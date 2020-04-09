Slowly But Surely There's More Improvement (Technically Speaking For 4/9)

The Fed announced a new lending program which will total $3.2 trillion. It will:

Bolster the effectiveness of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by supplying liquidity to participating financial institutions through term financing backed by PPP loans to small businesses.

Ensure credit flows to small and mid-sized businesses with the purchase of up to $600 billion in loans through the Main Street Lending Program.

Increase the flow of credit to households and businesses through capital markets, by expanding the size and scope of the Primary and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities (PMCCF and SMCCF) as well as the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF).

Help state and local governments manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic by establishing a Municipal Liquidity Facility that will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities.

In an accompanying speech, Chairman Powell noted that the Fed can only use these facilities during extraordinary times and that they were lending not spending.

In a Bloomberg interview, Chairman Powell noted that we should get through this, assuming we continue to do the following three things:

Continue to provide fiscal and monetary support. The best way to think of this activity is the federal government providing bridge financing to the US while the country focuses on preserving public health. The public continues to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus We develop and implement a plan that gradually moves the economy from one of quarantine to an open economy. The White House is moving on this front (emphasis added): President Trump is preparing to announce as soon as this week a second, smaller coronavirus task force aimed specifically at combating the economic ramifications of the virus and focused on reopening the nation’s economy, according to four people familiar with the plans

Once again, the initial unemployment claims report gave us a blowout number (emphasis added):

In the week ending April 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 219,000 from 6,648,000 to 6,867,000. The 4-week moving average was 4,265,500, an increase of 1,598,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 54,750 from 2,612,000 to 2,666,750.

The size of the damage to the labor market has been substantial.

And, the situation is now worse than the Great Depression: Let's turn to today's performance tables: For the second day in a row, smaller-caps moved higher, and by solid margins. The larger-caps still advanced but less so. Unfortunately, the long end of the Treasury market moved modestly higher as well. The sector performance table was mostly positive, with 10/11 sectors rallying. However, defensive sectors occupy the first and third slots. Communication services, health care, and tech -- three of the largest SPY components -- were some of the worst performers, which explains why the larger-caps ETFs underperformed relatively speaking.

We continue to see some positive developments on the technical side. The SPY is about to have a moving average crossover, with the 10-day moving above the 20-day EMA. The QQQ is above to experience the same thing.

The small-cap indexes are advancing on their respective 30-day charts: Today, mid-caps moved through resistance, which then became support late in the trading session. Small-caps hit resistance several times during the trading session. And micro-caps are now in the "green zone," which represents the gap down that occurred on the morning of March 12.

These are all solid developments. While the bulls are probably disappointed that they're happening slowly, that also means they will be stronger when tested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.