Prolonged Effects We’d Rather Factor In Now

Until that right time comes around, we’re becoming considerably more cautious for certain sectors. As I wrote above, that includes malls.

Recognizing that there will be more pain ahead, I explained in a recent article:

“What exactly the brick-and-mortar landscape will look like after this kind of economic devastation is anyone’s guess. But we don’t want to take any added, unnecessary risks in the meantime. With so many of our own jobs on elongated pause, now is not the time to get cute. Now is the time to buy into nothing less than the safest stocks possible.”

We see the impacts of social distancing having potentially wide-reaching implications. That’s precisely why we’ve avoided some REITs like EPR Properties (EPR).

Physical distancing will eventually diminish. But the impacts of social distancing will likely create a prolonged overhang that will, in turn, force certain businesses to adapt to a “new norm.”

So again, we view healthcare real estate as critical missions. And we’re happy to see that the government agrees.

We recently upgraded LTC Properties (LTC) to a Strong Buy, adding it to our Cash Is King portfolio. The company invests 50%-50% in senior housing and healthcare properties, specifically skilled nursing.

I recently interviewed LTC’s CEO, Wendy Simpson, for iREIT on Alpha, where she explained:

“We have just announced our second quarter dividend. And right now, we're paying out in the low 70s to our FAD (funds available for distribution) and our board likes to keep our dividend in the 80% or below ratio. So, you know, we're pretty comfortable about our dividend for this year, but things can change right now. We don't see any reason for it to change, but things could change.” These days, that kind of report – caution and all – is downright music to our ears.

Crunching the COVID-19 Numbers

As viewed below, LTC is trading at a wide margin of safety. That’s reflected in its current price to funds from operations (P/FFO) ratio of 10.2x – vs. its normal range of 15x – and dividend yield of 7.3%.

Since our Fair Value target for this stock is $43.20, it’s trading 22% below that point. Our Strong Buy rating is further reflected in its enhanced price appreciation prospects, in which we’re forecasting shares to return 30% annualized as COVID-19 risks mitigate.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another healthcare REIT we’re buying now is Physicians Realty (DOC), a pure-play medical office building (or MOB) REIT. It holds 266 assets, with 96% of them leased, and a rent roll that’s 58% investment grade tenancy.

For the record, that’s the highest percentage of investment-grade tenancy in its peer group. And DOC also has the longest duration lease rollover with a 7.3-year weighted average lease term (or WALT).

We also like its well-staggered debt maturity schedule that limits refinancing risk. The company has no meaningful term debt due until 2023, a BBB- rating from S&P, and $1.1 billion of borrowing capacity on its unsecured credit agreement.

As explained in a recent Marketplace article, the healthcare REITs focused on hospitals and MOBs have solid balance sheets and liquidity. But we expect them to defer capital expenditures.

In short, “The longer the COVID-19 pandemic exists, the greater their earnings risk.”

We don’t see most of them cutting their dividends. However, their payout ratios will likely increase above 100%. Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) especially is at a higher risk, since its payout ratio is now 112%.

As viewed below, DOC is trading at a wide margin of safety that’s reflected in its current 6.5% dividend yield and 13.9x P/FFO. (Its normal range is 19.4x.)

Our Fair Value target here is $20, and the stock is 22% below that price. All told, we see it as a Strong Buy.

We forecasting annualized returns of 27% as COVID-19 risks mitigate.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our Final Thoughts Should Be Our Starting Ones

In closing, we’re not out of the woods yet, folks.

To be sure, we have begun to build positions in certain REIT sectors. But we do so remaining cognizant of the fact that many tenants aren’t able to pay rent right now.

COVID-19 has disrupted the financial markets. On the one hand, this is a temporary situation. On the other, it’s created a new paradigm.

Fortunately, this new paradigm offers investors the opportunity of getting into some very cheap real estate stocks.

But I’ll say this one more time, we’re not out of the woods yet!

Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Big Differences, Big Deals, And Big Discussions As they say, if the real estate convention won’t come to Brad Thomas, Brad Thomas must come up with a different solution. That solution is this new series in which we will be interviewing REIT management teams in Vodcast format. Markets will eventually recover and may reward patient investors... Join us on the FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!



Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, LTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.