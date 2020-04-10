Exxon Mobil: Structural Issues

As my previous research highlighted, Exxon Mobil (XOM) needed to structurally alter their spending plans. The energy giant needs a more flexible capital spending structure or needs to significantly cut the dividend. The company can't be tied into so much cash outlays without flexibility to adjust to the market dynamics. As energy producers around the world make moves to reduce oil output, the stock remains a short-trade for a rebound after the collapse from $70 to start the year to $40 now.

Image Source: Exxon Mobile website

CapEx Inflexibility

On April 7, Exxon Mobil finally announced an official plan to reduce capital spending by 30% from early March plans of spending up to $33 billion this year despite a relatively low oil price environment. Ultimately, the energy giant is slashing capex by $8 billion from the $31 billion spent last year.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2020 Investor Day

Exxon Mobil only generated $30 billion in operating cash flows last year when oil traded in the mid-$50/bbl range for the year. The oil prices since mid-March have been half of the prices from 2019. The energy giant will struggle to generate any positive cash flows in this environment.





In total, Reuters calculates the nine major oil companies as slashing total capex spending by a combined $38 billion, or 22%, from an original plan to spend $175 billion this year. Exxon Mobil was the last energy giant to report their cuts and exceeded the average group with a 30% cut likely due to the company ramping spending in the last few years.

My article on March 10 (5 days after the Investor Day presentation) told the company to stop spending, yet the decision wasn't made until the market made the decision for the company nearly a month later. In the last month, oil has collapsed by $25/bbl due mainly to the Russia/Saudi Arabia price war.

Oddly, the company took the opportunity to place the blame for the weak oil prices on Covid-19. Oil prices would be hurt by the virus outbreak, but the sector would fair far better, if OPEC+ was cutting oil and not ramping up production.

Exxon Mobil has made the decision to slash capex in the Permian Basin where ultimate flexibility exists with the short-cycle investments. Per the conference call, the vast majority of cuts will come from the shale drilling area with a plan to reduce production by ~15k boe/day this year and up to 100K-150K boe/day in 2021.

RBC forecasts the company was spending up to $6 billion on drilling in the Permian Basin. Only reducing spending by 50% in the area would still require substantial additional cuts in other areas, especially considering Exxon Mobil is moving full speed ahead on the Guyana offshore production plans.

Ultimately, Exxon Mobil has the flexibility to turn the spigot back on to produce more oil out of the Permian Basin. The energy giant needs the flexibility to ramp drilling back up in the region when oil reaches $50/bbl or more versus the previous discussion of generating solid returns on $40/bbl which clearly isn't the case.

The company needs to get out of the business of needing formal capex announcements and instead shift to a more flexible budget around actual oil prices so valuable energy supplies aren't wasted at subpar prices. In addition, Exxon Mobil doesn't need to verify energy replacement resources in order to just suffice a market demanding information that is detrimental to the company.

The whole cycle of spending more money to find more oil supplies, to produce more more oil and flood the market with low costing oil is a losing game. The fact that the industry was forecast to on average spend 75% of spearing cash flows on capex is why the industry has underperformed the stock market for well over a decade.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2020 Investor Day

Cash Flows Unknown

In addition to slashing capex, the company is cutting operating expenses by 15% and focusing on maintaining the dividend unless a prolonged economy downturn occurs. As mentioned in my previous article, Exxon Mobil would be a far better investment with less cash outlays on dividends.

The company is now spending $15 billion annually on dividends and even the reduced capital spending to $23 billion is still $38 billion in cash outlays this year. With oil in the $20s/bbl range, Exxon Mobil has no path to generate enough cash flows to pay out a combined $38 billion this year.

The only solution to pay for the vast majority of their cash outlays this year is via debt. Asset sales aren't logical here and the company recently raised $8.5 billion in debt in mid-March pushing the debt pile to over $55 billion now.





Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil has been a solid buy off the low $30s bottom. Unfortunately for long term investors, the energy giant still has plenty of structural issues causing the company to get dragged around by the oil market.

These are the times when a global energy leader should be consolidating the domestic energy sector to bring production capacity out of the equation. Until this occurs, the structural issues in the sector make the stock only a short-term trade for a hope to rebound into the $50-60 range if the market turns up.

