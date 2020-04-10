Quality Buy List For When We Are Ready

The market has a habit on these big swing days to suck in (trap) market participants and bring out the trader mentality in some.

And I do not necessarily advocate buying at this point unless you can look long term and have an iron-clad stomach.

I just want to reiterate to members that I am not buying (other than a few individual muni bonds and preferred stocks).

(Please note that this report was issued on March 28th to members of Yield Hunting.)

I just want to reiterate to members that I am not buying (other than a few individual muni bonds and preferred stocks), and I do not necessarily advocate buying at this point unless you can look long term and have an iron-clad stomach. The market has a habit on these big swing days to suck in (trap) market participants and bring out the trader mentality in some. But it pays to generate a shopping list and watch them. If you are 100% cash, it may be time to start nibbling at some positions, but again, only if you have the stomach for it.

The market has moved rapidly in the last three days, which tells me this is more of a bear market/short-covering rally. The goal of this service is not to make short-term profits on trading CEFs. It is a long-term income oriented service to show how to produce income outside of dividend stocks.

The impact of the coronavirus is punishing nearly all assets. Gold, which is supposed to be "insurance" and a safe haven asset, is down. This shows that the panic is palpable and only cash is sufficient in this uncertain environment.

It makes sense to go through which sectors of the bond and hybrid securities markets are most vulnerable in the current slowdown and recession and which we believe are more insulated from the pain.

The best areas of the markets seem to be those that support the consumer. We would include in that space residential mortgages, as the Fed has already thrown out multiple facilities to help consumers as well as the virus relief bill that is more of a band-aid for consumers - especially lower-income. We also think municipal bonds are rock-solid even if budgets are strained a bit. In the last decade we've seen - with some notable exceptions like Puerto Rico and Detroit - cities and states make changes that are necessary, even if politically unfavorable.

The preferred stock space is another area that looks particularly compelling. It has been beaten down for much of the same reasons that the mortgage and municipal sectors have been, namely a liquidity crunch. This is why we are focusing on these areas of the market.

What do we want to avoid: Energy, Floating Rate/High Yield, and CLOs are the main areas of the market we want to stay away from. Investment grade continues to be downgraded and isn't very compelling. We recently saw Ford Motor (F) get downgraded from investment grade to junk - and this is just the beginning of the amount of re-rated investment grade to high yield occurring. There is a significant amount of BBB-rated investment grade debt that is due to be downgraded to junk, bloating the high yield space with new supply.

In summation,

Advantageous areas:

Municipals

Mortgages

Preferreds

Most vulnerable:

Energy

High yield/Floating rate

Investment grade

CLOs

Municipals

Remember that municipal bonds, in terms of credit risk, are one of the safest areas of the bond market. In the last two years, there has been a significant amount of assets that have flowed into the space, thanks to the Trump Tax Cuts of 2017. In addition, we saw supply decline as well from those same tax changes creating a great technical setup. That all shifted in the last two weeks as investors rushed for the exits on nearly every asset class. In aggregate, nearly $13 billion has flown out of munis in just the last 6 trading days. That is about 10% of what had moved into munis in 2019.

Prices dropped and yields spiked thanks to those outflows. We discussed the liquidity crunch that occurred as some funds saw massive outflows. Some funds have hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds out for sale and no bidders, leading to a free fall in prices. Yields compared to treasuries rose to the highest levels since 2008.

The liquidity crunch was simply due to forced liquidations - not an assessment that state and municipal finances were in danger (although some certainly think that). We have also seen less inventory and desire to purchase by broker-dealers as Dodd-Frank rules reduced muni bond fund levels at most banks to about one-third of the pre-financial crisis amounts.

Given this is a liquidity crunch as opposed to a credit issue, we think the market will eventually unclog. In fact, we are already seeing that as the Fed has stepped in to right the ship providing liquidity to a dry market. We think that muni prices are going to rectify as liquidity returns. Most of the municipal bond space is occupied by high net worth individual investors who tend to be buy-and-hold. They are stepping up and buying now that attractive yields have returned for the first time in a couple of years.

While continued bouts of illiquidity and outflows are likely to continue, we do think that stabilization will slowly increase and prices will slowly move back in line with more traditional ratios with treasuries.

In muni CEFs, discounts have tightened but prices seem to be leading NAVs, and NAVs are likely to increase on days like today. I do not think you need to have a Buy rating on the muni Core sheet in any of our top funds to buy. Use the price gap column to find funds that are closest to a Buy rating. If NAVs start to shoot back up, it makes sense to just have exposure rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a buy.

Some CEFs have seen some deleveraging as leverage was bumping up and exceeding limits. This list below isn't "real-time," but we can see the funds that are the most levered. These are primarily the PIMCO funds which tend to run with higher leverage. I have to imagine some of these PIMCO muni CEFs have already begun to deleverage.

