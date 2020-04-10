GOF: This Popular Bond Fund Looks Rather Risky

The current market has seen the market prices of nearly every asset class get punished as investors fear that the COVID-19 disease will cause an epidemic and lead to an economic slowdown. In response to these fears, participants have essentially withdrawn most liquidity from the market. This prompted the Federal Reserve to announce and implement an emergency rate cut and multiple levels of support into both the repo and commercial paper markets in an effort to get money moving again. In theory, this should prove beneficial for the price of bonds, but thus far, only Treasuries and cash have benefited to any significant degree, which shows us the true extent of the market's fear. This may create an opportunity for investors willing to take a long-term position in corporate and other riskier bonds. One well-known and fairly popular closed-end fund that many would use for this is the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), but unfortunately, this fund may have a great deal of risk.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has the stated objective of maximizing total return through both current income and capital appreciation. This is rather unusual for a bond fund, as fixed-income funds usually only pursue current income. Although bonds can appreciate, and generally do when interest rates decline, their upside is somewhat limited compared to what stocks can do. This fund is not entirely a fixed-income fund though, as it does have the ability to invest up to 50% of its assets in common equities, which does provide it with superior returns compared to bond funds during strong markets, but still gives us the safety of bonds during times when the market is somewhat less favorable like it is today.

The fund's share price actually held up reasonably well until mid-March, when it began to fall off a cliff. It has started to recover since then in response to the Federal Reserve's interventions, but still remains well below its highs. This is clearly visible here:

Some readers may attribute this to the fact that the fund can hold up to 50% in stocks, but it is not currently exercising that ability. In fact, fully 94.41% of GOF's assets are invested in fixed-income securities, with only a scant 4.94% invested into equities:

Source: Guggenheim

When we consider that bond prices generally move inversely to interest rates, this steep decline following the central bank's interest rate cuts does not appear to make any real sense. This is a very real sign of the current fear that permeates the markets, as investors will sell off bonds (and thus push down the price) if they feel that there is a risk that the issuing company will not be able to pay off the bond. This is a not infrequent occurrence in the high yield bond market, which is one reason why junk bonds correlate somewhat with the stock market, but it is rather uncommon with investment-grade bonds. That is not what many of these are, though. In fact, only 5.08% of the portfolio is classified as investment-grade bonds. This can clearly be seen here:

Source: Guggenheim

With that said though, we can see that fully 39.08% of the portfolio consists of bank loans. I have discussed some of the risks of leveraged loans in the past, which is the type of bank loan usually held by a bank loan fund like the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) or other closed-end funds. A leveraged loan is defined thusly (courtesy of Investopedia):

A leveraged loan is a type of loan that is extended to companies or individuals that already have considerable amounts of debt or poor credit history. Lenders consider leveraged loans to carry a higher risk of default and thus leveraged loans are more costly for the borrower. Leveraged loans for companies or individuals with debt tend to have higher interest rates than typical loans.

In some ways then, these are similar to junk bonds, as both are backed by companies that have weaker balance sheets and perhaps income statements than more financially secure entities. These entities are more likely to have difficult weathering an economic downturn than their more conservative peers. Unfortunately though, we do not know exactly who these loans are extended to or what the financial situation of the companies on the other side actually is. The only real way for us to get some idea is to look at the rating agencies' opinion of the investments in the portfolio. Here it is:

Source: Guggenheim

An investment grade security is anything rated BBB or higher. These assets account for 27.13% of the portfolio. Admittedly, that is less than what we would ordinarily want to see in a safe haven fixed-income investment, as it clearly shows that the fund's management is investing the majority of its money in riskier assets in an effort to chase yield. The pursuit of yield is not always a particularly good strategy when you just want to keep your money safe, but it can be a reasonable strategy when one has a long time horizon and is more interested in getting a stream of income. In addition to this, we can see that fully 14.74% of the fund's assets are invested in unrated bonds. If these are securities that have relatively low default risk, then between this and the fund's cash position, just under half of it should be reasonably safe. It is also possible (or perhaps likely), however, that the reason the issuing entities did not obtain ratings for this debt is that they were well aware that there is a high risk of default. Thus, we can see that somewhere between half and two-thirds of the portfolio is invested in at least moderately risky debt. This may explain the recent action in the market with regard to the fund's share price.

