Spring 2020 Investor Letter: The Bears Woke Up
Due to liquidity and credit concerns, many bond categories also sold off with the equity market.
The other factor the market is contending with is the oil market-share spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The first quarter was an unprecedented one, as the S&P 500 Index decline was the fastest 30%+ sell-off ever. The market ultimately fell 33.9% from February 19 to its low on March 23, just 23 trading days. This occurred on the back of a strong 2019 where the S&P 500 Index was up 31.5% for the year. A strong start was underway for 2020 with the S&P 500 Index up 5.1% through February 19. The COVID-19 virus pandemic puts individuals and investors in an environment that was unimaginable just a few weeks ago.
Our Spring 2020 Investor Letter contains additional commentary on the current environment and, importantly, our views on opportunities as the government-mandated "stay-at-home" orders are relaxed. More insight is accessible in the Investor Letter below.
