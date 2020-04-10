XLY: Consumer Confidence Is Dead, Prepare For Brutal Earnings

While COVID case growth has leveled off and buoyed the markets, it may only be due to testing constraints.

The COVID pandemic is likely to hurt the earnings of consumer discretionary firms more than most.

Of all the sectors to crash in March, consumer discretionary saw one of the largest drops (-34%) followed by the most significant bounce (currently 22%). This sector holds consumer-oriented companies like Nike (NYSE:NKE) or Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), but excludes most "necessity" firms like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) or Kroger (NYSE:KR). This will likely be the sector to see the most significant sales declines due to COVID as most consumption is limited to necessities. In parts of the U.S, "essential" stores like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are even banned from selling non-essential items like Nike shoes.

Despite the tremendous likely earnings losses, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) is only down 15% YTD and maintains a high valuation with a forward "P/E" of 22.5X (note, this is largely not yet accounting for COVID-related declines). Of course, many of the companies in the fund are generally well-liked by consumers and investors. This includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (23% of assets), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) (12%), and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) (7.5%). These three companies that remain open and are possibly seeing increased sales as U.S consumers have time to spend on their hands (recent Google Trends search volume is strong for each).

That said, the longer-run outlook for consumer discretionary is weak. Not only are most of these companies highly overvalued, but they are also likely to see poor revenue and high debt. On the supply-side, it is likely that production costs will increase as the entire global supply chain slows. On the demand side, skyrocketing unemployment (already over 16M jobless) and falling consumer sentiment will slow demand. Many companies in XLY have alarmingly high debt levels, so it won't take much to bring them into insolvency.

Given the recent rally, investors as a whole appear to remain hopeful that the economic impacts of the virus are short-lived. Indeed, U.S COVID case-growth has seemed to have hit a peak, but so too has the total U.S daily testing capacity; meaning the plateau may be a false signal. Even more, after stopping the virus and reopening its economy, China has seen a low but accelerating rise in new cases. If China is forced to re-close its economy, it will certainly signal that the U.S. economy must remain closed for much longer than equity markets seem to anticipate.

Given the possibility of a prolonged "pause" and further increase to unemployment and furloughs, discretionary consumption would likely decline considerably. Yes, the government has tried to help, but $1,200 checks will likely go to necessities like food and rent. Fed QE purchases and SBA stimulus may help, but large public consumer-oriented firms are not a bailout target.

Combined with high valuations, this seems to be a solid short setup for XLY. Let's dig into the details.

A Closer Look At XLY's Portfolio

In general, XLY holds higher-valuation firms that have had strong earnings growth over the past decade. It is very top-heavy, with its largest holding AMZN making up almost a quarter of the fund's total value. Further, the top ten holdings in the ETF make up nearly 70% of its AUM, while the bottom 51 holdings only make up 30%.

In general, the top holdings of the fund are the higher-growth firms, while the remaining are more traditional lower valuation consumer discretionary firms like carmakers and big-box retailers. Here is the ETF's current industry allocation breakdown:

(State Street)

As you can see, most of the fund is concentrated in internet retail (i.e. AMZN) and specialty retail (i.e. Home Depot). As you can see below, Google Trends search volume for the major specialty retail firms showed an initial spike late March during the beginning of the crisis that has since declined to normal levels:

(Google Trends)

This is a signal that these firms may see a small COVID-related sales boost. However, it may have been due to the fear-buying phenomena that will likely end in lower sales volume.

Understandably, the positive trend has so far remained for internet retail companies like AMZN and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). See below:

(Google Trends)

This is a signal that sales will likely be stronger for these firms than last quarter's. Of course, that does not mean the stocks will rise. In my opinion, Amazon is one of the world's most overvalued companies, considering its inability to improve its profit margins.

Next, we have XLY's major Hotels and Restaurant stocks where declines are more extreme:

(Google Trends)

As you can see, search volume for Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) has utterly collapsed, while it is just depressed for Starbucks and McDonald's. I expect this industry to see one of the most significant earnings declines coming from COVID.

The last significant holding in the fund is Nike which has seen depressed search volume akin to that of Starbucks. That said, because Nike does have physical stores, the relationship between search volume and sales is less clear.

Alarming Balance Sheet Positions

While search data for each of these industries differ, one important figure does not differ much between these stocks: debt buildup. As you can see below, all of the top 12 holdings in XLY have seen considerable balance sheet leverage increases:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, few of these companies are necessarily asset-rich, so TIIE or Debt/EBITDA would usually be preferred. That said, EBITDA will likely be significantly lower for most of these firms this year, making such ratios misleading. Balance sheet leverage is useful largely because it shows the buildup of unsecured debt for most of these firms. Much of this debt has likely gone toward buybacks and dividends as opposed to operational improvements as has become the norm for large-caps.

Such efforts have also resulted in illiquidity for most of these companies. Among the top 12 companies in XLY, all have seen their quick ratios (current assets ex. inventory over current liabilities) decline over the past decade. In fact, only one, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), has enough liquid current assets to meet current liabilities this year. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, I believe it is clear that the buildup of unsecured debt and depletion of cash in these firms has reached alarming levels. Most lack cash on hand to make it through a period of negative earnings without high short-term borrowing. While these companies will likely be able to get short-term cash, competition for cash is extreme today, meaning they will likely be forced to pay much higher interest rates than normal, jeopardizing future cash flows.

Long-Run Economic Outlook Remains Weak

The fact is the U.S. economy was weak before COVID began. GDP growth was decent, but it was hardly positive if U.S Federal deficit spending was excluded. The yield curve has been flat, and robust economic indicators like vehicle sales were weak.

March's economic optimism and consumer sentiment were abysmal. See below:

(Trading Economics)

While many might expect a quick rebound in sentiment after this is over, I have serious doubts. Many Americans will have drawn down their savings. Even more, it takes quite a bit more time and effort to hire someone than to fire them, meaning unemployment is likely to stay higher for longer. The Federal Reserve is pouring money onto businesses, but recent data suggest their efforts may be spiking future inflation.

Even if the economy makes a seemingly unlikely "V-shape" recovery, growth will likely remain low due to today's extreme debt levels. Companies are unlikely to be able to buy back shares at the previous rate, and it is likely trade war-type issues with China will resume with greater animosity. The companies in XLY are undoubtedly very China-dependent as a large portion sell items produced in China or have only grown due to expansion into China (i.e. Starbucks). Thus, the valuations of these firms will likely come down from their current extremes.

I firmly believe XLY is a "sell". Frankly, given poor prospects and high debt levels, I believe these firms should be trading at half of their current valuation (TTM "P/E" of 10X), implying a price of $53. That said, a weighted-average TTM "P/E" of 15X is a bit more likely, which gives us a price target of $80 for XLY.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.