Country Garden Services: Still Too Expensive

Country Garden Services continued to execute well on its value-added services and new state-owned enterprise business, which exhibited strong growth in FY2019.

The company's property management services business's revenue grew +68.8% YoY to RMB5,817 million in FY2019, and there is significant revenue visibility as reserved GFA is 1.48 times its revenue-bearing GFA.

The coronavirus outbreak had a relatively limited impact on the company's property services management business, but it still suffered from increased operating expenses and a decline in value-added services revenue.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property management services company Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRGF) [6098:HK].

The coronavirus outbreak had a relatively limited impact on Country Garden Services' property services management business, but the company still suffered from increased operating expenses and a decline in value-added services revenue. The company's property management services business' revenue grew +68.8% YoY to RMB5,817 million in FY2019, and there is significant revenue visibility as reserved Gross Floor Area or GFA is 1.48 times its revenue-bearing GFA. There is also upside from future mergers & acquisitions or M&A, as Country Garden Services has a strong net cash position of RMB8.2 billion to leverage on industry consolidation opportunities arising from the coronavirus outbreak. Country Garden Services also continued to execute well on its value-added services and new state-owned enterprise business, which exhibited strong growth in FY2019.

I like Country Garden Services' defensive property services management business, and the growth potential of the company's value-added services and new state-owned enterprise business. But a "Neutral" rating for Country Garden Services is warranted, as I think that the positives for the company have already been priced in at current lofty valuations.

This is an update of my initiation article on Country Garden Services published on October 10, 2019. Country Garden Services' share price has increased by +33% from HK$24.50 as of October 10, 2019 to HK$32.60 as of April 9, 2020 since my initiation. Country Garden Services trades at 37.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which is the peak P/E multiple valuation for the company since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2018. The stock also offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 0.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 0.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in Country Garden Services shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 6098:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlike other listed property companies operating in the retail and hospitality segments, the current coronavirus outbreak has had a relatively limited impact on Country Garden Services' core property services management business, which accounted for approximately 60% of the company's FY2019 revenue. This is because property management services such as cleaning, security and gardening are non-discretionary in nature, and Country Garden Services continues to collect such recurring fees from residents and property owners, notwithstanding the current coronavirus outbreak.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020 (audio recording and briefing transcript not publicly available), Country Garden Services disclosed that the current coronavirus outbreak has resulted in increased operating expenses and a decline in revenue from value-added services. The company estimates that additional costs relating to epidemic prevention work work up to around RMB0.5 million per day, which include the usage of over 100,000 masks daily and the sanitization & disinfection of public areas for the property projects under their management.

At the same time, Country Garden Services' revenue from value-added services has decreased, as the company can't carry out certain value-added services which require visiting the residents' homes and interacting with them such as housekeeping an repair & maintenance. Community value-added services and value-added services to non-property owners account for 9% and 15% of Country Garden Services' FY2019 revenue respectively.

On the flip side, the current coronavirus outbreak could lead to more mergers & acquisitions or M&A opportunities for market leaders in the Mainland China property management services industry such as Country Garden Services. The company highlighted at its FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020 that "industry consolidation opportunities are likely to emerge after the epidemic."

Core Property Management Services Business Continues To Grow With Upside From Future M&A

Country Garden Services' core property management services business saw its segment revenue grow +68.8% YoY from RMB3,445 million in FY2018 to RMB5,817 million in FY2019.

The company's revenue-bearing Gross Floor Area or GFA for the property services management segment increased by +52.1% YoY to 276.1 million sq m as of December 31, 2019, while its contracted GFA grew by +35.6% YoY to 684.7 million sq m as of end-FY2019. The difference between contracted GFA and revenue-bearing GFA is referred to as reserved GFA (408.6 million sq m), which is attributable to properties for which Country Garden Services has not performed the relevant property management services and recognized the corresponding revenue despite having already entered into service contracts.

