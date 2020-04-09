RNP: An Attractive REIT And Preferred Fund On Sale

We should continue to see volatility in the overall market, but looking at quality funds like RNP can help the long-term investor.

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) has not been spared the carnage from the selloff that has pushed the market into bear territory - a bear market ending the longest bull market in history. Remember, a bear market is considered when stocks drop 20% from all-time highs. Additionally, a bull market is generally defined when markets rally 20% off of a low. Therefore, we won't know when a bull market really begins until we know the low. And before knowing the low, we have to make it first. That is the quandary we are in. So, we can either panic and buy all the toilet paper, or we can buy some high-quality closed-end funds in the meantime.

I believe RNP fits this bill. Had an investor been paying attention to Stanford Chemist's trade alerts for our Income Generator Portfolio, you would have picked up shares of RNP on March 11th and March 12th. The March 11th alert also included the selling of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) as they diverged through this panic. On March 12th, we added to RNP through the utilization of the cash position. On those days RNP had very attractive discounts of 11.96% and 11.55%, respectively. The latest discount available now has spread a bit further to 12.27%. Stanford Chemist has subsequently trimmed the RNP position and added back into RQI on April 3rd.

The market has been heading higher since its lows in early March. This has helped recover many prices and underlying NAVs. However, as we typically see, CEFs will lag behind their NAV performance.

So that's it. Everything is fine and everything will continue to go higher from here. That most certainly will NOT be the case. While I wouldn't complain if that ended up happening, it also isn't realistic. We should anticipate and accept that there will be further volatility for at least several months. The only thing that will calm this market is certainty going forward and a strong action plan from the governments around the world. To be optimistic, in the U.S., the government has passed a "coronavirus package" to help mitigate the effects for those most affected - the low earners and elderly.

With that being said, we could see shares of RNP go even lower so I didn't want to infer that RNP should only go higher from here. We certainly could see the broader market reverse direction again on any news that the coronavirus begins flaring up again.

Performance and About The Fund

RNP has an investment objective of "high current income." The fund will invest "in real estate and diversified preferred securities." As many are familiar, RNP has a higher allocation to preferred securities than RQI. This has really been what was driving the discount divergence. Both RQI and RNP had been falling along with the rest of the market. However, the higher preferred exposure saw RNP's NAV not drop at the same rate. Which is to be expected. However, it still dropped considerably more than we would typically see with preferred shares. I believe this has to do with the generally less volume that these securities get on a regular basis. When there are already fewer buyers and sellers, the panic causes even fewer sellers. This then cascades the price lower as there are hardly any bids being put in for shares.

Data by YCharts

The chart above did not take into account and dividends and is merely a look at the funds' performances since February 19th. This is on a NAV and price change only.

RNP does have a history of trading at some pretty steep discounts, so that is something to consider. In fact, its 1-year z-score is 'only' -1.74 - this is while its 6-month z-score is -1.69. In addition to that, the fund's 5-year average discount is quite wide at 10.86%. I never understood why RNP should ever be trading at such a deep discount through a bull market. Well, up until the very last year of the said bull market where we saw a sharp reversal of its persistent discount.

(Source - CEFConnect)

With that being said, it might be comforting knowing that you are purchasing shares over the 5-year discount average. That should provide an appropriate entry-level for attractive returns going forward.

RNP shares its total returns for the period ending February 28th, 2020. So they don't provide the returns on a daily basis. For the last 10-years, the fund was able to have a market return of 15.53% and NAV total return of 14.28%. This is, of course, lower now since the plunge we have experienced in March and after Black Thursday.

(Source - Fund Website)

The fund is leveraged, last reported at 23.94%, but this has likely climbed closer to 26%. This is based on shares outstanding of 47,582,193 during their latest Annual Report and the $21.20 NAV per share. Then calculated for the roughly $350 million in outstanding borrowings.

That means we shouldn't anticipate the permanent impairment to NAV that we had seen in the CEFs in the energy sector. The chances of them having to sell at rock bottom prices are low, in my opinion. This is further reinforced by the fact of their large exposure to preferred shares. In a normal market environment, we should see this more stable, meaning that we should continue to see a strong outperformance in the fund's NAV relative to RQI or other mostly equity funds. Although as we previously mentioned, a lack of buyers can also see the preferred space drop precipitously.

I believe that RNP's total expense ratio of 1.96% (including leverage) and the 1.02% (without leverage expenses) are very reasonable.

Distribution

This is where the fund may be getting its generally steep discount. The fact that even after this plunge the fund has a distribution rate of 'only' 9.08%, means that there are many other funds out there that are even higher. Even its NAV distribution rate is 7.97% after the large drop. The plus side here is that I believe the fund will have a much better chance of maintaining its current rate without having to cut. The fund did, however, have to cut after the GFC. This was a cut via a monthly to quarterly distribution schedule that was not the equivalent.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This isn't a terrible thing though, as cutting the distribution can help preserve underlying assets. That will allow a fund to keep assets intact for the inevitable recovering, whenever that shall come.

The current rate is $0.1240 which has been maintained since October of 2016. For tax purposes, 2019 and 2018 saw a portion of the distribution come from long-term capital gains.

