'Light In The Tunnel' Is False Dawn For China And The World

China’s apparent recovery from its COVID-19 disaster should not be taken as a sign that the pandemic will soon be behind us.

Travelling by train through the mountains of China’s Shanxi Province back in 1986, I recall encountering a series of tunnels through steep, forested hillsides. You are plunged into darkness, burst into the sunshine, and then zoom back underground in rapid succession as the tracks make their dizzying way across the precipitous terrain. No sooner have you emerged into the light than the ominous maw of the next tunnel entrance looms ahead of you.

A trip like this reminds you that “light at the end of the tunnel”—something many commentators on COVID-19 now claim to be seeing—is not necessarily an “all clear” signal. There may be more tunnels ahead.

Having been the first to be hit by the pandemic, China now appears to be the first to start returning to normal. It is set to be “first-in, first-out,” the analysts tell us. Real time indicators such as rush-hour traffic, housing sales, and electricity consumption are rebounding. New COVID-19 cases are reportedly limited to infections reimported from other countries (that’s what they’re claiming, anyway). The city of Wuhan, where the nightmare began, has finally reopened. At last, the Chinese papers are proclaiming, the “people’s war” against the virus has been won, thanks of course to the Party’s unwavering resolve and brilliant leadership.

Beijing is signaling a shift in priorities from epidemic prevention and control to resuscitating the economy. For Chinese local governments, this means worrying less about “flattening the curve” and more about GDP growth. And the official narrative of the “people’s victory” will provide them some cover if any new cases turn up in their jurisdictions. After all, who could blame them for letting down their guard with flights to and from Wuhan resuming and the city celebrating with fireworks displays?

The problem for Beijing’s mandarins is that it wouldn’t be possible for the country to leave the “Sorry, We’re Closed” sign up for very much longer in any case. The economic burden would become unsustainable. The crisis has to be over, whether it really is or not.

Unfortunately, there are certain to be tens of thousands of asymptomatic carriers nationwide. As these people resume their normal lives, it will be all but impossible to prevent new outbreaks. Nor are the advantages of “big-data authoritarianism” in contact tracing all they’re cracked up to be. As the Financial Times recently reported, there is no single Chinese government database containing everyone’s personal information. There are rather a number of siloed data repositories under the control of a patchwork of local-level bureaucracies and private and state-owned enterprises, many with poor incentives to cooperate with one another. There are not one, but many, “big brothers” and they tend to be ball hogs rather than team players.

All of this means that there is likely to be a “second wave” long before things have a chance to get back on track. Any uptick in growth will quickly fizzle out as key regions are once again forced to shut down. Indeed, China may have to move in and out of crisis mode more than once as “herd immunity” is gradually established.

The glimmerings that commentators are describing as light in the tunnel are, I think, a false dawn, not only for China but for the rest of the world as well. It is imagined that other countries will follow China’s officially reported trajectory of new cases with a lag—peaking in a few weeks and then declining to zero just in time for summer vacations. But, as was the case with the Spanish flu a century ago (see Figure 1), the curve may start rising again. Following the Chinese trajectory may well mean following it back up after a brief hiatus.

Figure 1. Waves of mortality during the Spanish flu pandemic.

Source: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The same dynamics that are driving policy in Beijing are operative elsewhere. No country can really afford to be locked down for an indefinite length of time. All will probably have to reopen prematurely. Not surprisingly, the Trump administration is already moving in this direction as Fox News joins the People’s Daily in declaring victory, reassuring viewers that “The Virus is Doing Less Damage than We Anticipated” as “Flawed COVID-19 Projections Sparked Panic.”

Investors should be in no rush to join in this celebratory mood. Markets can be expected to form a pattern of lower highs and lower lows as the pandemic waxes and wanes in response to public health policy zigs and zags. I believe we will see more than one false dawn for China and the world before a real “all clear” signal can finally be sounded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.