With reserved GFA at 1.48 times the company's revenue-bearing GFA as of end-FY2019, Country Garden Services has significant revenue visibility. Country Garden Services guided at its recent FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020 that the company expects to add at least 90 million sq m of revenue-bearing GFA for the property services management segment in FY2020.

Notably, Country Garden Services has net cash amounting to RMB8.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, which represented approximately 10% its market capitalization. This gives the company the acquisition firepower to capitalize on consolidation opportunities in the Mainland China property management services industry, as weaker sub-scale players exit the market. Country Garden Services continued to acquire other smaller property management services firms in 2H2019. These include the acquisition of a 100% stake in Asia Asset Real Estate Services ((China)) Co., Ltd. for RMB259 million in cash in July 2019 and a 100% equity interest in Calxon Group Property Services Company Limited for RMB173 million.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020, Country Garden Services noted that "the property management services industry (in Mainland China) is still very fragmented" and the company senses that "there are more M&A opportunities this year compared with the past as a result of the epidemic."

Executing Well On Value-Added Services And New State-Owned Enterprise Business

Apart from the company's core property management services business, the performance of Country Garden Services' value-added services and new state-owned enterprise business need to be closely watched, as they help to diversify the company's revenue base and act as new growth drivers as well.

Country Garden Services' revenue from community value-added services more than doubled from RMB417 million in FY2018 to RMB865 million in FY2019, which was equivalent to a +107% YoY growth. The company's revenue from value-added services to non-property owners also grew strongly by +80% YoY from RMB791 million to RMB1,422 million over the same period.

In the company's FY2019 results announcement, Country Garden Services attributed the strong performance of community value-added services to the fact that it "intensively explored into the markets of community housekeeping services and community media services" and "experimented with pilot programs to discover the preferred service contents and feasible income sources." Country Garden Services also stepped up its digital efforts with the creation of a new online portal and app referred to as "Phoenix Club" to promote the company's community value-added services to its residents. As of the end of last year, Country Garden Services' "Phoenix Club" app had 4.28 million registered users and 1.59 million monthly active users.

Separately, Country Garden Services' new business which manages properties and heating supply projects owned by state-owned enterprises and local governments, referred to as "Three Supplies (water, electricity and heat supplies) and Property Management" or TSPM, also performed above expectations in FY2019.

The TSPM business is likely to have minimal contribution to the company's bottom line in the near-term, as the TSPM business only had a gross profit margin of 8.6% in FY2019. But the TSPM business contributed approximately 16% of Country Garden Services' FY2019 revenue in its first year of operation, implying significant potential for further growth. The TSPM business had revenue-bearing GFA of 84.9 million sq m and 40.8 million sq m for property management projects and heat supply projects as of end-FY2019.

Looking ahead, as Country Garden Services builds up scale for its TSPM business, the TSPM business is expected to be another key earnings growth driver for the company in the medium to long term.

Valuation

Country Garden Services trades at 47.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 37.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$32.60 as of April 9, 2020. This represents all-time high valuations for Country Garden Services since the company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2018.

Country Garden Services is also valued by the market on par with its large-cap property management services peers. As a comparison, Greentown Service Group [2869:HK] and China Overseas Property Holdings (OTC:CNPPF) [2669:HK] trade at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 36.4 times and 37.9 times respectively.

Country Garden Services offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 0.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 0.7%. The company proposed a final dividend of RMB0.1514 for FY2019, which represented a +78% YoY growth in absolute terms (versus FY2018 dividends per share of RM0.0849) and a 25% dividend payout ratio.

Although Country Garden Services has a strong financial position with net cash of RMB8.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 accounting for approximately 10% of the stock's market capitalization, a significant increase in the company's dividend payout ratio in the near-term is not likely. At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020, Country Garden Services guided that it will continue to maintain a minimum dividend payout ratio of 25%, but stressed that the company prefers to allocate excess cash to mergers & acquisitions and development of new businesses with the aim of creating more value for shareholders.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Country Garden Services are overpaying for acquisitions that fail to create value for shareholders, and venturing into new business areas which are not value-accretive and have minimal synergies with the company's core property management services business.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.