(Source - Annual Report)

This can be positive for investors that may hold the fund in a taxable account that can benefit from the lower LT cap gains tax rate. Even further, the fund classified 2019's qualified dividends portion represented 38.20% of the fund's total distribution. 42.87% capital gains and only 3.88% as "non-qualified income." Another 15.05% was classified as section 199A. You can read all you would ever want to know about section 199A from the IRS website. The basic is, generally, less tax liability for the investor. I would urge you to meet with your tax professional for all specific advice.

(Source - Annual Report)

From the above, we can see that RNP has NII coverage of 58.5%. This is important as the portion of preferred shares on the underlying fund should make up a healthy portion of what's paid out. However, we do see that the fund can capitalize on capital appreciation in the portfolio as well. The LT cap gains that the fund utilizes for its distribution helps keep a level of distribution over time.

The fund did have well over $321 million in unrealized appreciation. Though this has likely come down by about $150 million since the collapse in the market. This is based on the total net assets + $350 million leverage = roughly $1,358,742,491 of total managed assets. At the end of 2019, the fund had roughly $1.5 billion in managed assets. The fund was also sitting on roughly $20 million in undistributed ordinary income and ~$26 million in undistributed LT cap gains.

Holdings

As previously mentioned, the fund holds equities and preferred securities. From their Annual Report, they hold 66.2% in equities, 61.1% in preferred, corporate bonds of 0.5% and short-term investments of 1.2%. This was good for a total of 129% since the fund utilizes leverage. The fund is pretty well split between both security types though, with equity positions slightly edging out the preferred.

That does give us a bit of a downside, though, that we should watch for. My main caution on RNP is that the preferred exposure could mean lower distributions going forward. That is because the Fed has begun cutting rates throughout 2019. They had intentions of keeping rates where they were at for 2020. However, the coronavirus has changed this due to the economic pressure that the virus can put on the market overall. In a move Sunday night, the Fed cut their rate all the way to 0-0.25% and announced massive QE.

Why is this a bad thing for preferred securities? Because as hybrid securities of having characteristics of both fixed-income and equities - the fixed-income portion could suffer a bit. Whenever things get back on track and prices rise, this will mean that RNP will have to buy lower-yielding preferreds. They will be lower yielding as corporations and the like can begin issuing new preferred stock at lower dividends yields. Since the pressure will be on other fixed-income securities as well to issue bonds at lower rates due to the Fed cutting.

With that being said, it may be able to stave off such cuts like it has been for several years based on the fund's equity exposure. For example, another CEF/ETF Income Laboratory holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (DFP), has had to make small adjustments to its distribution over the past couple of years whereas RNP has not. Though this doesn't mean that a distribution cut makes a fund a bad choice either.

In addition to this, it can lower the cost of leverage for all levered funds. This includes RNP. However, 85% of RNP's leverage is at a fixed-rate so unless rates remain low for several years they won't be able to take advantage - for now.

According to the fund's website, ending December 31st, 2019 the fund's top 4 REIT sectors included; apartments, infrastructure, data centers and healthcare. I view this as a positive for the fact that these are likely to receive little impact from what the coronavirus can do to the fund's underlying positions.

(Source - Fund Website)

Those sectors most at risk would be anything physical retail - shopping centers, malls, etc. - in addition to that risk would be the hotel space as we will see much less business travel over the next several months.

By far, their largest exposure in the preferred portfolio is in the banking sector at 22%. This certainly is a cyclical sector that relies on a strong economy. However, their preferred stock should be just fine going through this current event. This event is not like the 08/09 GFC where the financial sector and REITs were the center of attention after banks freely lent to sub-prime borrowers. This impacted REITs so significantly as they saw the value of their assets drop precipitously.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

RNP's top ten holdings at the end of December 31st almost mirror RQI's perfectly. Including the high-flying tower REITs that we see in almost every REIT or infrastructure portfolio. This isn't necessarily a bad thing and further supports the case by picking up shares of RNP instead of RQI if one was on the fence for which to purchase today. In fact, should volatility continue for the rest of the year we would anticipate that RNP outperforms RQI. Over the longer-term, we should see the opposite. Although, at the end of December 2019 their performances on a NAV basis aren't that far apart with RNP returning 15.04% over the last 10-year period. At the same time frame, RQI returned 15.36%.

Where we see RNP lagging RQI the most is in years like 2019, which saw RNP's NAV total return come in at 32.35% and RQI's 35.80%.

Conclusion

As the stock market enters bear territory we certainly aren't in the clear yet. We should anticipate further volatility as events unfold. However, picking up some shares of some quality companies can reward long-term investors handsomely. Not to mention one can start to increase their income potential at a higher clip than they could just a month or two ago, before the recent dramatic selling. I don't know for sure when the market will return to its long-term term trajectory of rising, but that doesn't mean we can't start buying or at least getting some funds on our watch list.

The higher allocation to preferred securities for RNP should see the fund act less volatile than its RQI peer. That might make an investor a bit more comfortable for the months to follow. However, this wasn't the case with the latest plunge as preferred shares also have to contend with lower volumes. Lower volumes typically drive greater bid/ask spreads. This drives the price down greater as there are fewer buyers in a panic and people unload at any price they can.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, RQI, DFP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 15th, 2020.