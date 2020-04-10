Dominion Energy: Nearly Decade-High Dividend Yield, But Wait For A Better Entry Point

Thanks to its promising growth prospects, Dominion Energy expects to grow its earnings per share and its dividend by 5.0% and 2.5% per year, respectively, in the upcoming years.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) recently plunged 36% from peak to trough due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which caused a massive sell-off of the vast majority of stocks. Thanks to the recent rebound of the broad market, the stock has retrieved more than half of its losses, but it is still offering a nearly decade-high dividend yield of 4.8%. In the whole decade, the stock has offered a higher yield only in the last four weeks due to the aforementioned sell-off. Nevertheless, as the stock is now only 14% off its all-time high, investors should probably wait for a better entry point, particularly given the high stock price volatility due to coronavirus, which may offer much greater bargains in the near future.

Business overview - coronavirus

Dominion generates approximately 70% of its operating earnings from its state regulated utilities. This business model serves to secure reliable free cash flows, which grow significantly year after year, thanks to rate hikes. In addition, these cash flows are resilient even under the worst economic conditions.

Between 2018 and 2020, Dominion expects its Virginia regulated business to grow its operating earnings at a 10.3% average annual rate. It also expects its Gas Transmission & Storage and its Gas Distribution divisions to grow their earnings by 7.6% and 9.9% per year, respectively. As these three segments generate 83% of the total earnings of the company, their growth is of paramount importance.

On the other hand, Dominion is currently facing the headwind of coronavirus. This headwind is likely to weigh on the electric demand from commercial and industrial customers. However, as millions of people are locked at home due to coronavirus, residential consumption is likely to increase and, thus, offset the decrease in the commercial demand. To provide a perspective, in March, the total consumption of electric energy in the business of Dominion in Virginia rose 0.2% over last year. Therefore, while it is too early to draw conclusions on the effect of coronavirus on Dominion, it seems that the effect will be limited.

Moreover, the virus is not likely to condemn the U.S. economy to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to develop an effective treatment and a vaccine, and they will achieve their goal sooner or later. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far and may be able to develop a drug next month. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine early next year. To cut a long story short, the economy is likely to begin recovering from coronavirus the latest from next year. Overall, coronavirus seems to be a temporary headwind for Dominion, and it is likely to have a small effect on its results for as long as the downturn lasts.

Growth

Thanks to the reliable rate hikes of its regulated business and a series of growth projects, Dominion expects to grow its earnings per share by about 5% per year in the upcoming years. The utility is investing heavily in offshore wind energy and in solar energy in Virginia and aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050. As the company will spend $26 billion in its 5-year investment plan (2019-2023), it expects to raise its dividend at a slower rate than its earnings growth rate, i.e., by 2.5% per year on average in the upcoming years. This guidance is in line with the 2.5% dividend hike of this year.

Dividend

Dominion has grown its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Thanks to its recent correction, the stock is now offering a nearly decade-high dividend yield of 4.8%.

Data by YCharts

This yield is certainly attractive, particularly given the record-low prevailing interest rates, which make it extremely hard for investors to identify attractive yields.

Moreover, analysts expect Dominion to earn $4.37 per share this year. This estimate is in line with the guidance of the company for earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 this year. It is also remarkable that Dominion has exceeded the mid-point of its guidance for 16 consecutive quarters. It is thus reasonable to expect the utility to earn at least $4.37 per share this year. Based on this estimate, the current payout ratio is 86.0%. This payout ratio is high but not extreme for a utility, particularly given the reliable cash flows and growth pattern of Dominion. Consequently, investors can lock in the 4.8% dividend yield of the stock and rest assured that the dividend will continue growing year after year.

Valuation

Dominion has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0 over the last five years. Based on the expected earnings per share of $4.37, the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8, which is lower than its historical average. It is also important to note that Dominion has traded at a richer valuation level throughout nearly the entire last decade, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, those who have been waiting on the sidelines to buy this stock at an attractive entry point may consider purchasing it at its current price. The stock becomes even more attractive if the record-low prevailing interest rates are taken into account. Nevertheless, given the high stock price volatility that has resulted from coronavirus, I advise investors to wait for a correction of the stock towards the low $70s.

Final thoughts

Although utility stocks have always been considered safe havens during broad market sell-offs, they have all incurred significant declines in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, partly due to their rich valuation levels before the outbreak of the virus. However, Dominion has retrieved more than half of its recent losses and hence, it has become somewhat less attractive. If it incurs another approximate 10% correction off its current price of $78, it will certainly become attractive, thanks to its generous and reliable dividend, its growth prospects, and the record-low prevailing interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.