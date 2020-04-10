Citizens Financial: 'Top 6 Program' To Partially Offset Pressure From Tough Rates Environment

Earnings of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) will likely plunge this year due to a decline in net interest margin following the federal funds rate cuts in March. A surge in provisions expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic will also most probably drag earnings this year. On the other hand, CFG’s Top 6 program will likely provide some relief for the bottom line. Moreover, the addition of team members will contribute to continued loan growth, which will further support earnings this year. Overall, I’m expecting the company’s earnings to plunge by 28% year over year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests that CFG is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, the uncertainty surrounding the duration and economic impact of COVID-19 poses risks to earnings and valuation. CFG stock price will likely remain depressed while these uncertainties last; therefore, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on the stock.

Asset Sensitivity to Undermine Efforts to Grow Loans

The 150bps Federal Funds rate cuts will most probably squeeze CFG’s rate-sensitive net interest margin, NIM, this year. Non-interest bearing deposits make up around 23% of CFG’s total deposits, which is one of the reasons why the company’s costs are stickier than yields. However, as mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call, management plans to focus on growing demand deposits, which will ease the pressure on NIM. Moreover, CFG had swaps of $29.8 billion at the end of December 2019, which will further mitigate the pressure on NIM. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 25bps in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Continued loan growth will likely offset the pressure from NIM compression on net interest income. As mentioned in the conference call, CFG added new team members in 2019 that will contribute towards loan growth this year. Additionally, the disruption in the banking industry following the merger of some banks will also provide an opportunity for loan growth. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, management expected loans to grow by 3-4% in 2020, as mentioned in the investor presentation. I’m expecting loan growth to fall short of management’s target range for 2020 due to COVID-19 and the resultant disruption in business activity. The pandemic has increased the demand for relief loans, but these loans will be issued by the Small Business Administration, not CFG. The company will serve as only a point of contact for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting net loans to grow by 2.8% year over year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other balance sheet items.

Considering the effect of NIM compression and loan growth, I’m expecting CFG’s net interest income to decline by 5.4% year over year in 2020. This estimate is more or less in line with management’s estimate derived from a simulation model. According to the results of the simulation, a 100bps instantaneous decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 3.8% over twelve months. The following table from the 10-K filing shows the results of the simulation.

Disruption in Business Activity to Drive Provisions Expenses

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business activity will likely worsen credit quality and boost provisions expenses in 2020. CFG is giving its customers the option to defer vehicle or personal loan payments and to get payment assistance for mortgages for up to 90 days, as mentioned on the company’s website. I believe that such assistance will not have much of a positive impact on credit losses because these measures will simply kick the can down the road. The income that customers have lost during the lockdown is unlikely to be earned back in the future. Consequently, the COVID-19 pandemic will drive provisions expenses in the consumer segment. Moreover, the pandemic will increase the cases of troubled debt restructuring of commercial loans. The restructuring activity will increase provisions expenses by the difference between the present value of future cash flows and the investment value. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, management expected provisions expenses to be in the range of $475-575 million. CFG’s provisions expenses in 2020 will likely exceed management’s old guidance because of the economic effects of COVID-19. Consequently, I’m expecting provisions expenses to increase to $720 million in 2020 from $393 million in 2019.

Top 6 Program to Offer Some Respite

Initiatives under management’s Top 6 program will likely provide some relief for the bottom line. Under the program, management plans to attain benefits of $100-125 million in 2020 and $200-225 million in 2021. Initiatives under the program include the implementation of new technologies and the redesigning of operating models.

The initiatives under the Top 6 program will likely cut non-interest expenses this year. On the other hand, the hiring of new team members and balance sheet growth will drive up non-interest expenses. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to increase by just 1.1% year over year in 2020.

The Top 6 program will benefit revenues as well; therefore, I’m expecting non-interest income to increase this year. However, the disruption caused by COVID-19 will most likely hurt capital market fees as clients will prefer to postpone their merger and acquisition and other capital market plans. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest income to grow by 4% year over year in 2020, which is at the lower end of management’s guidance. In the investor presentation, the management gave guidance of 4.0-5.5% growth in non-interest income.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 28%

The NIM compression and increase in provisions expenses will drag earnings this year, while continued loan growth and benefits from the Top 6 program will offer some support to the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 28% year over year in 2020 to $2.74 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The uncertainties surrounding the duration and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the risk of variance between earnings estimates and actual results. The estimates above are based on the assumption that business activity will pick up in the third quarter of 2020. If the activity fails to pick up in the third quarter, then actual loan growth can miss its estimate and provisions expenses can exceed expectations. Additionally, if the Federal Reserve cuts its target to below zero, then NIM can face further compression.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

I’m expecting CFG to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.39 per share throughout 2020. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite the expectations of an earnings decline, I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividends estimates suggest a dividend payout ratio of 57%, which is manageable. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management is targeting a payout ratio of 35% to 40% for 2020. Although my estimate suggests a higher payout ratio than management’s target, I believe that the likelihood of a dividend cut is low because it’s better to bear a high ratio for a year than to give a negative signal by cutting dividends. The payout ratio will most likely fall within range next year when earnings recover.

Risks to Earnings and Valuation Call for a Neutral Rating

CFG has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio, P/B, of 0.79 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $46 gives a target price of $36.3 for December 2020. The price target implies a 77% upside from CFG's April 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high price upside suggests that CFG is offering good potential for capital appreciation for a holding period of at least nine months. However, uncertainties related to COVID-19 have heightened the risks to earnings and valuation in the next four to five months. I’m expecting these uncertainties to keep CFG stock price down in the near term; hence, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on the stock.

