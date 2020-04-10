Gold's Main Risk: A Sudden Drop In Long Term Oil Futures

Even though we remain long-term bullish on GLD, a drop in long term oil futures could increase the selling pressure on gold in the near term.

Along with real rates expectations, the forward curve of oil is an important factor that drives the dynamics of gold in the medium term.

However, the short end of the oil curve is very volatile and it is the long end that matters the most.

Introduction

In this study, we challenge the conventional wisdom surrounding the dynamics of gold prices and fluctuations in the oil market. We found that there is no clear evidence of a relationship between oil and gold prices in the long run. The reason is because participants should look at the long end of the oil curve, which, in contrary to the short end, is much less volatile and is considered as an important driver of gold, along with real rates expectations.

We remain bullish on gold (GLD) in the long run amid massive liquidity injections from central banks combined with the risk of rising political uncertainty globally due to the sharp increase in unemployment rates. But a drop in the long end futures oil curve could increase the selling pressure on the precious metal in the short-to-medium term.

The sharp divergence between gold and oil

Since the start of the year, the oil price is down nearly 70% and many analysts have been questioning if the black gold has found its lows at $20 a barrel. We think that the oil shock on its own would have sent the world into a mild recession, but the uncertainty over COVID-19 in addition to the global lock-down will severely impact global GDP in the first half of this year. Figure 1 (left frame) looks at the price of oil YoY (3M Lead) with the annual US real GDP growth in the past 35 years. We can notice that oil shocks (40%+ drawdowns in oil prices) have generally led to a significant drop in growth or a recession.

Unlike the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the COVID-19 crisis is a supply shock that will spill over demand in the coming months; the closure of most of the small- and medium-size businesses is expected to send unemployment rates to uncharted territories in most G20 economies, sending consumption to depressed levels. Based on different computation, it is fair to say that nearly 15% of global GDP in advanced countries will be lost this year and most certainly in 2021.

On the other hand, the other most traded commodity, gold, has been constantly reaching new highs in the past few months amid rising fear of a collapse in fiat currencies due to the massive liquidity injections from central banks and other major institutions. In our previous piece on gold, we saw that the price of gold is significantly influenced by interest rates, inflation, stock prices and central bank reserves policies (Baur, 2013).

Gold is also referred as a zero-beta asset that tends to remain strong in periods of sharp equity selloffs; for instance, while US equities (SPY) are down 16.2% since the start of the year, gold (GLD) is up 8.5%. In recent years, we also saw that GLD was significantly influenced by the amount of negative-yielding debt around the world (figure 1, right frame). As many alternative (exotic) assets, gold carries no fundamental value and investors benefit only from price appreciation. Hence, in a ZIRP / NIRP world, a rise in negative yielding debt clearly indicates a negative sentiment in markets and pushes the precious metal to higher levels against all currencies. With the exception of the Swiss franc and the US dollar, gold is trading at all-time highs against all other major currencies.

We think that the current pace of monetary policy followed by a surge in political uncertainty amid massive waves of unemployment globally will support GLD in the long term, sending the precious metal back to the September high in USD terms.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

However, there are two main risks that gold could face in the short term as the market experiences another wave of selloff amid a drastic deterioration of economic fundamentals. The first one is that a selloff in equities could force some investors to sell their gold position to meet margin requirements or raising cash to finance their short-term obligations; this could produce momentum to the downside as we saw between March 6 and March 20. Gold was down over 10.5% during that period, its biggest drop since 1982 (figure 2, left frame).

The second risk, which we are going to develop today, is the fall in long-term oil futures, which would flatten the whole curve to the downside.

Even though a significant part of the oil curve has flattened in the past few weeks, the moves were much more drastic in the front end of the curve. Figure 2 (right frame) shows the steepness of the curve between a 3Y future contract and the front-month contract; we can notice that the curve is currently deep in contango after trading in backwardation for most of the year in 2019. It is even deeper in contango if we look at the longer end of the curve as the 10Y futures is trading above $50 a barrel (more uncertainty on the price as the liquidity on the contract is very poor).

Along with real rates expectations, the forward curve of oil is an important factor that drives the dynamics of gold in the medium term.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Oil and Gold: The Intuitive Relationship

In addition to the popular gold-silver ratio that many analysts have been watching over time, the gold-oil ratio (GOR) has also been making the headlines in recent weeks. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the GOR has been strongly co-moving with the VIX over time; oil and equities have shown an important relationship in the past 15 years, hence a high volatility regime is generally negative for oil and positive for the zero beta asset: gold. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that while gold is the ultimate hedge against elevated price volatility (along with US Treasuries and JPY), oil performs very poorly in periods of rising VIX. Since 1990, it has averaged -106bps in monthly returns when VIX was trading above 20; on the other hand, gold has averaged 63bps.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

