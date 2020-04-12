Small Cap REITs Have Gotten Crushed

That said, much of the fall was due to non-fundamental factors and small caps have become opportunistic.

Small cap REITs have been decimated in recent years. The carnage began 3 years ago and was exacerbated by the economic shutdown. I recognize that decimated and carnage are strong words, but they are relevant here and can be used without hyperbole. In the last 52 weeks, small caps and micro caps are down (total return) between -50% and -80% depending on the market cap bucket.

In comparison, large caps are only down 21%. Thus, looking at the index level which is dominated by large caps, does not even begin to show the devastation in the REIT sector. If we look over a 3 year time horizon, the gap is even more startling.

Over 3 years, small and micro caps have returned between -56% and -80% compared to large caps at -5.5%. That is a 50 to 75 percentage point gap.

Differences of this magnitude have almost never been seen before. While the index may consist overwhelmingly of large caps due to being market cap weighted, only 71 out of 180 REITs are $2B or bigger. 60% of REITs fall below that $2B market cap threshold shown in the charts above.

So what is going on?

Are 60% of REITs going to die?

Is size such an important feature that the small are doomed?

Well, there are many factors in play here, so let us dig into each. We will start by discussing the factors that have made the situation genuinely worse for small caps

Leverage Overhead Law of large numbers

And follow by looking at the factors that may have caused the price differential to be overblown.

Ownership Liquidity ETFs

Leverage

In discussing the differences between small caps and large caps we are speaking in generalizations. There are exceptions and outliers on both sides of the size spectrum, but it is generally the case that small caps run at a bit higher leverage than large caps.

Many small caps are in the 40%-60% debt to capital range, while large caps are closer to 20%-40%. This is not strictly a bad thing as it can accentuate growth, but in times of extreme stress like the present, most investors would rather be in lower leverage securities.

Overhead

While small cap REITs pay their executives less, the salaries and other overhead are still larger as a percentage of revenue. Since the costs are spread over a smaller asset base, it causes overall margins to be a bit lower for small caps.

Law of large numbers

It is often a favorable thing that it is easier for small caps to move the needle. When a large cap makes a property acquisition it barely makes a difference in the bottom line while the same acquisition can be a significant growth factor for a small cap REIT. As such, single property acquisitions tend to get overlooked by the large cap REITs with the spoils going to small caps. However, it also takes less to move the needle in the other direction. A single tenant not paying rent is substantially more harmful to a small cap than a large cap.

Due to these 3 factors, small caps should fundamentally outperform during good times and fundamentally underperform in bad times.

We agree with the market that small caps should have taken a bigger hit in the present global economic shutdown response to COVID-19, but the order of magnitude seems a bit extreme. Leverage, overhead and the lumpiness of small size should have caused small caps to underperform by maybe 10% or 15%, not 50%. The underperformance was incorrectly exacerbated by a few factors.

Ownership

Small Cap REITs are often not touched by large institutional investors for a simple reason; It is not practical to invest in a $500mm market cap stock when the institution has billions to invest. It would not be possible to get a meaningful position size without altering the market price of the security. Thus, many large institutions have minimum market caps before they will even look at a stock. As a result, small caps tend to be owned in large part by retail investors.

In ordinary circumstances the difference in ownership is somewhat irrelevant, but when turmoil hits the markets and things start to fall, bids start to dry up in small cap issues.

If a mega cap stock falls, there are institutional investors there to catch it. Perhaps they had been waiting for the market price to come down to their buy target. This creates a sort of floor on the price of large caps.

Without this institutional support, prices on small caps can go however low owners are willing to sell it. This lack of institutional following ties into the liquidity situation.

Liquidity

Large caps often have good depth to their bids and asks. There might be a 3 thousand shares bid at $55.04 and another few thousand at $55.03. If someone puts in a market order to sell 5000 shares, they will get the first 3000 sold at $55.04 and the rest sold at $55.03.

This market depth functionally catches errant market orders and stabilizes pricing.

In a small cap issue, there may be a 1 thousand share bid at $25.06 and the next bid below that is 2000 shares at $24.00. If one similarly puts in a market order to sell 3 thousand shares they will get a waterfall of fill prices just as they would with the large cap, but rather than going down a penny to find the next bid it can be a large drop. In the example above, the first thousand shares of the sell order would be filled at $25.06 and the 2000 remaining would be filled at $24.00.

This can cause market prices of small caps to shock downward rather than trickle down and over the course of a bad market day or bad month as we just had, these differences add up to substantially larger drops in small caps.

You may be thinking that the solution here is for people to not foolishly place market orders and I agree that limit orders are almost always better. However, this does not fix the problem for forced sellers. Those on margin call or needing to liquidate for some other reason will have to sell into the void, potentially dropping market prices by many percentage points.

ETFs

The liquidity differential between large and small caps is exacerbated by ETFs as these instruments overwhelmingly hold large caps. Many small caps are below the size threshold to be included. For example, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) only buys REITs with market caps above roughly $450mm and even the small to mid caps that do make the cut are owned in tiny quantities by the ETF.

ETF fund flows therefore, contributed substantially to the liquidity and pricing support of large caps while a similar contribution was not found in small caps.

Overall, small caps should have fallen a bit more than large caps, but the difference in pricing performance went well beyond where it should have. This has left small cap REITs generally opportunistically priced.

Opportunity

I understand that the current situation is quite different from the Financial Crisis and it is nearly impossible to tell whether it will be more or less severe. At this point, the evidence points to it being a deeper recession but shorter in duration which is of course subject to all kinds of moving factors so please understand that it is no more than an educated guess.

Quite few REITs went bankrupt during the Financial Crisis and REITs broadly have stronger balance sheets than they did in 2007-2009. Anything can happen, but it stands to reason that it is unlikely for 60% of REITs to go bankrupt in this crash.

With small caps being priced like there is a high chance of bankruptcy, I think the weighted average outcome will be significantly better than what is baked into the market pricing. Based on this macro level reasoning, I am bullish on small cap REITs which can be bought in a bundle through the IndexIQ Small Cap REIT ETF (ROOF) or the Invesco KBW High Yield REIT ETF (KBWY).

That said, I believe there is substantially better opportunity in scooping up the small caps that were most unfairly punished given that small cap REIT prices dropped so indiscriminately. To avoid redundancy, our list of picks can be found here.

This week, small caps have begun to rally but there is a long way to go for them to catch up to their larger peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer