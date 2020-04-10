Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/8/20

|
Includes: EDI, NREF, OPK, QMCO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/8/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Nexpoint Real Estate Finance (NREF), and;
  • SH Em Mkts Inc Fd (EDI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Quantum (QMCO), and;
  • Opko Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Temir (OTCPK:TMRR);
  • Steel Partners (SPLP);
  • Capital Senior Living (CSU);
  • Air Industries (AIRI);
  • Tortec Group (OTCPK:TRTK);
  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);
  • Nvidia (NVDA);
  • Cloudflare (NET);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Emergent Bio (EBS);
  • Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD), and;
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Black Knight (BKI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Zentalis Pharm (ZNTL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Viking Global Investors

BO

Zentalis Pharm

ZNTL

JB*

$13,050,000

2

Chan Kong Hoi

PR,DIR,BO

Temir

TMRR

JB*

$5,788,896

3

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QMCO

B

$546,584

4

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$510,984

5

Dondero James D

PR,DIR

Nexpoint Real Estate Finance

NREF

B

$392,301

6

Taglich Michael N

DIR,BO

Air Industries

AIRI

JB*

$74,250

7

Ribar Brandon

VP,COO

Capital Senior Living

CSU

B

$56,158

8

Smoot Stephen H

CEO,PR,DIR

Tortec Group

TRTK

JB*

$50,000

9

Walker Gordon A

VP

Steel Partners

SPLP

AB

$41,876

10

Shapiro Adam J

LO,SEC

SH Em Mkts Inc Fd

EDI

B

$33,550

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus PE X

DIR

Crowdstrike

CRWD

JS*

$575,099,972

2

Stevens Mark A

DIR

Nvidia

NVDA

S

$26,431,600

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$24,676,282

4

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$19,332,570

5

Foley William P II

CB,DIR

Black Knight

BKI

S

$15,495,000

6

Childs John W

DIR

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding

BHVN

S

$11,067,969

7

Zatlyn Michelle

COO,DIR

Cloudflare

NET

AS

$4,796,609

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,377,266

9

El Hibri Fuad

CB,DIR,BO

Emergent Bio

EBS

AS

$2,579,575

10

Cui Jingrong Jean

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

AS

$2,490,477

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.