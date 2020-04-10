Wayfair: Online Furniture Shopping Is Having A Heyday

The company expects to meet or exceed its Q1 guidance. The fact that consumers have altered their shopping habits may permanently convert customers to Wayfair far beyond Q1.

Shares of Wayfair shot up 40% this week on a company announcement that demand has soared in the wake of the coronavirus.

Wayfair, the online furniture retailer, has been one of the few e-commerce stocks that have not outperformed the broader market since the bear market began.

Wayfair (W), the online furniture retailer, has long been one of the stocks that I've championed as growing to build a defensible moat and preparing to capitalize on a shift toward online purchases of furniture. As big swaths of other retail categories such as clothing move predominantly toward online, furniture has been one of the biggest hold-outs; and the coronavirus pandemic is potentially a catalyst that will put consumers over the edge.

Yet up until the beginning of this week, Wayfair stock had been severely punished by investors, at one point down to all-time lows below $25 in mid-March (losing about three-quarters from the beginning of the year). This week, however, Wayfair began a sharp rally after the company unexpectedly announced that demand had soared in the wake of the stay-at-home orders across the U.S, validating its strategy of investing in infrastructure to bring furniture shopping online.

Data by YCharts

Still down nearly 20% year-to-date and more than 50% versus all-time highs reached in 2019, I still believe Wayfair still has plenty of steam left to go - especially with revenue growth now on an accelerating trend. Keep your eyes on an entry point here if you haven't dipped into the stock already.

The unexpected growth swing

Heading into the bear market, there were two competing theses on how the coronavirus would play out for Wayfair:

On the bearish side, furniture is considered by many to be a luxury good. The fact that household wealth has greatly diminished since February in the form of layoffs, furloughs, and an unprecedentedly swift stock market reckoning may mean that people hold off on their large furniture purchases

On the bullish side, people are now stuck all day at home - and they might be appraising what new pieces of furniture they need. With Wayfair's traditional competitors like IKEA, Crate & Barrel, and other retailers shuttered across the country, Wayfair would become the pivotal venue to shop for and buy furniture

The company made an announcement this week suggesting the latter bullish thesis is true, sending shares up more than 40% on the news. Here's an excerpt of the text of the announcement below:

Figure 1. Wayfair revenue announcement Source: Wayfair investor press room

The key points to take away here: when Wayfair originally set out its guidance for the first quarter of 15-17% y/y growth, it had already predicted that growth would fall from Q4's 26% y/y growth rate (which, in turn, decelerated sharply from Q3's 42% y/y growth rate). Investors sent shares of Wayfair sharply lower in March, banking that even this mid-teens growth expectation was overreaching and that the coronavirus would have a greater impact on demand.

Now, however, Wayfair has highlighted that "after entering the month of march with gross revenue growing at slightly below 20% y/y," growth rates have since more than doubled toward the end of March. This mean that Wayfair's revenue clip rates have roughly returned to the >40% y/y growth rates at which it was performing in Q3, when the stock was trading above $100.

We can indeed confirm Wayfair's assertion of higher demand through Google Trends, which measures search volumes. At the beginning of the year, Google Trends (which indexes search volumes between 0 and 100, with 100 being the highest period of search activity in a given time frame) gave Wayfair an index score of 75, and ended the most recent week with the maximum of 100 - suggesting a fierce increase in traffic to Wayfair's site.

Figure 2. Wayfair Google Trends results Source: Google Trends

It's important to acknowledge that this acceleration in web traffic and revenue is more than just a pull-in of demand. Across industries, many sectors have been benefited by the coronavirus. Grocery stores and household goods are the prime example: people have stocked up on staples in the fear of broad shutdowns and limited access to stores. In addition, the work-from-home mandates across the U.S. and abroad have stimulated demand for laptops and other work devices. These purchases, however, are largely pulled-in demand from future quarters. People might buy a laptop earlier because they need it to work from home now, but they won't replace it any faster.

To me, Wayfair's sales trends are hardly a pull-in of future demand. Furniture isn't a stockpile item like groceries, nor is it an absolute necessity like an old laptop that needs replacing. To me, Wayfair's pickup in sales represents a genuine creation of new demand, plus a channel shift from consumers that would traditionally purchase from a retailer like IKEA, but is now limited to online shopping.

Wayfair has spent years building the infrastructure to become the premier, low-cost online furniture retailer, and that bet is paying off now. It's safe to bank on the hopes that many of Wayfair's new customers, after trying out the service for the first time in the absence of retail furniture, will stick to the platform for future purchases, marking permanent conversions for Wayfair that justify its huge investments into logistics and supply chain.

As a side note, like many food delivery companies, Wayfair has successfully implemented no-contact delivery for even its bulky furniture items, and announced that it is doing daily cleanings of its facilities - enhancing consumer trust at this critical time.

