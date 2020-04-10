DGS: My Favorite Emerging Markets ETF

Nonetheless, given market volatility and uncertainty, investors may prefer to wait before stepping into the lion’s cage.

Based on screening across many factors, the Wisdom Tree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend ETF is my top choice in this sector.

However, the long-term case for emerging markets small-cap value is still in play and arguably even stronger.

In mid-February, I wrote the article "The Case for Emerging Markets Small Cap Value." My thesis was that EM small-cap value was attractive due to positive long-term fundamentals, attractive valuations, above-average long-term performance and potential reversion to the mean.

Since that time, there is good news and bad news, depending on your point of view. For those who bought before the recent meltdown, the sector is down 28% year to date. For those who haven’t pulled the trigger, the sector looks even more attractive. Long-term investors with a value bent may view this as an excellent buying opportunity.

After reviewing many fund factors, my favorite pick in this sector is the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS). A rebound equivalent to the post 2008-09 bear market would generate returns of 250% in two years. Another viable option is the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE).

Of course, current volatility and uncertainty make buying now a bit like a lion tamer stepping into the cage on the third day of training. You might be convinced that things will be great in the long run, but how confident do you feel today?

Screening Generates My Top Three Picks

I applied the following criteria and used Morningstar and ETFDB.com to arrive at a short list of preferred EM Small Cap Value funds:

Emerging markets small-cap equity funds

Passively managed

Liquidity: AUM >$300M and average daily trading volume >100,000

Expense ratio less than 0.7%

P/E ratio less than 10

Price/Book less than 1.1

Three funds made it through this screen. The chart below shows the results, with particularly favorable attributes highlighted in green.

Key Takeaways from the Initial Screen

DVYE has the most attractive valuation based on P/E ratio and has the lowest expense ratio at 49 basis points. Its AUM, liquidity and longevity also make it a solid fund.

DGS is the most liquid fund and has the largest AUM. Its valuation is also attractive at 7.8X earnings. It has the lowest price/book ratio and is the oldest, most established fund.

EWX is not a small-cap value fund by design, but has an appealing valuation, enabling it to pass my screen. It carries a higher valuation than the other finalists, since it is more diversified and doesn’t have a dividend requirement. Less favorable is its P/E ratio, based on forward earnings, which haven’t yet adjusted downward for the coming economic realities. Also, its AUM and liquidity are not as competitive as the other two funds.

Based on the data so far, I would place DGS and DVYE in a virtual tie as my top choices and EWX as a clear third.

Initial Screen Edge: DGS/DVYE

Indexing Methodology

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend Index (DGS) is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. Companies are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid. The index includes companies that pay regular cash dividends and have market capitalizations of at least $200 million. Average daily dollar volumes must be at least $200,000 for each of the six months prior to the Emerging Markets Screening Date.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index, which measures the performance of 100 leading dividend-paying emerging market companies selected by dividend yield subject to screening and buffering criteria.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX) tracks the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index, which is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to represent the emerging small-capitalization segment of the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index). It invests in companies with float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $100 million and enough liquidity based on the 12-month median value traded ratio and the 6-month median daily value traded.

Second Screen Results

To further differentiate the funds, I dug into additional metrics relating to valuation, dividends, earnings, past performance, and market cap. Again, favorable factors appear in green and less favorable in red.

Unsurprisingly, each of the funds has tanked this year, with comparable declines ranging from 26% to 29%. This is even more than a broad EM index fund like the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), which is down 22% at the time of this writing.

Key Takeaways from the Second Screen

First off, I don’t place much weight on fund return comparisons to select preferred funds. Readers of my articles on mean reversion know EM and EM small-cap value returns have lagged. They have substantial upside due to potential reversion to their longer-term mean performance. For example, EM small value returned 8.19% per year over the past 20 years versus U.S. large caps which returned 6.03%. Note that the Morningstar category ranking (lower is better) is based on a comparison to the overall EM category average. On that basis, only DGS manages parity in any comparable period (the past ten years) when it ranked in the middle of the pack at 48.

