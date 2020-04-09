Lam Research: Strong Secular Tailwinds, Cheap Investment Opportunity

This stock is very cheaply priced, and is very worthwhile considering.

Investors should expect at least 5% returned via dividends and share repurchases.

More recently, even if the semiconductor industry recovery takes slightly longer than previous expectations, the recovery has to be just around the corner.

Investment Thesis

Lam Research (LRCX) is well positioned to benefit from long-term growth in its end markets. Presently its stock remains very cheaply valued and trades for less than 15x times normalized free cash flow.

The bull thesis here is that by calendar 2023, Lam Research's guidance points to its free cash flow growing at more than 15% CAGR (slide 92).

This is an investment opportunity well worth considering. Here's why:

Why Lam Research?

Lam Research is one of the top companies making components for semi manufacturers. And despite the illusion of cyclicality to its operations, I contend that narrative is outdated. Yes, historically that was the case, but this time it's different.

You can see in the graph above from Lam Research's recent investor day how after ever slump in operations Lam Research comes back with more growth and improved profit margins - evidence of Lam Research's strong execution and favorable market conditions.

Moreover, if this global recession will selectively hit some industries harder than others, it's not likely to meaningfully dampen demand for mobile phones, personal computers, servers, and data storage devices in the same way it previously did over the previous numerous cycles.

What's more, we already have seen numerous bellwether companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and even smaller companies such as Pinterest (PINS) and Twitter (TWTR) report their platforms have all seen a huge surge in engagement and usage.

What Makes Lam Research A High-Quality Company?

Before I dive into Lam Research's financials and its ability to generate strong free cash flows, please see below:

Source: Lam Research Investor Day 2020

The companies that are seeking out Lam Research as their top No. 1 or 2 supplier continues to increase. This undeniably demonstrates that Lam Research's value proposition continues to increase.

Next, Lam Research over the near term expects to return between 75%-100% of its free cash flow to shareholders (noted below as capital returned: Cap Return).

Source: Slide 93

Thus, we can see that even while investors wait around for certainty to triumph, there are still strong cash flows being returned to shareholders. Specifically, investors should expect at least 5% returned via dividends and share repurchases (calculated off its present market cap of $38 billion).

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Investors crave a bargain opportunity. But the bargain opportunity comes from investors buying when others won't buy. There's no other time for a bargain opportunity to present itself. And the reason why investors don't want to buy a stock is that the outlook is grim.

Here too, with Lam Research, we know that outlook near term is very cloudy. On the back of the global recession of 2020, semiconductor manufacturers are pulling back on their capex amidst all the economic uncertainty.

For instance, one of Lam Research's top customers, Micron (MU), reported its results a few weeks ago, and given the uncertain environment said it's cutting back on discretionary spending.

Micron had been expected to finally turn the corner and ramp up its operations, but seen as how social distancing disrupted its distribution chains we can similarly expect other Lam Research customers to be similarly affected over the next quarter or two.

Having said that, even the most bearish market forecasters assume that at some point the economy will improve. It's simply down to market timing whether the economy recovers in a V-shape or U-shape.

However, as investors, the great advantage that we hold is that we do not need to know the unknowable. We must simply be guided by attempting to buy great companies with a strong margin of safety and waiting.

Consequently, we can clearly see that before the COVID-19 impact made itself present, Lam Research was on the path to recovery after a challenging 2019.

Source: author's calculations, before COVID-19 impacted its quarter.

As a reminder, Lam Research pulled its guidance for Q3 2020 a few weeks back noting customer uncertainty and disrupted supply chains. Consequently, even if the recovery is postponed slightly by a few quarters, the overall thesis is in no way impaired:

Source: CY 2023 Financial Targets

Lam Research has guided that its calendar 2023 free cash flow target should approximate $4.3 billion, implying that its free cash flow would increase by 85% when compared to calendar 2019, four years out.

In other words, Lam Research believes it can expand its margins and grow its free cash flow at more than 15% CAGR - but this is still some time out.

Closer still over calendar 2021, once the economy normalized once again, even if we assume no material growth in Lam Research's revenues, its free cash flow should approximate at least $2.5 billion as it did historically. Realistically, I believe this to a conservative estimate.

Put another way, given that investors are still only being asked to pay less than 15 times "clean free cash flow," this reinforces the compelling investment opportunity available. (Note, this is free cash flow and not earnings, investors value free cash flow meaningfully higher than earnings.)

The Bottom Line

Lam Research has demonstrated strong execution throughout previous industry slumps and came out stronger each time. I contend that its present valuation is too big of a bargain opportunity to remain this cheap for too long.

Specifically, Lam Research guided for calendar 2023 to reach free cash flow of $4.3 billion, meaning more than 15% CAGR from 2019. Even on the back of more modest growth, Lam Research generates roughly $2.5 billion of free cash flow.

Consequently, given that the stock trades for less than 15x normalized free cash flow, I argue that this is a strong investment opportunity, with small downside and large upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.