What's Next After Arlington Asset Investment Suspends Dividend

The company has three different tiers of investments, many of which are still producing income.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) has been hard hit along with the rest of the mREIT sector as the effects of COVID-19 create broad uncertainty in the mortgage industry. The mitigating stress caused by the coronavirus black swan has already forced Arlington to suspend its common dividend and evaluate its future common and preferred share dividends on a quarterly basis. Despite the uncertainty, I believe there are still solid, income-producing opportunities within Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Arlington Asset's problems began when the coronavirus pandemic created volatility in the pricing of mortgage-backed securities. These securities are collateralized against short-term loans, often referred to as repurchase agreements. When the pricing of the mortgage-backed securities falls below the repurchase loans, margin calls occur. These margin calls force companies holding these investments to sell off their investments and cover their loans with the proceeds from those sales combined with cash on hand.

Arlington Asset faced these margin calls and was able to overcome them prior to their March 26th update. The update, however, showed these margin calls came at a price to earnings and the balance sheet. First, the company reported that book value per share declined by approximately 32-36%, placing the approximate value at $4.30 per share. This was a far cry from previous readings, which had been in steady decline for three years.

Unfortunately, the loss amounting to approximately $130 million is going to come directly out of the pockets of the common shareholder as they bear the brunt of valuation swings versus the preferred shareholder or bondholder. Fortunately, the company should remain solvent as the majority of the mortgages held as an investment are agency, whose prices are being stabilized by the open market actions of the Federal Reserve.

Looking beyond the economic crisis, I believe that Arlington Asset will recover well due to the near-term outlook of 'near-zero' interest rates. The company will be able to drive down its repo costs while maintaining the yields on its invested assets. This will unwind the trend of rising interest rates and lower overall returns which had plagued the company over the last three years.

One headwind to the company's success following the stabilization of mortgage-backed security pricing is the influence of hedging on its earnings. Arlington was able to earn some returns off interest rate swaps and derivatives over the previous three years. Since interest rates have collapsed, these investments will change direction and act as a headwind to the company's recovery. Despite the nature of these investments, I do not expect them to have a material impact on the company's solvency.

Overall, the common share dividend will likely remain suspended until at least 2021 as the company looks to stabilize its earnings. The jury is still out on the company's preferred shares, but investors should take solace in the fact that the company paid out preferred dividends on March 30th. If investors believe the preferred shares (AI.PB) (AI.PC) are too risky at greater than 10% yields, they can partake in the two company baby bonds (AIC) (AIW), whose 8% yielding income can only be suspended in the event of a bankruptcy, which in light of the company's update, is very unlikely.

