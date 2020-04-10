Tesla Faces Coronavirus Cash Crunch

The coronavirus disruption could have a long-lasting impact on Tesla; the company will struggle to meet its many financial obligations, and may even find it difficult to maintain operations with its depleted cash reserves.

Tesla's finances were delicate before the outbreak; it has never posted an annual profit, has $11 billion in long-term liabilities, and is committed to billions of dollars in growth capex.

Even better-funded and sustainably profitable automakers have come under scrutiny as economic conditions continue to deteriorate; some analysts question whether some will survive on their own.

With its Fremont factory closed in response to the coronavirus, Tesla faces significant monthly costs; furloughing factory workers and cutting pay can only slow the company's severe cash burn.

Automakers around the world have faced severe disruption to their operations, thanks to the novel coronavirus ("Covid-19") pandemic. With their factories sitting idle, automakers have turned to raising cash to fund their operations and fixed costs in the absence of revenue. General Motors Co. (GM) has tapped a $16 billion credit line, while Ford Motor Co. (F) has drawn down the entirety of its $13.4 billion corporate credit facility, as well as an additional $2 billion through a supplemental credit line.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Elon Musk’s upstart electric vehicle ("EV") company, has not been spared the difficulties afflicting the automotive industry. After repeated delays, Tesla was compelled to shutter its factory in Fremont, California, on March 23. However, unlike its larger, established rivals, Tesla lacks access to significant emergency credit facilities. The company reported $6.3 billion in the bank at the end of 2019, and raised a further $2.3 billion through a February stock sale. That may seem like plenty, but it may well prove insufficient to carry the EV maker through the current crisis. Moreover, Tesla may well have less cash on hand than its financial statements imply.

Dollars in bank are smaller than they appear

Tesla reported just $9.9 million in interest income for the fourth quarter, which makes little sense if the company really had $6.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019. One market commentator, who tweets and blogs under the moniker Quirky Llama, highlighted this discrepancy on April 6 by comparing Tesla’s reported interest income to that of GM:

“GM reported $449M in interest income in 2019. $26.5B in cash & short-term investments. That works out to 1.7% annual interest rate on their stated cash position. If TSLA had similar cash management, then $10M in interest income works out to $2.3B in cash.”

What this means is that, if Tesla’s cash management operations are generally on par with those of other automakers, then it must not have had significantly less cash in the bank during most of the quarter than it reported having at quarter-end.

This sort of cash balance padding is hardly new to Tesla. In March 2019, the Financial Times explored a long-running discrepancy between the company’s reported cash balance at the end of each quarter and the cash balance implied by its reported interest income. The Financial Times determined that Tesla was likely padding its cash balance ahead of its quarterly reports by drawing on a revolving credit facility. This is perfectly legal, but can give unwary investors the impression that the company’s balance sheet is stronger than it really is.

Estimating true cash balance and burn

While Tesla’s current cash balance cannot be known with certainty, it is possible to make a credible estimate. Using its reported interest income, one can back into a more accurate estimate of the company’s steady-state cash balance (sans end-of-quarter window dressing). This can then be added to Tesla’s offshore cash, capital raise and existing credit facility to reach an estimate. Seeking Alpha contributor Motorhead crunched the numbers on April 6th:

“$9.9m in TSLA Q4'19 interest income would imply $2.8bn in cash. Add $465m in ‘offshore cash’ (ex-China loan) + $2.3bn cap-raise + $3bn ‘available credit’ and total liquidity is $8.6bn.”

By this calculation, Tesla’s real liquidity is close to $8.6 billion, of which $5.6 billion is cash and $3 billion is available through a long-established credit facility. At first glance, that might seem like a lot. Yet, Tesla has a very expensive cost structure, including the extensive fixed costs that are the norm for all automakers. With no production or sales, the company faces quarterly operational cash burn in excess of $1 billion, even with capital expenditure reduced to nothing, as Seeking Alpha's Montana Skeptic recently observed.

Tesla has taken steps to mitigate some of its costs. On April 7th, the company announced that it would furlough virtually all of its manufacturing employees, and would slash the pay of those remaining. This will likely reduce cash burn considerably, but it can only slow the financial bleeding.

Investor's eye view

Automakers are in the hot seat as the coronavirus continues to stymie economic activity. Even profitable operators, with billions of dollars in the bank and billions more drawn from credit facilities, have been subjected to intense scrutiny. Ford’s debt has been downgraded to junk status by the major credit rating agencies amid fears that it will run out of cash before the economy can get back on track.

Tesla is in a far more precarious position than its leading competitors, most of which are bigger, more firmly established, better-capitalized and consistently profitable. Indeed, with billions of dollars in planned capital expenditure and more than $11 billion in long-term liabilities, Tesla’s finances were fairly shaky even before the coronavirus outbreak. If factory closures continue into the summer, the company may soon find its cash balance severely depleted. That is a problem for a company that has failed to post a single annual profit in its 17-year history.

Under the current economic and market conditions, investors would be wise to steer clear of Tesla, one of the shakiest names in an embattled industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.