It's also critical to refresh investors on one of the key pieces of the Wayfair bullish thesis: its portfolio of brands covers both the lower end and the higher segments of furniture, catering to a wide range of incomes. As all people on the income spectrum are sequestered at home, it's a fantastic time for Wayfair to be showcasing its wide price range of home goods.

Figure 3. Wayfair brand positioning Source: Wayfair Q4 earnings deck

Liquidity improvements

One of the other major concerns investors had with Wayfair prior to its April 6 announcement was its liquidity, as the market had feared for many retail businesses' ability to keep up with their obligations in a time of limited sales (the latter point which we now know to be false for Wayfair).

Take a look at Wayfair's most recent (fourth quarter) balance sheet below:

Figure 4. Wayfair Q4 balance sheet Source: Wayfair 4Q19 earnings release

As of the end of December, Wayfair had $1.14 billion of cash and securities on its balance sheet, alongside $1.46 billion of debt. In addition to announcing its expectation of accelerating revenue growth, Wayfair also announced that it has recently succeeded in raising $535 million of additional convertible debt:

Figure 5. Wayfair convertible debt announcement Source: Wayfair investor press room

This debt is only due in 5 years and incurs mild 2.5% interest in the form of additional bonds, and the conversion into stock will only dilute existing investors by about ~7% based on Wayfair's current market cap. This debt raise further shores up Wayfair's liquidity position with long-term capital, and raises its cash balances to roughly $1.68 billion.

We note as well that only $17.5 million of Wayfair's existing long-term debt has principal payments due this year, with another $466.4 million slated for repayment within an ample timeframe of 1-3 years - freeing up concerns that Wayfair may not be able to satisfy debt obligations this year.

Figure 6. Wayfair debt maturities Source: Wayfair 2019 10-K

Wayfair's cash operating expenses in FY19, meanwhile - excluding both stock-based comp and depreciation/amortization - amounted to $2.65 billion. Of that amount, $1.10 billion was dedicated to marketing, which is flexible to cut when times are crunched (Wayfair may not even need to pump in additional marketing dollars with the additional traffic coming to its stores online).

This suggests that Wayfair has at least three quarters of liquidity on its books even if it didn't produce a single sale of inventory (which we know to be highly untrue), and more if it cut down on advertising expenses - suggesting that the possibilities of Wayfair running into a cash crunch during the coronavirus are slim.

Cash flows and margin improvements

It's important to note that despite its reputation for GAAP losses, Wayfair's actual cash burn is fairly minimal. Up through FY19, Wayfair had generated positive operating cash flows, dipping negative only last year as the company stepped up both marketing and logistics costs to support international launches (primarily in the UK and Germany). While Wayfair's international arm is still operating at a heavier loss than the flagship U.S. business, these businesses have the potential to improve their margin trajectory as operations in these overseas markets mature. Either way, Wayfair's operating cash flow burn of ~$200 million last year is more than supported by the company's ~$1.7 billion of liquidity.

Figure 7. Wayfair historical cash flows Source: Wayfair 2019 10-K

In recent years, Wayfair has also accelerated its spending on capex in order to build out its logistics platform, especially overseas, which is the main driver pulling free cash flow burn to ~$600 million in the prior year. Again, however, Wayfair has sufficient liquidity to support these burn levels, and as Wayfair continues to complete its logistics network, its capex spend as a percentage of revenues will scale down over time.

The chart below highlights Wayfair's plan to hit profitability. Currently, the company is operating at slightly shy of 24% gross margins, roughly flat to when the company went public five years ago. However, Wayfair has been investing heavily into logistics (hence the heavy capex spend) with the hope of raising gross margins by as much as three points, up to 27%.

Figure 8. Wayfair long-term operating model Source: Wayfair Q4 earnings deck

While three points of gross margin may seem insignificant, it represents a large nominal value due to Wayfair's substantial revenue scale. At Wayfair's current run rate of ~$10 billion in revenue per year, a three-point improvement in gross margin would yield $300 million in extra profits, and would reverse the company's -$200 million operating cash flow loss in FY19 into a gain. In addition to gross margin scaling, Wayfair also intends to eventually shave off up to six points of advertising costs and eight points of general/administrative costs as a percentage of revenues, which would push the company up to profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA (and also likely a GAAP basis).

Wayfair's investments into scale are already intended to slowly drive the company toward a healthier margin profile; a kickstart in revenue from the coronavirus helps to speed up the process even more.

Key takeaways

Stay bullish on Wayfair as it expects an acceleration in revenue trends, which hopefully points to permanent conversions of consumers moving their furnitures from stores to online. The company's massive investments into building a logistics and supply chain platform to cheaply deliver furniture to consumers' doors will pay off as the coronavirus forces people to change their furniture-buying habits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.