American Express: The Storm Is Coming

Shares don't reflect the challenges ahead of what could be the worst economic downturn in nearly a century. We are bearish at these levels.

The business is going to see severe disruption in the quarters ahead. American Express is concentrated around US spending and small businesses.

The market has gone on a bit of a rally, and shares of American Express are now well off of 52-week lows set in March.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have bounced off of multi-year lows set sharply in mid-March when the overall markets crashed in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The stock market has been in rally mode over these past couple of weeks, and shares of American Express have begun to climb back towards $100 per share. Despite this positive momentum, we are cautious towards American Express at this time. The company's business portfolio is heavily exposed to economic fallout from the coronavirus that has yet to trickle through to the company's numbers. We outline our areas of concern below and lay out a more cautious approach to the stock.

American Express Is Highly Exposed To Economic Consequences Of Pandemic

The headwinds to come for American Express are driven by a layer of unfortunate circumstances. The company is concentrated in "all of the wrong spaces" that will result in severe risk exposure related to efforts to mitigate the coronavirus.

For the most part, these restrictions are not just some temporary "blip" in the fiscal year. The US economy (which is heavily driven by consumer spending) is virtually shut off at the moment. Gatherings are largely prohibited, restaurants are closed, and people aren't traveling. Because the coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything our society has faced in our lifetimes, nobody can be sure when things will begin to head back to "normal". The consequences of the pandemic are both social and economic, and it's virtually impossible to quantify the financial impact, or the duration of what is currently taking place. This is all why any companies with reliance on the economic pulse of the US are so at risk to disruption right now.

American Express conducts an overwhelming majority of its business within the US. To be exact, 76% of its billings are within the US. This high concentration in the US is increasingly worrisome when we further examine the makeup of American Express's business model.

If we look at the company's billings by industry, we see that "travel and entertainment" contribute about 30% of the company's total billings. These industries are largely shut down within the US. As a "canary in the coal mine", Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) recently said that it projects revenues to be down roughly 90% over the next three months - with no clear end in sight. With airlines indicating that hardly anybody is traveling, we don't see much better prospects for lodging, or dining - even with some restaurants offering takeout options to customers.

Source: American Express Company

If we look at the other 70-71% that is considered "non-T&E" by American Express, there are still signs of potential trouble. American Express splits out 42% of its billings as commercial. Of that wedge, about three-fourths of that is business from small and medium-size enterprises.

Source: American Express Company

Because smaller businesses lack the type of balance sheets that large corporations typically have, some projections put as many as one-fifth of small businesses at risk of serious financial distress in this environment. The government has been working to inject liquidity via its relief packages, but it's been widely publicized that these programs are stumbling out of the gate.

Unprecedented Consumer Risk

The other major portion of American Express billings is consumer-driven (45%), and there is trouble brewing here as well. Americans are being put out of work as businesses shut down (and remain shut down). Unemployment claims are skyrocketing at a record-setting pace, and estimates are that 10% of the US workforce has been laid off in just three weeks.

Source: CNBC

The more severe the situation becomes for US consumers, the more pressure there is for the government to introduce uncommon solutions in an attempt to provide relief. US senator Kamala Harris today called for a temporary freeze on consumer credit card interest rates and card fees that would last the duration of the crisis.

Source: American Express Company

Fees and interest alone contributed approximately 32% of the company's total revenue for 2019. It's certainly no given that something drastic like a freeze on credit card companies comes to pass, but the government has already provided similar relief on student loans, so it cannot be dismissed.

Shares Don't Reflect What Is Coming

While nobody can be certain which of these negative catalysts will come to pass (or the exact severity), it's evident that virtually every business aspect of American Express is now under threat of disruption in the short-medium term. The stock initially dropped sharply to reflect this, but the recent market rally has begun to carry shares back towards the $100 range.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn $6.67 for the 2020 fiscal year. The resulting earnings multiple of 14.23X is roughly in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 14.64X. These earnings estimates likely don't effectively factor in the headwinds to operating results reflected in the current macro environment.

With such a troubling operating climate that has no clear signs as to how long/severely the economic consequences will fester, we see enough risk to warrant a major margin of safety. This is especially true for a business that relies on US spending and economic activity such as American Express. If the stock were to trade at 10X earnings, the resulting target price of $66 per share would represent a strong margin of safety. While it's true that the stock hasn't traded this low since late 2016 (shares did touch $67 last month), the economy is now facing arguably the most severe challenges since the Great Depression. We believe that the market has yet to fully appreciate these extraordinary challenges ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.