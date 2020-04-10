Aptose Riding Higher As The Street Starts Paying Attention

The preclinical profile of CG-806 remains very compelling, but data from human testing is what really matters; the EHA (June) and ASH (Dec) meetings should offer some important interim looks.

In a relatively short span of time, Aptose (APTO) has gone from a little-known Canadian biotech toiling largely in obscurity to a promising name with wider sell-side coverage. That expanded interest isn’t unreasonable in my view, as promising (but very early) data have made an initial case that Aptose might really have something special with its pan-FLT3/pan-BTK inhibitor CG-806 for hematological cancers.

There remains a long road between commercial success and today, though, and while I do think Aptose has made a strong case for how and why CG-806 is meaningfully better than other options both on the market and in the clinic, the fields of biotech are littered with the bodies of once-promising companies whose therapies were going to change the standard of care, but didn’t come through with the clinical data when it really mattered. I believe these shares are still worth owning today, but investors need to appreciate the well above-average risks that go with investing in early-stage biotech.

Hurry Up And Wait…

One of the challenging aspects of biotech investing is that thesis-changing data come in “chunks” and not regular intervals – there’s no same store sales, quarterly volumes, or similar trends for investors to mull over. With that, investors don’t have a lot to go until the company gives them the next looks at clinical data – which I expect will happen at this year’s European Hematology Association meeting in June and then later during the December American Society Hematology meeting.

We know that Aptose had three patients in its 450mg BID dosing cohort for CG-806 earlier this year and hoped to move relatively quickly to the 600mg cohort (then 750mg and 900mg). As a reminder, Aptose saw some indications of clinical efficacy in two patients receiving lower doses (150mg and 300mg), as well as encouraging pharmacokinetics data and evidence of platelet stabilization (a patient who came into the study with severe thrombocytopenia stabilized relatively quickly after starting CG-806).

Investors will, of course, closely examine any data presented at EHA for ASH for reads on efficacy and safety, but the real purpose of the CG-806 study Aptose is currently conducting is to establish the best dosing parameters for a larger Phase II study. Aptose is also looking to get a Phase I study in relapsed/refractory AML underway around midyear, though the challenges presented by the Covid-19 outbreak could lead to a slower trial start, which in turn would reduce the quantity and quality of data that would be available at ASH for this indication.

…But Worth The Wait

In the meantime, though, it’s well worth noting again that the data seen so far (scant as it may be) have been quite encouraging for CG-806. I’ve written about this a lot in the past, and I’d encourage readers to hit the archives, but I’ll offer a brief refresher here.

CG-806 is unusual in that it avoids kinases that are known to lead to toxicities (EGFR and TEC, for instance), while hitting efficacy-related kinases like FLT3 and BTK quite effectively. CG-806 also targets so-called “rescue pathways” that lead to drug resistance with other kinase inhibitors.

While it is true that the market has seen some very effective drugs come to market for hematology (including Imbruvica from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV)), tolerability (side-effects) is a challenge with many patients, and even those patients who can tolerate the drug may develop treatment-resistant mutations – after three or four years, about half of Imbruvica patients have stopped taking the drug due to one or both of those issues.

This means there is an opportunity for Aptose, as well as Merck (MRK) and Lilly (LLY), both of whom have acquired their way into this market opportunity. There simply aren’t enough data to make meaningful head-to-head comparisons, but while Merck and Lilly are further along in terms of clinical development, the preclinical (in vitro) data suggests to me that CG-806 could treat a wider range of patients and perhaps achieve both better efficacy and better efficacy relative to safety.

Aptose is also continuing to develop APTO-253, and there should be data on the drug’s activity in patients with AML or MDS at the December ASH meeting. Although once regarded as Aptose’s most-promising drug, APTO-253 is now secondary to CG-806. While APTO-253 could perhaps prove to be an underrated dark horse over the long term (and may even have some potential outside of hematology), the compelling preclinical profile of CG-806 justifies Aptose given the lion’s share of its attention and resources to this drug at this point.

The Outlook

In a move that shouldn’t surprise veteran biotech investors, Aptose took advantage of increased interest in the company and CG-806 following the 2019 ASH meeting (where CG-806, Lilly’s LOXO-305, and Merck’s ARQ-531 all garnered significant attention) to raise almost $70 million in net cash through a stock sale. Management believes that it has enough cash to get into 2022 (I agree), but I see the company needing at least another $100 million in funding to get CG-806 to market.

I build future cash raises into my model, but clearly there is plenty of uncertainty as to what terms Aptose will be looking at when it goes back to market. Another strong reception at this year’s ASH meeting (and assuming a generally positive market sentiment) could lead to another small round of funding, but the goal here is for Aptose to raise capital at progressively higher valuations.

Since my last update, I’ve dug back into the model to update the company’s cash needs/capital raises, the addressable market opportunities (including potential pricing), time to complete trials, and potential market shares in indications like CLL, NHL and AML. With all of that, I think a fair value of $7.50 is reasonable, driven by a larger addressable market opportunity in CLL versus my prior expectations. I will also note that I’m modeling Aptose on the basis of a 15% chance of commercial success for CG-806 – that may sound exceptionally low given the promising early data seen so far (and it may well be), but drugs at this stage of development have a roughly 5% to 10% chance of becoming commercially successful, so I believe I am already giving the company a little extra credit. If and when the company produces more positive data, that estimated chance of success can of course move higher.

The Bottom Line

To some extent, it’s probably fair to say that Aptose is still a “binary” call. Either CG-806 works, and the stock is worth considerably more than today’s valuation, or it doesn’t work and the stock is worth very little (for the sake of simplicity I’m largely excluding APTO-253). With a market cap below $500 million, Aptose trades well below what Merck paid for ArQule ($2.7 billion), and while ArQule’s lead drug is further along and comparatively more de-risked, I think you can still argue that’s too much of a valuation gap. With that, I think this is still a name for more risk-tolerant and aggressive investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.