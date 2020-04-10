Writing Puts Can Provide High ROI With Good Downside Protection If You Pick Right

I highlight some example trades, expiring between May thru September and explain how I use Put options.

With low interest rates, Put writing can provide extra income but you need to understand the risks.

Introduction

I like to write Put options to generate extra income with the cash I want to hold in my accounts. This is referred to as writing cash-covered Puts. It’s the safest way to execute any Put writing strategy as you have the funds ready in case you are "Put to." Some brokers will also allow you to write Puts without the cash to cover and this is known as Naked Put writing.

Before covering some possible trade ideas, there are some basics that apply to each trade.

Never sell a Put option against a stock you would not buy at the strike price you pick to write the contract at.

Premiums are highly correlated to the stock’s volatility which today are at extreme levels. That also means the probability of taking a loss is high.

While options are available on most stocks and some ETFs, many have low volumes and wide bid/ask spreads. This comes into play when you write contracts and if you desire to close out your position early.

Potential loss, while limited, can be multiples of the premium you earned, even with today’s high premiums.

You can control some of your risks by using strike prices that are deeply out-of-the money. With the wild price swings, there are more strike prices available than usual.

Volatility





Since the concept of volatility is critical is determining an option's value, I pulled the following three volatility definitions from The Options Guide:

Volatility is a statistical measurement of the degree of fluctuation of a market or security. Volatility is computed as the annualized standard deviation of daily percentage price changes of the security and is expressed as a percentage. Historical volatility measures how volatile the security has been in the past. To compute historical volatility, you must first define a look-back period. Twenty day periods are commonly used as it approximates the number of trading days in a month. Implied volatility is the volatility as implied by the market price of the security's options. The implied volatility is calculated using an option pricing model, such as the Black Scholes model, in which a mathematical relationship between the volatility of the underlying security and the price of its options has been established.

While volatility has come way down from the peak, it is still above levels seen since 2009. To show how this affects an option's premium, I used the CBOE Options Calculator with data as of 4/6/20, using SPY as the example. All data is from that calculator.

All else being equal, if the volatility was only 30% and not 40.39%, the fair value of the June option with a strike price of 248, would be $12.97, not $17.58, as shown in the next chart. So as a writer, you could make money if the price does not move but people's fears die down and the volatility drops. That's one reason I included trade ideas until September, expecting volatility to drop even more by then.

Writers also make money as the option price drops with the passing of time, all other things being equal. If nothing else changes, the below July option should drop in value from $21.20 to $17.58 by late May, matching the current price for the equivalent June option.

Example Cash-Covered Put Option trades

Before you read on, a reminder these trade examples are actually that and not to be taken as recommended trades. Your due diligence about the underlying stock is required, for these examples or any other company you trade options on.

While desiring to write Puts at the bottom, that isn't very realistic nor is the market bottom the same as that for individual stocks. Besides, by waiting you lose time value and most likely a drop in volatility; both events reducing possible premiums.

All data reflects values from Fidelity and CBOE mid-day on 4/8/20. ROI and downside protection are based on writing the option at the theoretical value. The downside protection percent includes what you earned writing the option. Since EPS reports and dividend payments can effect the stock price, thus option values, be sure to check out release and payment dates when you perform your research.

Strike Prices were picked to provide downside protection in case stocks haven't reached bottom. This makes sense if your goal is income generation. If you want to take ownership while earning high premiums, you would want to consider ATM or ITM strike prices.

Allergan PLC (AGN): I included AGN because it is subject to a takeover offer by AbbVie (ABBV) for $120.30 + .866 shares of ABBV. The expectation is the merger will be completed this quarter. If you own the option when that happens, the contract will reflect the merger values.





As of today, AGN is selling for $7 below the merger value with 75+% of the option value covered by cash. That difference adds about 5% to the downside protection.

Procter & Gamble (PG): As the make of Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels, and Vicks cough drops, P&G should see sales improvements over the First and Second quarters, which should help support the stock price. This is the most conservative stock I chose as a possible trade example.





The ROI's available indicate how safe the market considers P&G but a 11% ROI with 22% downside protection is still elevated from what a 'normal' market would offer. That safety is also reflected in the tighter spread in the bid/ask prices.

T Rowe Price Group (TROW): TROW generates much of its income from fees based on Assets Under Management (AUM). With stock values down, fee income will be down, thus First and Second quarter earnings will take a hit. The stock is down from a high of $140 in anticipation. Here the reader has to decide if TROW has dropped enough to cover the reduction in near-term earnings.





Pembina Pipeline (PBA): PBA has been hit by the double whammy - a Bear market in stocks and oil. Its YTD low is $10.58, almost half the current price, and 75% below the 2020 high. Two other uncertainties is their ability to get permits for the Oregon export terminal and their joint venture to build a plastics plant in Canada. The market has probably overreacted since most pipeline contracts have minimum contractual levels where PBA gets paid regardless.





The wide spreads probably means you might need to accept less than the theoretical value, but even getting just $2.00 on the 15 strike earns 36% with 35% downside protection.

Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft potentially could benefit from the effects of COVID-19. More data to the Cloud. Increase in demand for PC and laptops with Microsoft software and tools as people work from home and businesses decide a laptop is business-critical equipment. Software supply chains are also less vulnerable to interruptions.





MSFT options shows the value of trading a stock with high option volumes - much tighter bid/ask spreads.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Ares is a BDC that loans money to small and medium sized business that normally cannot get a bank loan. With many business being negatively impacted by COVID-19 mandated shutdowns, this is a speculative 'bet' on how long its clients stay afloat. An over 50% drop from the 2020 high of $19.33 incorporates this fear, with the low point being just $7.90.





ARCC is the opposite of MSFT in that its options are very thinly traded and the volatility between my two sources varies widely, making the theoretical price suspect. I think some of that is due to various folks thinking many BDCs will not survive COVID19 induced business closures, causing loans to default.

One important decision an option writer makes is the trade-off between ROI and downside protection. You give up return in exchange for lowering the risk of being Put to.

For those who wonder why Amazon (AMZN) wasn't included, it was simple - the price. At nearly $2000/share, an investor would need $200,000 in cash to cover one contract!

Portfolio Strategy

Even without knowing if the market has bottomed, Put writers can profit in multiple ways:

The stock price goes up

Time passes

Volatility drops

Stock price is above the strike price less premium earned at expiration

While I like to write Put options for the income earned from the premiums, there is a popular second strategy I employ; attempting to buy at a below market price. Writers have the chance of taking ownership at a price that wasn’t available on the date the contract was written. Two points to remember when using this strategy. First, if you take ownership, it could be below the price minus the premium received if the stock drops drastically, resulting in a paper loss. Second, if you really wanted to own the stock, in a raising market, that probably won’t happen. You could then try again but at a higher entry price.

For investors like myself who keep large cash balances, we are currently earning 1-2%,which barely covers taxes and inflation. By writing Put options, the plan is to generate enough extra income so one's cash is “earning” 6-8%. Today’s premium levels makes that easier though with heighten risk, which can be mediated by using deep OTM options.

For those new to option trading, I suggest reading my blog article: Options 101

For others more experienced, you might enjoy reading these three option articles:

Generating Income with Options

Adding leverage with Options

Option Spread trades by Philip Davis

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBA, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also have open Put positions on TROW and AGN that expire this month. All trades are for illustration purposes, not actual trade recommendations.