Let’s look at how the funds compare across the factors above:

DVYE has an attractive dividend yield and dirt-cheap price-to-cash flow. Its long-term earnings growth has been solid. Its performance over the past three- and five-year periods was the best of the three. Returns lagged slightly in 2019, when DGS was the best. Perhaps the most telling fact is the weighted average market cap for DVYE. At $3.26 billion, it is a mid-cap fund, not a small-cap fund. Nothing wrong with that, but for those who want the small factor premium, this fund isn’t a good fit.

EWX has a relatively low dividend yield, double-digit earnings growth and brings up the rear in terms of 10-year performance with its 85th percentile rank. Its price-to-cash flow is very attractive at only 2.6, and its weighted market cap of under $1 billion fits the bill for the small-cap factor. Bottom line, there is nothing compelling in this additional screen that leads me to move EWX to the head of the pack.

DGS has a healthy 5.35% dividend yield, attractive 2.7 price-to-cash flow ratio and solid long-term earnings growth. It has underperformed DVYE on a three- and five-year basis, while outperforming in 2019. (DVYE hasn’t been around ten years to make that comparison.) DGS has performed on par with the average EM fund for the past ten years, which neither DVYE or EWX were able to do in the three- and five-year periods.

DVYE looks the best when considering the factors in this screen. However, my goal with this analysis was to identify my preferred EM small-cap value fund. That can be considered a personal preference given my preference to have a position in the small-cap factor. On that basis alone, my choice would be DGS. Certainly, DVYE is a solid and attractive fund. Each investor will have different preferences and objectives. Before finalizing this call, I wanted to look at some additional attributes.

Second Screen Edge: DGS, based on preference for small-cap factor exposure.

Additional Attributes

The table below depicts risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio) and other risk factors for DVYE and DGS.

The Sharpe ratio of both funds was negative, albeit with a slight edge to DGS. The correlation of the funds with the EM benchmark was modest but not high. I view this as a positive, as the small-cap and value factors should be expected to create some variance and portfolio diversification. DGS’s standard deviation was slightly higher than DVYE’s.

The capture ratios indicate what percentage of the EM index’s returns were captured by the funds in up and down markets. These numbers are interesting and reflect higher risk and return potential for DGS. DVYE is much more concentrated, with only 96 holdings versus over 1000 for DGS. This might suggest that DVYE is riskier, but the historical return data don’t support that. It’s likely the higher average market cap of DVYE contributes to its lower volatility.

The bottom line on these factors is no clear advantage to either fund. It is a matter of investor taste, given the slightly different risk-return profiles.

Additional Attributes Edge: None

Morningstar Factor Profile Summary

The following two charts, courtesy of Morningstar, show how the funds compare across key factors. At a glance, they look almost identical. Both have favorable attributes, including high yield, better-than-average quality, below-average volatility and good liquidity. However, the size graphic doesn’t do justice to DVYE’s market cap ($3.2 billion), which is more than three times that of DGS ($991 million).

Sector Analysis by Country

The table below depicts the funds’ country allocations.

Country Allocation Takeaways:

Both have hefty allocations to Taiwan, their largest country allocation.

DVYE has almost one-fifth in Russia, while DGS has none. This increases DVYE’s risk, but could be advantageous given Russia’s attractive valuations now. For example, the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) has a P/E of 7 and P/B of 0.84.

DGS has more exposure to China than DVYE. However, both are well below the FTSE EM index weight of about 37%.

DGS has about 9% in South Korea and 6% in Hong Kong, with DVYE carrying none.

South Korea has a reputation as a solid foreign country to invest in, with excellent growth prospects. Hong Kong carries additional political risk due to the protests over the past year.

Given these tradeoffs, I wouldn’t assign an advantage to either fund based on country allocation. However, DVYE might get a boost if Russian equity valuations improve. That, in turn, depends on a recovery in oil and an improving worldwide economic picture.

Country Allocation Edge: None

Sector Analysis by Industry

Now let's look at the funds' industry sector allocations.

