VIIX: More Downside From Here

For holders of the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX), it’s been a pretty solid year with shares rallying by over 180%.

While this gain certainly has been rewarding for the VIX bulls, I believe that the recent pullback is poised to continue. Specifically, I believe that the long-run returns of this ETN are going to kick in once again and it will continue declining in the near future.

Examining the Note

Prior to digging into an analysis of current volatility markets, let’s take a look at VIIX and, specifically, what it tracks and follows. VIIX is a straightforward ETN which is one of a handful of notes and funds which directly following the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and is exposed to VIX futures.

Prior to digging into any of the mechanics of this index, let’s first off establish a baseline expectation for return in this note. This chart is provided by S&P Global and shows the return of the strategy which VIIX follows.

If you’re unaware of the history of VIIX, the above chart is likely shocking. It basically shows that the index which VIIX directly tracks has a proven track record of removing value from those who track it. Specifically, this index has dropped at a rate of a little less than 50% per year for the past decade. In other words, if you had somehow held VIIX over the last 10 years (impossible, since it’s not been around that long), you would have lost almost your entire initial investment. Additionally, you would have lost money in almost every year in which you held this note.

So why is this? Why does an instrument which bills itself as a volatility-tracking note consistently collapse in value? The reason for this almost entirely has to do with roll yield and the losses which accrue from holding exposure in VIX futures - a futures curve which is largely in contango. If this doesn’t make sense, don’t worry, we’ll unpack it in the next few paragraphs.

Let’s start out with a thought experiment. If you had somehow been able to hold the VIX over the last 10 years, how much money would you have made?

As you can see in the chart above, if you could have somehow held the VIX itself over the last 10 years, you’d probably be sitting at somewhere around a 70% return in that you would have purchased it around 25 and today’s level is sitting at around 42.

But unfortunately, you can’t directly trade the VIX - it is a calculation of implied volatility on a basket of S&P 500 options, not an investable asset. Instead, you would have been required to trade VIX futures. The return of this strategy is contained in the prior chart - and it is an entirely different story. While the VIX itself has risen by about 70% over the last 10 years, the index which tracks futures is down about 99.95% over the same time period. In other words, the return you actually get tracking the VIX using VIIX is massively different than the underlying changes in the VIX over lengthy time periods.

The reason for this has to do with the nature of VIX futures contracts. On average, VIX futures are in what is called “contango,” where the later month futures contracts are priced above the spot level of the VIX. This makes sense in that if you are speculating on changes in the VIX and times are normal (most of the time, by definition), then the odds of something abnormal occurring increase in the future. Since the VIX increases in value when times become volatile, this means that it makes perfect sense for VIX futures to price higher though time. As time progresses, these futures will tend to decline in value towards the spot because most of the time abnormal things don’t happen (again, by definition), which means that the speculative premium paid on VIX futures will slowly erode until the futures contract expires.

This concept is known as “convergence” in financial lingo. Basically, there’s a tendency at work within futures curves in that futures contracts tend to slowly and gradually move towards the spot price as time progresses. This has very important ramifications for those who are actually holding these futures contracts, because it means that your return will be both a component of changes in the commodity as well as the small incremental changes in value as your futures contracts price towards spot.

This convergence of futures across your positions in a futures curve is called roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding exposure on a futures curve and your futures contracts slowly and gradually approach the spot price of the commodity.

When it comes to VIX futures, as previously discussed, the natural state is contango - that is, futures which increase in value along the curve. Specifically, over the past 10 years, 87% of all days have seen the front two VIX contracts in contango. This means that roll yield has been a near-constant source of negative returns in VIIX, and this is the reason why it drops in most years. VIIX is following a strategy which holds exposure in the front two VIX futures contracts, and these contracts are almost always in contango and therefore gradually declining in value in most months. In the chart below, I’ve averaged the level of the VIX as well as the first- and second-month futures contract in the VIX by day in a trading month to show convergence at work in the data.

As you can see, futures tend to converge towards the spot price, and on average, VIX futures are priced above the VIX. This means that for holders of the VIIX, you are tracking futures contracts which are priced above the spot level of the VIX almost all of the time, which means that value is generally declining most of the time.

VIX Markets

The past section was fairly lengthy for one key reason: roll yield is virtually the entire story when it comes to understanding returns in VIIX over long periods of time. If you don’t understand roll yield, then you’ll miss the context of the broad moves in VIIX. Since negative roll yield is almost certainly going to continue as we ease out of this crisis, investors with a holding time period of longer than a few days should strongly consider a bearish bias as a default.

This said, the VIX is giving very bearish signals as well. First off, the S&P 500 seems to have found a floor, and as the Fed continues to support the economy, stocks continue to increase in value. The Fed has indicated that it is willing to wield unlimited power to hold up the economy and prevent another depression, which means that investors should likely not expect any more sharp selloffs in this particular downturn. The reason this matters for trading VIIX is that there’s a direct inverse correlation between changes in the market and changes in the VIX.

As the market goes up, the VIX tends to fall. Given that the Fed is propping up the economy and has essentially decided that it will disallow widespread financial contagion, a gradual recovery is more likely than continued selloff in the market. Since the VIX tends to fall while stocks tend to rise, this should put VIX investors on the bearish side as overall volatility in the system works off. In other words, this is another reason to sell VIIX.

However, the VIX itself contains a sell signal given its elevated level.

As you can see in the above chart, the higher the level of the VIX, the higher the odds that it will decline over the next month. These odds continue off in each direction on this chart, and the story is basically the same. The last 27 years of data would suggest that we have a less than 30% chance that the VIX will be higher than here one month from now given that we’re at around 42 at today’s levels.

We could go on with many other examples of mean reversion in the VIX, but the case is fairly clear and straightforward: since we’ve had a large pop in the VIX, the odds strongly favor a drop. Since the Fed has essentially put a floor in this crisis for the time being, the markets are likely to see volatility subside. As these two factors bring the VIX down, VIIX will take another hit from the near-constant drag of roll yield. For all of these reasons, I suggest selling out of VIIX trades and capturing profit at this point. It’s time to sell VIIX.

Conclusion

VIIX has delivered strong returns to shareholders in the first quarter of this year, but these returns are unlikely to last. Roll yield is going to continue taking a toll on VIIX, which means that shares are likely headed lower. The VIX is highly mean-reverting, which means that the downside is more likely than the upside from here.

