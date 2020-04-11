Healthcare Trust Of America: 'MOB' Sweet Spot, Insiders Buying, Investment Grade

MOB's are seen as the sweet spot in the healthcare REIT industry, and insiders have been buying HTA shares.

HTA is the largest owner of medical office buildings in the US.

Health is certainly on everyone's mind these days as we shelter in place from the coronavirus. Analysts also seem to have recaptured their enthusiasm for the Healthcare sector, as they look out beyond the current year - we're seeing Tech and Healthcare touted regularly as two sectors to check out for future growth.

But all sub-sectors within healthcare aren't generating the same enthusiasm - senior living facilities have come under pressure, for example, while medical office buildings, MOBs, seem to be the sweet spot in this industry.

The high cost of in-patient care has accelerated the move toward higher utilization of MOBs. Another positive factor is that MOB tenants, networks which are often run by doctors, are usually reluctant to vacate a facility/locale where they've built up a practice, and a relationship with a local hospital. Adding to this is the fact that many MOBs are on hospital campuses, (HTA is the biggest on-campus owner), which helps patient and doctor logistics. One other supportive feature - MOBs put their REIT owners one further step away from regulatory risk.

However, in spite of all these swell features, Mr. Market has been thinking otherwise - he dumped MOBs, such as Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) like a bunch of used bedpans in the market crash, until this week.

Suddenly, HTA outperformed the broad XLV Healthcare ETF and the S&P 500 after lagging both of them for the past year, month, quarter, and in 2020.

Could it be that after the initial worry that patients would avoid going to the doctor's office indefinitely gave way to the realization that the lion's share of those office visits will primarily be deferred to a future date after this crisis goes away?

Profile:

HTA is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.8 million square feet, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market.

(Source: HTA site)

HTA's multi-tenant MOB's contribute 67% of the company's annual rent, while the single tenant MOB's contribute 26%, with the balance coming from hospitals, 5%, and senior care, 1%:

(Source: HTA site)

HTA's top 15 tenants comprise 31.3% of its annualized rent, and are on long term leases, with average remaining lease terms mostly over three years, up to 15 years. Eleven out of 15 have investment grade ratings:

(Source: HTA site)

Even though tenants tend to renew, one thing to keep an eye on is annual lease expirations - HTA has 9% of its leases expiring in 2020, and a higher balances, 12% and 10.5%, expiring in 2020 and 2021. A small, 1.6% portion of HTA's tenant base rent is on month-to-month leases, while 20.8% of HTA's annual base rent leases expire after 2030:

(Source: HTA site)

Earnings:

HTA's 2019 net income fell -85.87% due to an asset sale in 2018. As with other REITis, you want to look at Funds From Operations, FFO, and Funds Available for Distribution, FAD, in addition to "normalized" or "core" FFO, when available.

On the whole, 2019 was a "meh" year for HTA - revenue was flat, FFO was down -4.7%, FAD grew 1.38%, and the FFO dividend payout ratio rose from 76.88% to 81.7%:

Looking at normalized FFO, which strips out certain expenses and non-controlling income, shows a 1.14% gain for 2019. This translated to a normalized FFO/share of $1.64, vs. $1.62 in 2018:

(Source: HTA site)

Dividends:

At $26.61, HTA yields 4.74%, with a low five-year dividend growth rate of 1.59%. It goes ex-dividend in April, July, October, and on the last 1-2 business days of December, and pays April, July, October, and January:

Analyst Targets:

HTA is 9.8% above analysts' lowest price target of $24.00, and 5.22% below the $28.00 average price target, which is quite a distance from the $39.00 highest target. On the whole, the market crash has eroded confidence in price targets, but certain stocks seem to be rebounding to points that are much closer to their targets.

Insiders Are Buying:

Two directors of HTA took advantage of the pullback to buy shares in March, with the 3/24/20 buy registered at $21.31 to $21.45, ~6 to 7% above HTA's 52-week low.

Valuations:

Compared to other Healthcare REITs, HTA's sole undervalued metric is its price/book of 1.57. Its price/trailing FFO, EV/EBITDA, price/sales, are all higher than the group average.

Options:

If you're interested in HTA, but you'd rather get in at a lower price, you could either just hang in there and wait for another pullback, or try to force the issue, via selling cash secured puts, below HTA's price, which is what we may do in the next few weeks.

HTA's October $25.00 put strike has a bid of $2.25, the highest bid we found, by far, with only the May $25.00 having another bid, of $.45.

The nominal yield is 9%, in a bit over six months, or 17.47% annualized. The breakeven is $22.75, which is ~10% above HTA's 52-week low, and ~19% below the average $28.00 price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we include dividends in our tables, so that you can compare them to the option premiums. We use annualized yields in our options table, so that you can compare the yields from trades with different amounts of time.

Financials:

HTA's debt leverage is a bit lower than other REITs we've covered, which ran at 6X, while its debt/equity, at .82X, is lower than the industry average of 1.12X. Its ROA and ROE are low, while its EBITDA margin is much higher than the group average.

Debt:

As of 12/31/29, HTA had total liquidity of $1.2 billion, inclusive of $900.0 million available on its unsecured revolving credit facility, $306.2 million of unsettled equity sold under forward agreements, and $32.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Its largest debt maturity isn't until 2023, when $600M in unsecured term loans and senior notes, plus a $12M secured mortgage loan all come due:

(Source: HTA site)

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, which can offer you defense vs. this latest market pullback.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.