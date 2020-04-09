Lam Research: Strong Secular Tailwinds, Cheap Investment Opportunity
by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary
Lam Research has been executing remarkably, despite memory spending declining significantly year over year in 2019.
More recently, even if the semiconductor industry recovery takes slightly longer than previous expectations, the recovery has to be just around the corner.
Investors should expect at least 5% returned via dividends and share repurchases.
This stock is very cheaply priced and is very worthwhile considering.
Investment Thesis
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is well positioned to benefit from long-term growth in its end markets. Presently, its stock remains very cheaply valued and trades for less than 15x times normalized free