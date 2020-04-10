Investment Grade And Government Bond CEFs' Turn To Shine

We look specifically at how two such funds performed in their roles before and after the coronavirus nosedive.

If this coronavirus-induced nosedive has driven home anything, it's "stick to the plan, in good times and bad."

Last year, when the markets were surging upward, I was tempted again and again to trade out of a few of my funds whose market yield had dropped below 7%. There were so many other CEFs with distributions at 8% or higher - it was a tempting switch.

However, diversification is a key component of my investment strategy, so when I trade up, I like to move into a similar fund with a better yield. Each time I went searching for an alternate to one of these holdings, I discovered that either the distribution rates were roughly the same or the alternate didn't hold up as well based on its history or its portfolio. So, I held onto my lower-yielding funds that hold investment grade bonds and government bonds, including US Treasuries. I told myself they'd be worth their salt someday.

That day came in March 2020. COVID-19 went global and the markets tanked. CEFs were hit especially hard - as they usually are in these scenarios - as investors panicked and ran for the hills. Little was spared.

Even so, the bond funds I'd nearly sold a dozen times over quickly became a stabilizing force of my perpetual income portfolio. I'm so thankful I stuck to my strategy and avoided going all-in after higher yields.

GDO: Investment Grade Bonds

The closed-end fund I struggled the most to keep due to its decreasing yield is the Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO). It holds investment grade bonds of varying maturities. Price-wise, GDO is a slow mover, but over the course of 2019, it steadily pushed upward, moving closer and closer to its NAV. As the fund slowly pressed higher, its distribution rate declined, putting it below my personal threshold of 7% for the past year.

It was difficult not to view GDO as a fault in my income portfolio when most other funds were still yielding around 9%. But as yield is a percentage of market price, the decreasing yield of GDO was a function of its steadily growing share price and not on a declining distribution. This is by no means a growth fund, but it has been a steady plodder.

As mentioned earlier, I searched for an alternative fund to GDO several times, but I couldn't find one with similar holdings that had a better yield or held up as well in backtests. I somewhat grudgingly held on.

(The graphic below is an example of one such comparison, using another global opportunities fund, FAM.)

When the stock market began to falter last month, GDO barely budged. It quickly rose to the top of my income portfolio, and that's when I realized the power of sticking to my strategy even when I'd been tempted to fudge on it several times. The fund held on longer than most of my other funds before it too began dropping in price during the subsequent nosedive. When it fell enough to reach a yield over 8%, I bought more shares. GDO is like the reliable old tortoise: slowly and steadily, it will win the race.

MGF: Government Bonds

The other fund I sometimes struggled to keep over the past year is the MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF). MGF is ranked as an Investment Grade bond fund by all the screeners I've seen. This has always perplexed me. Back in 2018, it held 24% US Treasuries and 49% government-backed securities, and in 2019, it held 41% US Treasuries and 45% investment-grade bonds, as well as a decent smattering still in govt-backed holdings. With such a heavy weighting to government bonds, MGF has been my choice to cover that sector. The most recent report dated February 29, 2020 states that it currently holds 36% US Treasuries and 49% mortgage-backed securities, with just a few govt-backed securities. This indicates a recent move toward more investment grades.

There are very few government bond CEFs available, and the few that show up in the screeners have paltry yields for closed-end funds. With few choices in this space, I've stuck with MGF.

Here again, while many other CEFs were spinning off distributions at well over 8%, MGF appeared to be faltering, hovering closer to 7%. But again, whenever I went searching for an alternative fund, MGF always won hands down.

I was tempted, on more than one occasion, to switch out to its sister fund MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN). Their portfolios are fairly similar, but MIN's distribution rate is usually much higher. This is due to its heavier exposure outside government bonds, so that would also be a trade-off diversification-wise. What really stopped me from switching, however, was a comparison of growth charts, both with and without reinvesting distributions.

Despite its lower distribution rate, MGF keeps proving itself to be the long-term winner, even against many other bond funds and despite its lackluster appearance in the short term. I finally realized it's a little gem that has been stuck in the bottom of the box. So, I held on.

Fast forward to March 2020. All my holdings are dropping. My portfolio has lost about 30% of its value. A couple of positions are down as low as 75%! And then there's MGF, sitting on top of the pile, its price having barely budged. No longer the lackluster one, MGF finally get its chance to shine.

Both GDO and MGF have been holding my portfolio together from a market value perspective, holding out hope that everything's going to be fine.

A Side Note

I did pick up shares of MIN with some cash reserves, with the realization that things could be rough for a while longer. The news just out this morning of the Fed holding up the bond market leads me to believe that things can only get better with these funds from here.

Concluding Thoughts

As I am no analyst, I can only share my personal thoughts and experiences with regard to investing. Digging into financial records is not my strong suit, so instead, I have to keep my strategy simple and straightforward.

I invest for income. Closed-end funds make up the bulk of my portfolio, and they offer hefty distributions. I don't have data mining models or special software that trigger flashing red lights when it's time to buy or sell a fund, so instead, I mostly watch current yields and premiums. If a fund's yield falls below 7%, I take a closer look to see if switching to a comparable fund is warranted. This has worked well for me so far. My CEF portfolio is well-diversified, and I aim to keep it that way. Each fund has a role to play. The recent rout was a good lesson in the importance of sticking to the plan - in good times and bad. The holdings that lag in good times will be the front-runners in bad times. This has proven true during this sudden, panic-induced storm. Stay the course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDO, MGF, MIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.