(Source: CEF data)

Our choices:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)

Mortgages

Similar to municipal debt, mortgages can be a less liquid space. This is especially true in the non-agency MBS space, which has seen a run on funds. We have highlighted our mistake in the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX), which focused on the credit quality of the underlying as opposed to the liquidity issues that could materialize in a significant credit event. The credit quality of the underlying mortgages remains very strong with ~40% average equity in the homes on those notes.

The rush to the exits by investors in a very illiquid market has cratered prices. We have also seen margin calls and a lack of buyers in this space further compounding the problem. While we can see this "crisis" expand to become a housing one, it is likely to be far less painful than it was in 2008. Additionally, the stimulus bill has a lot of facilities and assistance for lower-income workers and consumers.

We think we could see NAVs snap back as prices normalize in the next few months. In the meantime, we do think these distributions are relatively safe unless we see forced deleveraging, which we won't know for at least a few weeks.

Funds in this space:

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Preferreds

The preferred space is less liquid as well. It tends to be more retail focused ($25 par), with mutual funds playing more in the institutional space ($1,000 par). There are about 700 individual preferred issues on the retail side, and most trade only a few thousand shares per day. I have written before about the 800-lb gorilla in the room being the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which accounted for 30% of all preferred stock assets. The underlying index was driving the valuations for those that were included in that index and leaving behind those that were not.

As investors dumped shares of PFF by over $150 million in the last 10 trading days, sending preferreds into a free fall. The fund is then forced to redeem those underlying assets in a thinly traded market. When there is panic, there are no buyers and bid-ask spreads are very wide.

There is a bunch of deleveraging occurring in the preferred stock CEF space right now as funds breach asset coverage ratios. The best option in CEFs is the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT), which has by far the highest coverage ratios. It is also a term fund, though that is holding less and less value to me as sponsors shift impending to-be-liquidated funds to a perpetual trust model. The yield is 8.4% and it trades at a 6.9% discount.

Outside of JPT, we would look at individual preferred stocks.

National Storage Affiliates (NSA-A), not callable, buy under $23.00

Apollo Global (APO-B), yield 7.29%, not callable, buy under $22.50

Ares Management (ARES-A), yield 7.61%, not callable, buy under $23

Digital Realty (DLR-C), yield 6.51%, not callable, buy under $$24.75

JPMorgan Chase (JPM-G), yield 6.16%, not callable, buy under $24.90

KKR & Co. (KKR-A), yield 7.00%, not callable, buy under $24.50

Oaktree Capital (OAK-A), yield 6.98%, not callable, buy under $24.00

Disadvantageous Sectors

We want to avoid things like High Yield and Floating Rate. For one, I do think spreads will continue to widen. Energy OAS remains relatively low for what is basically a bankruptcy situation with oil in the $20s. Outside of energy, spreads are relatively tight, having traced only 40% of what we saw during 2008. We think we could see additional pain in the high yield space, reducing NAVs.

I was fairly shocked to see spreads rise by only 241 bps last week, despite five of the six largest daily high yield spread widenings in history occurring in the last two weeks. Leveraged loans (floating rate) have seen a historic collapse in prices in the last two weeks. The market is another illiquid one, but it is non-investment grade. While we think some of the decline is due to the liquidity crunch, we do know that resets on rates are going down, which will constrain net investment income production. And now, most loans no longer have floors, which means we could conceivably see very low rates until they mature.

Energy and CLOs remain uninvestable asset classes to me. CLOs are less liquid but one of the worst assets to hold during a recession. They will be the first to feel the pain in a default environment. For that kind of risk, you can be in investment grade and protect yourself more, although with far less yield, but you will be able to sleep at night.

Energy remains the worst asset class. Period. We see no reason to subject yourself to an extremely volatile asset class when there are far better options out there. MLPs are down 50%+, with levered MLPs down over 80%. Most are delevering at the moment. With oil in the $20s, most shale producers are losing money, and it remains to be seen when that will end. Even if Russia and Saudi Arabia work out their spat, it is unlikely to return oil above $40 given the reduction in demand worldwide.

Lastly, investment grade has been talked about for the last two years, with over half of that space sitting on the bottom rung in terms of credit quality. We are seeing downgrade after downgrade in recent weeks and will only see more penetrate down into high yield (fallen angels), cratering both spaces. We think from a risk-reward viewpoint, there are far better options available.

Concluding Thoughts

Our shopping list primarily includes municipal CEFs, mortgage CEFs, and preferreds (one CEF and individual stocks).

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund [for those worried about deleveraging, TSI is unlevered]

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Apollo Global (APO-B), yield 7.29%, not callable, buy under $22.50

Ares Management (ARES-A), yield 7.61%, not callable, buy under $23

Digital Realty (DLR-C), yield 6.51%, not callable, buy under $$24.75

JP Morgan Chase (JPM-G), yield 6.16%, not callable, buy under $24.90

KKR & Co. (KKR-A), yield 7.00%, not callable, buy under $24.50

Oaktree Capital (OAK-A), yield 6.98%, not callable, buy under $24.00

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMB, DMO, JLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.