In theory, if you look at gold as an inflation hedge, an oil shock should be negative for gold as you would expect inflation to start weakening dramatically in the following months. Figure 4 (left frame) shows the relationship between the annual change of oil prices and US CPI inflation. We can notice that a sudden decrease in oil is usually followed by a drop in inflation three months later. Market-based inflation expectations measures such as the 5Y5Y inflation swap are also very sensitive to oil price shocks, as we can notice in figure 4 (right frame). Shouldn’t a sudden decrease in long-term inflation expectations be negative for the price of gold? We argued many times that as market-based inflation expectations products are sensitive to energy prices, it represents more a demand for inflation hedges rather than a future outlook for inflation expectations. In theory, long-term inflation expectations should not be influenced by a sudden drop in oil prices as better monetary policy readjustments will offset the shock.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Evidence of a LT relationship between gold and oil is not clear

As gold and crude oil are the main representatives of the commodity market, we are first going to check for the existence of a cointegration between the two times series. Prior studies have shown that we have previously experience periods of consistent trends between gold and oil with strong positive correlation such as the 2000 – 2008 sample period. However, many relationships between gold and some financial variables such as the USD, Oil and Equities have been affected by the Great Financial Crisis.

For this study, we use monthly data of the gold spot prices and the front month futures contract of WTI since 1990. In order to first check if each times series (in log terms) are I(1) variables, we run Augmented Dickey-Fuller (ADF) tests on the two variables that we differentiate once and check if the critical value is lower than the calculated value (t-stat). Results are shown in figure 5; the two differentiate times series are stationary, implying that oil and gold are both I(1) variables.

Figure 5

However, when we then check for existence of a long-term equilibrium relationship between the two markets, we do not find any evidence of a cointegration. Using the classical two-step Engle-Granger method, we first look at the following OLS regression:

We find that the coefficient is equal to 0.83 (beta_hat), however we cannot conclude anything as the residuals are not stationary. It is important to always check the second step of the method by running an ADF test on the residuals.

If we now include a breakpoint in our study, we also get statistically and economically intuitive results (see figure 6). The break occurs in the last quarter of 2008 (during GFC) as the relationship between a lot of assets changed significantly before and after GFC. This time, the residuals are stationary, which would imply the existence of a cointegration between gold and oil. However, we can notice that the R_2 is very high, and that the Durbin-Watson stat is very low (close to zero), which raises concerns about spurious or nonsense regressions in times series. This usually happens because the times series are dominated by smooth, long term trends, and therefore such empirical result tells us little to nothing about the relationship between gold and oil.

Figure 6

Do changes in oil prices lead changes in gold?

In this part, we regress the changes in gold prices on the lagged changes in oil prices. As we mentioned it earlier, oil prices tend to lead inflation, and therefore we would expect gold prices to experience some selling pressure as inflation starts to decrease significantly in the next few months. We look at different lagged periods for oil, from 1 month to 1 year. Results are shown in figure 7. Note that the regressions are run separately each time.

We notice that none of the coefficients are significant at a 10-percent level. Hence, we cannot infer anything from these regressions.

Figure 7

The long end matters the most

However, we know that the short end of the oil futures curve can be quite volatile and usually reacts to a diversity of factors in the market. Figure 8 (left frame) shows the dynamics of the front month WTI futures contract since the start of this month (April); in the past 10 days, WTI rose from $20 to $29 and is now trading at $23 a barrel following the disappointing announcement from OPEC+.

The long end is much less volatile. Figure 8 (right frame) shows the WTI future curve today compare to early January this year; while the front-month contract is down $40 to $23 a barrel, the long-end has remained quiet steady with the 10Y futures still trading at $50.

We think that a sudden drop in long-term futures will then start to matter for all commodities, including gold. A drop in the 5Y and 10 futures contracts will flatten the oil curve, but it will be considered as a ‘bear flattener’ implying a serious drop in demand for the longer run.

Figure 8

Source: Eikon Reuters

Figure 9 shows the relationship between GLD and WTI 6Y futures prices in the past 15 years. We can notice that the volatility on LT futures contract is much less significant than the WTI spot prices and that the sustain period of weakening oil prices between 2010 and 2016 did affect the whole commodity spectrum and also led to a bear momentum in gold. The 10Y futures is even more sticky, which would reduce the divergence we have seen between the two assets in recent weeks.

Figure 9

Source: Eikon Reuters

GLD outlook

We are convinced that the current monetary regime in addition to the risk of rising political uncertainty around the world amid massive unemployment will support the precious metal in the long run. As many practitioners have brilliantly exposed, gold offers significant diversification and protects investors when equities are falling.

However, we would carefully watch the long end of the oil futures curve (10Y contracts) as a ‘bear flattener’ in the current deep oil contango curve could eventually increase selling pressures on gold. The risk of inflation is high (i.e. positive for GLD), but the global uncertainty may push a significant amount of households from consumers to savers in the coming month, increasing the duration of the deflationary shock. Buying gold at current levels may indeed be too early, hence we could have a period consolidation as we experienced in 2008 (30 percent contraction from peak to trough).

