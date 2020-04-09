Brown & Brown: A Great Total Return And Conservative Income Investment

Brown & Brown is one of the largest insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs, and service companies in the United States that has been in business for 80 years that.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend for 26 years (a Dividend Aristocrat) in a row and presently has a yield of 1.0%, which is below average.

Brown & Brown's total return overperformed the Dow average for my 51-month test period by 125.12%, which is great for an insurance business that is well-diversified in services.

Brown & Brown (BRO) is a buy for the conservative dividend income and the total return investor. Brown & Brown is one of the largest insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, and insurance companies in the United States. Brown & Brown, a total return investment will be reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to develop new systems and increase the dividend each year. Take advantage of this correction to get a great prospect of capital appreciation as the coronavirus situation dissipates.

Source: Brown & Brown web site

When I scanned the five-year stock price chart, Brown & Brown has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a down spike in 2020 because of the Virus correction. The virus correction is well overdone and presents a strong buying opportunity for this good solid company with capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Brown & Brown is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Brown & Brown beats against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great years of 2018-2019, and other years that had a decent and bad performance. The good Brown & Brown total return of 150.43% compared to the Dow base of 25.31% makes Brown & Brown a great investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,400 today. This gain makes Brown & Brown a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has strong future growth as the United States economy continues to grow when the Virus is killed with treatments and vaccines.

Dow's 51 Month total return baseline is 25.31%

Company name 51 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Brown & Brown 150.43% 125.12% 1.0%

Brown & Brown does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Brown & Brown has an below-average dividend yield of 1.0% and has had increases for 26 years, making Brown & Brown a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The dividend was last increased in October 2019 for an increase from $0.08/Qtr. to $0.085/Qtr. or a 6.25% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 22% giving the company plenty of cash. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and upgrades to their existing portfolio.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $12 Billion. Brown & Brown fails my guideline, but it is close. Brown & Brown is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $9.5 Billion. Brown & Brown 2020 projected cash flow at $710 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year.

Brown & Brown's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with an estimated target price of $47. Brown & Brown's price is below the target by 30% and has a moderate forward PE of 21, making Brown & Brown a strong buy at this entry point. I rate Brown & Brown as a buy for the long term dividend growth investor because of the future growth of its diversified insurance portfolio as the United States economy continues to grow and the large under evaluation due to the coronavirus. I think most investors are frightened of a recession, but Brown & Brown has shown to handle the normal up and downs of the market for over 80 years until this coronavirus hit.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 27, 2020, Brown & Brown reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $0.28, compared to last year at $0.27. Total revenue was higher at $579 million more than a year ago by 13.82% year over year and beat expected revenue by $15.44 million. This was a good report, with the bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $0.47 compared to last year at $0.41 a nice increase. This report shows the steady growth of the business. The graphic below gives further details on the quarter's earnings.

Source: Brown & Brown web site (4th Qtr. earnings call presentation)

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 8%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 2.9% more for a yearly distribution of 6.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 10% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Brown & Brown can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy and population growth.

The below-average growing (26 years of increases) dividend makes Brown & Brown a good business to own for income, and the future growth is above my requirement of 8%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes The Brown & Brown interesting is the long-term dividend history of 26 years of growing dividends, and future growth looks great long term, and the present entry point is a strong buy with great reward and low risk.

Company Business

Brown & Brown is one of the largest insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs, and service companies in the United States.

As per data from Reuters

The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty, and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services. It operates through four segments: the Retail Segment, which provides a range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public entities, and professional and individual customers; the National Programs Segment, which acts as a general managing agent, provides professional liability and related package products; the Wholesale Brokerage Segment, which markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, and the Services Segment, which provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services.

Overall, Brown & Brown is a good business with a 10% estimated CAGR projected growth as the United States population grows going forward, with the increasing demand for more insurance services. The conservative dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in the next few years.

From the 4th quarter's earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of the growing insurance portfolio.

Each of the company's segments is showing improvements.

The Retail Segment delivered organic revenue growth of 7% in Q4. The growth for the fourth quarter was driven by good new business, improved retention, and some rate improvement. On a full-year basis, the 4.7% organic revenue growth represents a continued incremental improvement over the 3% organic revenue growth we realized for the full-year in 2018.

National Programs segment grew 10.7% organically in the fourth quarter, delivering another really strong quarter. The organic revenue growth this quarter was also one of the highest they have delivered in many years when you exclude the impact of flood claims. The growth was driven by a continued strong performance from their earthquake programs.

For the full-year, our National Programs segment grew 3% organically. The company had a great quarter and a full year.

The graphic below shows the market and business overview at the end of the 2019 4th quarter.

Source: Brown & Brown web site (4th Qtr. earnings call presentation)

This shows the actions of top management for the continued growth of the Brown & Brown business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Brown & Brown has good constant growth and will continue as the United States population grows. The growth is being driven by added new properties to their existing portfolio of properties and services.

Conclusions

Brown & Brown is a good investment choice for the dividend investor with its below-average conservative dividend yield and great total return. Brown & Brown will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio when cash is available. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present Brown & Brown entry point has a possible upside gain of 30% to reach its target price. If you want a solid growing dividend income and great long term total return in the insurance business, Brown & Brown may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in a few weeks. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 10.4% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.0% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 7.0 % of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last ten months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to March 20 by 0.97%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 32.81% for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review." Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, MO, DIS, V, OHI, TXN, PM, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.