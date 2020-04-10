72 Dividend Dog 10%+Yields At $5-$15 Prices In April

$5k invested 4/8/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield@$5-$15 equities of ten by yield, showed 10.03% more projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The low-price bargain basement dividend dogs recovered their lead for April.

Analyst target net gain estimates for these top-ten bargain basement dogs 4/8/20 ranged 125.88%-296.72% for KRP, LADR, RC, TCPC, TRGP, DKL, CIM, PBFX, USAC, and top-pick, SVC, per YCharts dividend data.

These dividend dog 10%+Yield@$5-$15 prices all came from YCharts, which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent report if a dividend is cut. Expect cuts.

Foreword

A reader of August's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This April list, unlike those previously posted, found no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Twenty this month showed yields greater than 20% and were not removed, though those dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top twenty by yield on this list of 72. In short, this is a risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock-selection strategy.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 124.76% To 269.07% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Stocks By April 8, 2021

Seven of the ten top yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 70% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to April 8, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was projected to net $2,967.19 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 94% greater than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was projected to net $2,339.17 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 97% over the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) netted $2,303.95 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 57% over the market as a whole.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) was projected to net $2,210.82 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% under the market as a whole.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) was projected to net $2,076.35, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 79% over the market as a whole.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) was projected to net $1,061.24, based on the median of prices estimated by twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 144% over the market as a whole.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) was projected to net $1,742.21, based on the median of prices estimated by three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 88% over the market as a whole.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was projected to net $1,725.63, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% over the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) was projected to net $1,459.06, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 91% over the market as a whole.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $1,258.75 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KRP.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 200.44% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 79% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: dougiewallace.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

50 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Top Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dog Yields Ranged 24.49%-45.56%

Top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs selected 4/8/20 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The top and the majority of stocks on the ten by yield list were from the energy sector. There were five, placing first through fourth and eighth: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) [1]; Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) [2]; PF Logistics LP (PBFX) [3]; USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) [4]; NuStar Energy LP (NS) [8].

Then, three from the real estate sector placed fifth, sixth and seventh: Ready Capital Corp. (RC) [5]; Service Properties Trust (SVC) [6]; Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) [7].

Finally, two financial services representative stocks placed ninth and tenth, TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) [9], and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) [10], to complete the 10%+Yield@$5-$15 top ten for April 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Top Yield Stocks Showed 124.76% To 269.07% Upsides To April

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 10.03% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs To April 2021

Ten top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were culled by yield for this April update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs selected 4/8/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs (31) Delivering 208.74% Vs. (32) 189.71% Net Gains From All Ten By April 8, 2021

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs as of April 8 were: Ready Capital Corp. (RC); TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD); Service Properties Trust (SVC); PBF Logistics LP (PBFX); USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), with prices ranging from $5.41 to $6.30.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs from April 8 were: Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV); Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP); NuStar Energy LP (NS); Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), whose prices ranged from $7.11 to $9.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing of all 72 March 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-$15 from YCharts as of 4/8/20.

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement:

"2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date." "The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: dougiewallace.com

