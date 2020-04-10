Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/8/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/8/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Nexpoint Real Estate Finance (NREF), and;

SH Em Mkts Inc Fd (EDI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Quantum (QMCO), and;

Opko Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Temir (OTCPK:TMRR);

Steel Partners (SPLP);

Capital Senior Living (CSU);

Air Industries (AIRI);

Tortec Group (OTCPK:TRTK);

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);

Nvidia (NVDA);

Cloudflare (NET);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Emergent Bio (EBS);

Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD), and;

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Black Knight (BKI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Zentalis Pharm (ZNTL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Viking Global Investors BO Zentalis Pharm ZNTL JB* $13,050,000 2 Chan Kong Hoi PR,DIR,BO Temir TMRR JB* $5,788,896 3 B Riley Financial BO Quantum QMCO B $546,584 4 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $510,984 5 Dondero James D PR,DIR Nexpoint Real Estate Finance NREF B $392,301 6 Taglich Michael N DIR,BO Air Industries AIRI JB* $74,250 7 Ribar Brandon VP,COO Capital Senior Living CSU B $56,158 8 Smoot Stephen H CEO,PR,DIR Tortec Group TRTK JB* $50,000 9 Walker Gordon A VP Steel Partners SPLP AB $41,876 10 Shapiro Adam J LO,SEC SH Em Mkts Inc Fd EDI B $33,550

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warburg Pincus PE X DIR Crowdstrike CRWD JS* $575,099,972 2 Stevens Mark A DIR Nvidia NVDA S $26,431,600 3 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $24,676,282 4 Hsing Michael CEO,DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $19,332,570 5 Foley William P II CB,DIR Black Knight BKI S $15,495,000 6 Childs John W DIR Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding BHVN S $11,067,969 7 Zatlyn Michelle COO,DIR Cloudflare NET AS $4,796,609 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,377,266 9 El Hibri Fuad CB,DIR,BO Emergent Bio EBS AS $2,579,575 10 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $2,490,477

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.