Oil Prices and High Yield Bonds

One possible reason for the market's concern over high yield debt can be found in energy prices. As I am certain anyone reading this is well aware, recent advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling technologies have allowed America's energy companies to tap the nation's enormous reserves of tight oil and natural gas, which has turned the nation into the largest producer of both fossil fuels. There is one major downside to extracting these resources, however. As I pointed out in a recent article, the production of oil from shale has an incredibly high decline rate. This is something that naturally occurs with all oil wells, as the underlying resources are tapped, but it is especially severe in the nation's shale plays, with production declining as much as 50% in the first year in some cases. This is visible here:

Source: Econbrowser.com

As a consequence, shale oil producers have to keep drilling new wells in order to simply maintain their production, let alone grow it. This would not be a problem if energy prices were high enough to allow the companies to finance this drilling from cash flow, but that has not been the case. We can see this in the fact that the industry as a whole has consistently had negative free cash flow over the past ten years:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean (RIG)

In order to finance this, shale oil producers have generally made it relatively easy to raise money from yield-starved investors, allowing the shale oil sector to burn through more than $150 billion since 2012, according to Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

Admittedly, not all of this comes from the issuance of high yield debt. In fact, as I noted in a recent article on Kinder Morgan (KMI) and in a recent article on TC PipeLines (TCP), the overwhelming majority of both companies' contracts are with investment-grade companies. Nonetheless, the energy sector does account of 11% of North America's high yield market. Thus, GOF probably has a certain degree of exposure to the debt of this sector.

The current fears over the COVID-19 pandemic have led to numerous quarantine-in-place orders from authorities around the world, and even in places that have not yet implemented these policies, people are very hesitant about making non-essential trips out of fear of contracting the virus. We have also seen factories and other industrial facilities shut down. This has caused energy consumption to decrease while supplies increase. Naturally, oil prices have declined in response, with prices currently sitting at their lowest level in more than five years:

Source: Business Insider

As we have already noted, the companies operating in the shale oil patch were generally unable to generate positive cash flow, even with oil prices at much higher levels than today. It seems unlikely that they could suddenly begin to make money in this environment. The fear in the market this time around, though, might make it not only difficult to refinance this debt as it comes due, but also the low prices could make it challenging for them to even make the interest payments to carry the debt. This could, therefore, result in a wave of defaults across the energy sector, which would undoubtedly affect GOF's portfolio negatively. This problem is going to exacerbated if we start to see other issuers of high yield debt go into default. This may be what the market is frightened of with regard to this fund and why it has performed so poorly over the past month.

Leverage

One strategy that closed-end funds often employ in order to boost their returns is the use of leverage. Essentially, this means that the fund is borrowing money to purchase bonds or other assets. As long as the interest rate on this borrowed money is less than the profit made off of the investment, this serves to boost the returns off of the asset. As closed-end funds are able to borrow at institutional rates, this is generally going to be the case. However, leverage is a doubled-edged sword, because the creditor does not reduce the outstanding balance on the loan if the underlying asset actually declines, so this also amplifies any losses.

As the use of leverage amplifies losses, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much leverage. That is certainly the case with GOF right now, as currently the fund is only about 6.27% levered. I will admit that this is better than I expected to find, as I was worried that GOF was borrowing money to buy high yield energy bonds. The fact that the fund currently employs no leverage does increase its safety in the current market, which is nice to see for potential investors, even if the high yield bonds do make it somewhat more vulnerable to an economic downturn than some of its peers.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like GOF, the usual way to value it is by looking at a measurement known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the fund's investors would receive if it was immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case right now. As of April 8, 2020 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $14.62 per share. However, the fund actually trades hands for $15.77 per share, which gives it a 7.87% premium to net asset value. This would be an expensive price to pay in ordinary conditions, but given the potential risks of the high-yield debt in the portfolio, it seems very overpriced.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bonds and other fixed-income assets can offer a certain bastion of safety in the current market, as investors frequently buy high-quality ones that will probably end up maturing with payment in full and thus ensure that the money does not get lost. The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a very popular fund among retail investors, but it may also be a risky one. This is due to the fact that the fund appears to be invested in high-yield debt, including the debt of financially weak energy companies. There is a very real risk of several of these companies going into default, should the low energy price environment continue for much longer and generate losses for the fund. Caution is urged here.

