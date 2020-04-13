Airbus Production Implodes

Currently, there is a focus on Boeing having to keep with a new reality regarding the demand for new aircraft. That new reality is not unique to the American jet maker and holds as much for its European peer, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). The new reality we are seeing on the aircraft market is one that lacks meaningful growth in the near term and also in the longer term, growth might remain absent. It is the growth that is absent now that has dictated upward pressure on deliveries for years. With that pressure gone, I expected that production rates would come down without delay. In this report, I will have a look at the production rate cuts Airbus is making.

Steep cuts across the product portfolio

Source: AeroNews

Previously, Airbus expected around 880 deliveries in 2020. However, a month after providing the guidance, the European jet maker removed its full-year guidance and announced cuts to the production rates two weeks later. The cuts are occurring on Airbus's key programs, the Airbus A320/A330/A350.

The Airbus A320 production rate is going from 60 per month to 40 per month, which is a cut of a third and a steep rotation on earlier plans to hit a production rate of 63 aircraft per month by the end of the year. Earlier, we saw AirAsia X deferring deliveries for the Airbus A330neo which was the first indication of pressure on production rates. Production rates were supposed to be 40 aircraft for 2020, but it is now set to be 2 aircraft per month or around 20 aircraft for the year. On the Airbus A350 program, the rate will go from 10 aircraft per month to 6 aircraft per month. No changes were announced for the Airbus A380 program, though Emirates has been seeking deferral of the final 8 deliveries. We don't know the exact production rate for the Airbus A220 lines, but I believe for 2020, we would normally be looking at 60-65 deliveries. No cut for the Airbus A220 program was detailed for 2020. On an annualized basis, we would be looking at 528 units for the A320/A330/A350 plus the Airbus A220 for a total of 588-595 deliveries. To that, you could add 8 deliveries for Emirates, though I don't think that is realistic at this stage. With COVID-19, we could see 2020 delivery profiles being dented significantly. An annualized rate, which doesn't consider the fact that the first quarter tends to be the weakest quarter of the year already shows that deliveries are set to fall by around 300 units for Airbus. That's a significant cut, especially if you consider that investors already were not pleased when Airbus missed its delivery targets by tens of units as Airbus A350 deliveries were facing a challenging ramp up and Airbus A320neo problems were affecting the delivery flow for years.

Overall, we are seeing an annualized cut of 33%, which is in line with the delivery declines observed after the 9/11 attacks.

Conclusion

The current production rate cuts should really be seen as a re-calibration as airlines no longer have sky-high demand for aircraft that Airbus cannot fill in a timely manner. Within a month or two, we went from not being able to build fast enough to building too fast. The cuts are necessary with the near-term demand in mind and also with a painstakingly slow recovery profile that could see additional pressure driven by increased debt loads on airlines. So, just like Boeing… Airbus is adapting to a new reality. Whereas we were already expecting negative cash flow for Boeing this year; given the steep cut in the Airbus production rate, I now believe that Airbus's free cash flow will also be significantly lower this year and likely in negative territory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.