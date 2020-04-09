nVent Electric Is A Buy

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT) are down about 31% since the start of the year, and this price movement put the company on my radar. I thought I'd check in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy or not. I'll attempt to answer this question by looking at both the short financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. I'll also offer what I consider to be a very profitable short put trade. I suspect there's a growing list of people who find it challenging to wade through my articles. In an effort to be considerate to such people, I'll come to the point immediately. I think shares of nVent are currently a buy, and I think investors can also make some decent returns by selling the puts I describe below.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past four years, both revenue and net income have been fairly flat at nVent, with the top line growing at a CAGR of about 1% and operating income virtually flat over the past four years. Net income is actually lower now than it was in 2016. For that reason, I would consider this to be the proverbial "cash cow." Since the company started trading as a standalone enterprise on May 1, 2018, management has returned over $273.6 million in the form of stock buybacks, and $183.6 million in the form of rapidly growing dividends. While I like the dividend growth, and I like the fact that the payout ratio remains relatively low (54%), as usual, I have a problem with stock buybacks.

The Problem With Buybacks

In my view, it would have been better for management to return the $273.6 million to investors in the form of dividends. On April 30, 2018, there were 178,415,318 shares outstanding. By December 31, 2019, that figure had dropped to 169,492,538 shares outstanding. That means that over the past 20 months, the company retired 8,922,780 shares for $273.6 million. That means that management spent about $30.66 of shareholder's money for every share taken out of circulation. At the time of this writing, the shares are changing hands at $17.37. This is a problem that's pervasive, and other companies are certainly guilty, but I'll use my message to nVent management as a proxy for modern day management. Stop! Enough with the buybacks. If you want to return capital to owners, that's great. Send owners the money directly so that they might decide for themselves what to do with it. All too often, when management buys back shares, they do more harm than good. This is a practice that needs to stop in my estimation.

At times like these, I want to pay particular attention to the balance sheet, to ensure that the company is in a position to weather the current crisis. In terms of nVent's balance sheet, I'm a lookin' and I'm a likin'. for a host of reasons. First, per the following, there are no significant debt payments due until 2023. This should give the company significant financial flexibility during the crisis. Also, the weighted average interest rate on debt of 4.03% is very reasonable in my estimation. Finally, the company has cash on hand of about 18% of the long-term debt due in 2023. For all of these reasons, I don't think there's a significant risk that the company will suffer a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

Source: Author compilation from latest 10-K

Source: Company filings

Thus, I'd say that although there's not much growth here, I think nVent is well-positioned to deal with the upcoming economic crisis. Although I wish management didn't spend so much on stock buybacks, ironically enough, now might be an acceptable time to employ them, if the shares are reasonably inexpensive. It's the pricing of the shares that I intend to explore next.

The Stock

As I enter this phase of the article, my mind is scrambling desperately for a new way to express this point. As usual, my mind has let me down. There is no new way to say this, so I'll just write it out again. There is sometimes a disconnect between what a share is worth and the current price of the share. In my view, exploiting the disconnect is the only way to make money in this enterprise, so I think writing about the shares as things distinct from the underlying business makes a great deal of sense.

When I look at a stock, I'm trying to determine whether the shares are priced less than their intrinsic value. I think the chances that the share's trading below intrinsic value are highest when the market is most pessimistic about the shares. I think pessimism in share prices manifests in a few ways, and the one I start with is the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow). When I judge the level of optimism present in the share price, I look at the multiple relative to the overall market, and to the company's own history. At the moment, it seems that nVent is trading on the low side of its historical range, and it's certainly trading less expensively than the overall market. I consider this to be a very good sign.

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios of price to some measure of economic value, I also like to look at the assumptions embedded in price, to confirm whether the market is particularly optimistic or pessimistic about a given name. In order to work this out, I turn to a book written by Professor Stephen Penman called "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula, plus the magic of high school algebra, to work out what the market must be assuming about the long run potential for a given business. The investor does this by isolating the "g" (growth) variable in the formula. At the moment, it seems that the market thinks nVent will grow at a rate of about 1.5% in perpetuity. I consider this to be a sufficiently pessimistic forecast, and so would be willing to buy the shares based on it.

Options As Alternative

Although I think the shares are reasonably priced, a less discrete reader would point out that I'm sometimes wrong. For such people who remain nervous, and want to buy at an even lower price, I recommend short put options. In my opinion, these present a "win-win" trade. If, as I suspect, the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a bad thing. If the shares drop in price, then the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that represents great value in their opinion.

At the moment, my preferred puts to sell are those that expire in December with strike prices of $15. These are currently bid-asked at $1.45-$3. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy the shares at a price about 24% below the current market price. Holding all else constant, that represents a dividend yield of about 5.2%, and a P/E of about 8.2. If the investor isn't exercised, they obviously collect a decent premium.

It would be a wonderful world if investors could come up with a way to make a risk free return. Sadly, they can't. Every investment style comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. I think the risks taken on by people who sell put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors are "on the same side of the table" and generally want to see higher stock prices. Also, some (though certainly not all) short put writers aren't actually interested in buying the stock; they simply want to collect premia and move on. For these people, actually owning the stock is a problem. I should say that I'm not such a person. I'm happy owning stocks, but at a price that I deem acceptable.

So, I think put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. Using the above short puts on nVent as an example, the worst case scenario for the person who sells the puts mentioned above is to buy the shares at a price 24% below where they're currently trading. This makes the short put a mathematically less risky proposition than the alternative. In my view, selling puts is analogous to receiving money for taking on the obligation to buy the stuff you were going to buy anyway, at a lower price than is currently on offer. I really wish restaurants figured out a way to pay me to order the food I want to eat anyway.

Conclusion

I think nVent is a fine company, and I think their balance sheet is quite strong. In addition, I don't see anything on the horizon that endangers the dividend. Most importantly in my view, the stock is trading on the cheap side of its long-term valuation. For these reasons, I recommend buying the shares. For those who look at the performance of the stock over the past several weeks and find that they're too nervous to take the plunge, I think short puts make a great deal of sense. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time. I think investors who have a long-term horizon would do well buying these shares before price inevitably rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article.