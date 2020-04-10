Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF: We Expect The Underperformance To Continue

VBR's relatively high exposure to the financial sector may weigh on returns going forward, given the low in interest rate environment.

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) with $22.3 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.07% is a low-cost fund that provides passive exposure to this market segment. It's been a difficult year for small-cap value, with VBR significantly underperforming the broader market and alternative equity style factors amid the coronavirus pandemic selloff. The fund is down 28.3% year to date compared to the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is down a more modest 13%, including the sharp rally off the lows in March. Despite the deep pullback and more reasonable valuation levels, we maintain a cautious view on the fund as the market continues to reward large-cap growth and higher quality companies in this market environment.

VBR Background

VBR seeks to track the underlying "CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index" which is responsible for categorizing the relevant stocks for inclusion. According to the index provider, the "value" style factor is determined using a multifactor model taking into account a combination of fundamental metrics.

Once securities are assigned to a size-based market cap index, they are made eligible for assignment to a growth or value index using CRSP’s multifactor model. Securities are scored and ranked for both Value and Growth factors, then ranked. CRSP employs a version of banding and migration between Value and Growth similar that can occasionally result in splitting securities between the two style assignments. CRSP classifies value securities using the following factors: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio.

The allure of value for investors is the potential that corresponding stocks are a lower risk with more upside to their intrinsic value. Value stocks are by definition priced with a cheaper valuation relative to growth stocks. Compared to the alternative Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK), VBR features metrics more traditionally associated with the value style. VBR's average P/E ratio at 14.2x compares VBK at 26.3x. VBR also has a lower price to book ratio and estimated earnings growth rate in contrast to the growth ETF.

The underlying VBR portfolio is comprised of 856 holdings with an equal weighting methodology. The fund is relatively well-diversified across sectors with financials representing 21.2% of the fund, followed by real estate at 13.2% weighting. Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), a defense industry-oriented technology company, is the largest position in the fund with a 0.79% weighting. In this case, LDOS is up by 47% over the past year which has added to the stock's relative weighting in the fund. The exposure to many small and less-widely held stocks in the fund is positive as it highlights the role of the fund as a potential portfolio diversifier.

A Structurally Poor Performer

VBR came to our attention as the fund has underperformed the market significantly this year amid the broader selloff in stocks and extreme market volatility, given the coronavirus pandemic. We compare VBR's performance to the previously mentioned Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) as well as that Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) and Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) which are at the other end of the equity style spectrum. For reference, we also include the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), which is recognized as a small-cap benchmark with a combination of value and growth.

With our data above, the small-cap value fund has presented the weakest returns for all periods over the past decade. VBR is down 28.3% year to date in 2020, which compares to a 24.7% decline in IWM, 18.3% decline in VBK, 17.0% drop in MGV, and the relatively modest 6.8% pullback in MGK.

Compared to all of the group, VBR has lagged over the past 6-month, 1-year, 5-year, and 10-year look-back periods. It's clear in the data that growth has led the market higher over the past decade, including MGK with the most impressive performance. The marginal advantage in VBR is its slightly higher dividend yield at 3.3% compared to 3.14% compared to the mega-cap value ETF. All of these Vanguard funds feature the same 0.07% expense ratio.

Going back further, since the inception of VBR in 2004, there were periods when the fund was able to outperform the broader market, including the S&P 500 (SPY) through the first half of 2018. A lot of this depends on the particular timeframe with an understanding that style rotation is a natural process in the market that can play out over years or more.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our explanation for why small-cap value has performed poorly in recent years is that the market has focused more on the larger and more established companies representing a premium for quality. VBR's higher concentration in financial sector companies in VBR representing 23% of the fund has weighted on the returns as these companies tend to be pressured by the lower interest rate environment. We believe these dynamics will continue to weight on the VBR performance as these companies will tend to face more challenging earnings and operating environment going forward compared to their large-cap counterparts.

In some ways, the notion of "small-cap value" is contradictory in that investors should hope these small companies eventually grow into large-caps. Indeed, there is an inherent bias within small-cap value in that the best-performing companies either evolve into large-caps or begin to exhibit growth-type characteristics. VBR is thus left with the slower-growing companies that could represent a weakness in their respective operating and financial profile relative to the stocks found in the small-cap growth ETF.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic represents a major disruption to the global economy and the operating environment of most companies, including the small-cap stocks in VBR. While some of the extreme volatility observed in March appears to have waned, given hopes that the large-scale stimulus efforts by policymakers will help mitigate some of the near-term consequences, we expect there to be winners and losers. In this scenario, large-cap companies that compete with the constituents of VBR may be better positioned to consolidate market share representing a headwind for small-cap value equity returns. The upside, a more robust economic environment will likely be required for small-cap value companies to outperform.

Verdict

We are underweight small-cap value taking a cautious outlook on VBR, considering the significant level of economic uncertainty and the unique challenges of this equity style in the current macro environment. While the fund can recover some of the recent losses going forward, we expect small-cap growth and large-cap equities to continue outperforming.

