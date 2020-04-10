Royal Dutch Shell - This European Oil Major Is Well Positioned

The company can handle the downturn. In the event of a potential recovery, the company should be able to emerge stronger than ever, with significant FCF.

Royal Dutch Shell has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has made a number of steps to be able to better position itself for the downturn.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has seen its market capitalization drop to less than $140 billion with a double-digit dividend yield. The company has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets, and the company’s recently announced portfolio changes position it well to handle the downturn. As we’ll see throughout this article, these changes make the company a solid investment.

Royal Dutch Shell - Offshore Today

Royal Dutch Shell Shareholder Update

Royal Dutch Shell announced its most recent shareholder update, discussing how the company is planning to handle the oil downturn. The company has made a number of announcements here that are important to discuss.

The first announcement is the company will continue to focus on its integrated gas segment. The company’s integrated gas production will be ~950 thousand barrels / day, and the company has 90% of its contracts linked to long-term oil prices. That means that in 1Q 2020, the company expects CFFO to be mostly the same, however, that could decline in further quarters.

The second announcements from the company come from its upstream, oil products, and chemical segments. The company expects utilization to drop almost 10% among these segments, however, it, overall, expects its businesses to remain quite strong. Of course the company’s businesses will remain here due to lower margins. However, the company will continue to operate as expected.

The company is also expecting some 1Q 2020 expenses as a result of lower oil prices and various other factors. However, there is a bright spot of hope. The company is rapidly cutting costs, announcing almost $10 billion in cost cuts in an earlier update. At the same time, the company has signed a new revolving credit facility to strengthen its financial position, bringing total liquidity up to $40 billion.

That’s massive. For reference, the company’s dividend is $15 billion / year. The company has a $150 billion market capitalization. This means the company has enough to pay its dividend for almost 3 years, or in other words, it has almost 30% of its market capitalization liquid. That’s significant because we don’t expect the oil crash to last for multiple years, so in our eyes, Royal Dutch Shell is one of the best positioned here.

Royal Dutch Shell Asset Overview

Royal Dutch Shell has an impressive portfolio of assets that supports the company’s ability to handle the downturn, especially with its recent shareholder update.

Royal Dutch Shell Assets - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The above image highlights the company’s upstream and integrated gas projects. The company had a number of major project start ups in 2019 that are on track to deliver a massive $5 billion in CFFO. At the same time, the company has continued to explore other areas, as it focuses on high-grading its portfolio. The current oil crash has shared this trend of high grading portfolios rather than focusing on pure growth.

All of this highlights the strength of the company’s portfolio. It is continuing to lower costs and divest higher cost assets.

Additionally, the company has two other significant aspects of its portfolio - it’s rapidly growing retail and power divisions. The company’s retail division has 8 million active cards as the company’s rapidly adding thousands of new sites. Especially in new market regions like China, the company is rapidly upgrading its asset portfolio and expanding its high grade V-Power fuel.

One of the most exciting aspects of the company’s portfolio is also the company’s power business. The company is already supplying several % of the UK’s power through renewables and it is focused on rapidly expanding this business. As EV vehicles grow, the company is rapidly expanding the number of charge points, and with renewable fuel, should help the company diversify its business.

Royal Dutch Shell Capital Spending

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on its capital spending plans.

Royal Dutch Shell Capital Spending - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company had $23.9 billion in cash capital spending and has since cut its 2020 capital spending to less than $20 billion. The company was able to rapidly decrease its capital spending to below its goals, to maximize FCF during a difficult time. The company should be able to maintain this low capital spending, however, it clearly has the ability to lower this further.

The company announced it has a $6 billion cash flow susceptibility for a $10 decline in oil prices. With Brent crude at more than $30 / barrel, that means the company should see organic FCF drop by $18 billion. That means, even when you account for the company’s declines in capital spending, the company should be able to cover its dividends. That highlights how quickly the company has improved its financial position.

Oil Price Recovery

On top of Royal Dutch Shell being able to handle current oil prices, the company’s long-term potential is based on the timing of a recovery. All though being able to comfortably handle the 10% dividend for the downturn is still quite a good deal.

Oil Price Breakeven - Market Realist

However, if you take a look at current oil prices, it’s clear that they’re very unsustainable, especially when you account for OPEC, which needs much higher prices to balance its budget. The fact current prices are unsustainable for OPEC and other countries is clear in the amount of work that has been done to discuss potential production cuts.

Realistically, after the 2016 oil crash, crude oil prices had hit a fairly reasonable steady state at roughly $60 / barrel Brent. In the event that happens for Royal Dutch Shell, that could push the company’s market cap to FCF yield at the mid-single digits. That significant recovery could allow the company to rapidly grow shareholder rewards, restarting share buybacks.

Royal Dutch Shell Risk

Royal Dutch Shell really only has one risk worth paying attention to. That’s the risk that oil prices remain lower than expected for longer. For example, if the company is forced to cut its capital spending further, then the company might see its production drop, which would hurt its potential for shareholder returns. Simultaneously, the company’s dividends and other financial obligations are significant.

While the company has ample liquidity and lower costs than average, a longer oil crash could still hurt the company and its ability to reward shareholders.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell, as an European oil major, is well positioned. The company has ample liquidity and has been working on its upstream assets. At the same time, the company is working on rapidly expanding its power and retail portfolios, both portfolios that could allow the company to handle the downturn. The company’s overall portfolio will enable the company to continue earnings money.

At the same time, the company has ample room to reduce its costs further. The company has already shown the ability to lower its capital spending and can do that further if required. The company is covering its dividends. We expect oil prices to recover going forward, they’re simply unsustainable at the current time. That recovery will reward shareholders going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.