Industry Sector Takeaways

The biggest variances are in materials, communication services, consumer discretionary and industrials. The slightly larger materials allocation for DVYE could be a plus or minus, depending on economic growth. But it is likely the post-virus, debt-laden world economies will experience slower growth. If there is a post-virus permanent shift towards virtual work and play, the fund could benefit more given its much larger allocation to communications. DVYE has a greater allocation to energy, likely due to its large position in Russia. This can go either way given the crash in demand and the longer-term trend towards alternative energy. However, energy has fallen so far so fast, and massive monetary stimulus bodes well for commodities, including oil.

DGS’ larger commitment to consumer discretionary equities may be advantageous if economies tend to localize further. Many expect this due to the possible lasting effects of supply chain disruptions and increasing protectionism. The fund’s larger allocation to information technology may also prove more advantageous in an increasingly virtual world where EM societies are playing catch-up.

DGS has a higher allocation to industrials and health care. These sectors tend to be more local and may benefit from faster local economic growth and be less prone to foreign trade conditions. Also, the potential shift to more locally dependent economies tends to favor smaller-cap companies, which favors DGS.

Wisdom Tree states, “By dividend weighting our strategy, the portfolio takes on some unique 'lower beta' tilts relative to a market cap-weighted approach. The portfolio has tended to be overweight higher-yielding sectors such as utilities, real estate and consumer staples, which are typically more defensive.” Nonetheless, the year-to-date outperformance of DVYE versus DGS and downside capture ratios cited above suggest that DVYE is the safer of the two funds.

Industry Sector Edge: Slightly in favor of DGS

Overall Winner: DGS

In summary, I chose DGS as my top EM small-cap value fund. Key macro factors for the asset class include attractive EM market fundamentals, long term superior performance, low valuations and opportunity for reversion to the mean. Positive fund-specific factors for DGS include valuation, expenses, yield, liquidity, category performance, and industry diversification.

Another critical factor in favor of DGS over DVYE in my opinion is the small cap tilt. While recent performance has not supported the efficacy of this factor, over the long run it has proven itself. This may be especially true going forward given the potential shift to more localized economies after the COVID-19 disruption. DVYE is an excellent holding for the EM mid-cap value sector and may be preferred by investors who don’t care about small cap factor exposure. But DGS checks all the boxes for an attractive EM small-cap value fund.

Risks and Timing

As I discussed in my last article, the key risks with DGS and the entire EM sector are:

COVID-19 impact and recovery time

Trade wars

ESG concerns

Currency risk

Reversion to the mean might not happen for a while

Developed market economies and equity market sentiment will have large effects on EM and EM small-cap value performance. How those evolve is anybody's guess. But last month, I explored possibilities for U.S. equities in the article "How Low Can it Go? Possibilities from Dispassionate Market Valuation Models."

If you haven’t yet, you might want to check out the recent SA article, "Emerging Market Crisis is Looming." It describes a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on emerging markets. As a result, it might be wise to wait at least until the curve flattens across most EM countries.

Perhaps more importantly, several leading epidemiologists are expecting a continuation of the virus, even if we flatten the curve near term. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at University of Minnesota, is an internationally recognized expert in infectious diseases. He says the history of pandemics shows they tended to peak six months after their emergence. If he’s right, we could very well be seeing more pain and lack of clarity for a long time.

Conclusion

I’ve owned DGS since 2014 as my sole EM small-cap value fund and periodically rebalance to my long-term target allocation. I have 15% of my equities allocated to EM, with two-thirds in DGS and one-third in VWO.

For committed long-term investors (at least 5-10 years), this may prove to be a good entry point to begin dollar cost averaging. As a value investor, DGS checks all the boxes in terms of the fundamentals - especially at seven times earnings and 90% of book value. During the March 2009 through March 2011 recovery period, it appreciated 250%. This type of gain could be eclipsed over the coming years, but risks are substantial.

Current volatility and uncertainty make buying a bit like a lion tamer stepping into the cage on the third day of training. You might be convinced things will be great in the long run, but how confident are you that the beast will behave today? DGS experienced a near-60% drawdown in the 2008-09 bear market. Cautious investors may wish to wait for further developments and have cash ready to deploy on further declines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGS, VWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.